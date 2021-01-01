« previous next »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:37:49 pm
Crying out for an upgrade on Diaz. I know people have bigger question marks over Nunez and Gakpo, but hes the only one who I cant see improving.

It's also easier to upgrade on 13 G/A then 19 and 20 odd.

Would be great if we loaned out Doak and Gordon.

Sign someone 22-24 and keep all the current attackers.

I do think Klopp struggled a little bit with a bigger squad as he wanted to share minutes between the front 5 so having 6 senior attackers wouldn't help that but if we are going to play 4-2-3-1 there is a chance of 6 senior attackers?

Gakpo, Diaz, Jota and Salah would be able to play in any of the front 4 if we count the 10.

Nunez can play upfront or either side aswell.

Hows Fekirs knee holding up?
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:56:09 am
I actually think we have a good performing back 5.

I agree with this and would go further and say we have very good depth at the back. The midfield balance is still the main problem and the reason why it's so easy to create big chances against us. If we had prime Gini and Fabinho in the squad instead of Thiago and Endo we would have won the league this year.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:53:42 pm
We scored 3 goals last night, the wheels haven't come off in attack. It's quite fun to see a post criticise the forwards for not being effective and advocate moving on Salah, who's attacking output has been outstanding this season. I think you're right that there are system issues that make the defence seem more of a problem mind.

I just don't think they're the right personnel to be playing Slot-ball. We can improve the overall IQ of our attack and should if we are playing a more progressive build-up style. The gung-ho Klopp days are over and we are going to be more methodical...more control...that requires higher IQ attackers.

Mo can play mind you. I just think his time is up for different reasons.
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:34:09 pm
Hows Fekirs knee holding up?

He has acquired a new nickname.


"Dirty"
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 05:12:17 pm
I just don't think they're the right personnel to be playing Slot-ball. We can improve the overall IQ of our attack and should if we are playing a more progressive build-up style. The gung-ho Klopp days are over and we are going to be more methodical...more control...that requires higher IQ attackers.

Mo can play mind you. I just think his time is up for different reasons.


I think the interesting thing with people guessing what we do this summer is that :

(A) you have people making predicted changes based on improving this version of Klopps Liverpool and what its missing from his peak teams. I was guilty of this a few days ago,

(B) people predicting Slots preferences based on how hes played with Feyenoord and a different group of players, in different league.


The challenge with A is that we arent continuing with Klopps tactical framework.

The challenge with B is the assumption we are guessing that Slot will set up very similar and ask players in certain roles to  do similar things to whats hes done at Feyenoord.

The 2 things above plus what happens in reality might overlap but they may also be significantly different. You then add in the Hughes/Edwards angle and its set up for a very interesting summer. One that I think itll hard to predict what happens.
