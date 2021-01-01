« previous next »
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:08:09 pm
Reminds me more of Mane, his acceleration and the way he skips past defenders. No idea if he could reach that level, but good performance from him.
Andar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:16:44 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:08:09 pm
Reminds me more of Mane, his acceleration and the way he skips past defenders. No idea if he could reach that level, but good performance from him.

He doesn't have the strength and power of Mane.

Sterling is a more appropriate comparison. Similar stature and very alike in how he finds space through his dribbling ability and off the ball movement.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:10:58 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:52:08 pm
Id bring in Todibo and Olise. Combined that would be what, £90m?
Olise is quality but two issues for me, one is his injury record and the second is that he isn't really a 1v1 dribbler which Slot is rumored to favor.
Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:14:08 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 06:58:31 pm
Reminds me of Sterling.

Was a brilliant player until you put him in front of goal. Hes on Darwins level for missing sitters.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:14:08 pm
Was a brilliant player until you put him in front of goal. Hes on Darwins level for missing sitters.
If Sterling knew how to finish, he'd have been on the Ballon d'Or shortlist every season.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm
Kinda need to see what we are selling , we know the wages of Thiago and Matip are gone which will help with amortisation of new buys, I also think as much as we like Diaz he has no end product, Salah it will probably be our last chance to cash in so could maybe see him going, if we sell both Diaz and Salah thats gotta be around £150m , thats would get us a Nico Williams and Olise  :P  - midfield sales ot sure maybe Curtis for about £50m could bring in a DM for that, and Defence Tsimi will possibly go we would then have Robertson and Gomez , if Gomez stays for LB , maybe Diomande and a cheeky Tosin and defence sorted (Tosin is a free though Man utd appear to want him).
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:29:50 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 08:10:58 pm
Olise is quality but two issues for me, one is his injury record and the second is that he isn't really a 1v1 dribbler which Slot is rumored to favor.

Same for me he's not Mane or Salah a get in behind them break the lines. More a technician like Brendan Rodgers would say. Not I one on one winger either
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:00:26 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 08:10:58 pm
Olise is quality but two issues for me, one is his injury record and the second is that he isn't really a 1v1 dribbler which Slot is rumored to favor.

With absolutely no idea what's happening with their manager situation we should a bid at Musiala.
