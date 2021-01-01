« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:12:46 pm

Even if we want an upgrade it's better we use him as a squad player. Not worth it selling Diaz at all. It's not like he is on 200k a week, his salary is so low and we are not poor to need to sell him.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:14:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:12:17 pm
Why would a player ask to leave, unless he is told that he is not in Slot's plans? And why would Slot dismiss any player, before he has the chance to see him in pre-season? It doesn't make sense ...
Slot won't be making decisions on players...
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:21:25 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:14:31 pm
Slot won't be making decisions on players...

I find that hard to believe. He might not have the final say on the exact players we will sign (although he will be making the requests on what type of players his team needs), but he will certainly have a strong influence on which players he wants to keep. Any other setup would be madness, and a disaster waiting to happen ...
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:25:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:12:17 pm
Why would a player ask to leave, unless he is told that he is not in Slot's plans? And why would Slot dismiss any player, before he has the chance to see him in pre-season? It doesn't make sense ...
The unknown with Slot and salary.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:28:19 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:25:25 pm
The unknown with Slot and salary.

You don't leave a club like Liverpool FC based on a presumption. Like I said, I expect most of our players to be with us during the July pre-season, and then at the beginning of August most of the decisions will be made ...
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:39:49 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:28:19 pm
You don't leave a club like Liverpool FC based on a presumption. Like I said, I expect most of our players to be with us during the July pre-season, and then at the beginning of August most of the decisions will be made ...
Hes making £55k a week until 2027. This could be one of his last chances for a huge payday, so you couldnt blame him for considering his options.

Either way, I hope were not waiting until August to make a huge personnel decision like that.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:57:32 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:39:49 pm
Hes making £55k a week until 2027. This could be one of his last chances for a huge payday, so you couldnt blame him for considering his options.

Either way, I hope were not waiting until August to make a huge personnel decision like that.

You've mentioned 4 players. Who is on £55,000 per week, and why are we not offering him a new improved contract?
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:01:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:57:32 pm
You've mentioned 4 players. Who is on £55,000 per week, and why are we not offering him a new improved contract?
Diaz is on £55k a week.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:01:50 pm
Diaz is on £55k a week.
That's really low.

I saw a story in Sport the other day that Barcelona want to sell Raphinha and get someone that's more decisive in 1v1s (Diaz?). They might also free up a lot of cash by letting Lewandowski go.

Him going there isn't far fetched.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:57:32 pm
You've mentioned 4 players. Who is on £55,000 per week, and why are we not offering him a new improved contract?
? Ive only mentioned Diaz.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:27:52 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
? Ive only mentioned Diaz.

Sorry, it was Garlic Red who has mentioned 4 players. As for Diaz, considering how much Slot rates his pacey wingers, he is one of the least likely players to leave this summer. Like you've said, he is under contract with us for another 3 seasons, and I am quite certain that he will be given the chance to earn his improved contract next season. After all, he is only 27 ...
Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:37:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:12:17 pm
Why would a player ask to leave, unless he is told that he is not in Slot's plans? And why would Slot dismiss any player, before he has the chance to see him in pre-season? It doesn't make sense ...

They might not want to live here? They might be being offered a huge pay rise elsewhere? It might suit their family to live in another country that speaks their native tongue? Weather?

Every single player at the club came here knowing the size of the club and what it means to play for us. Im not suggesting its a negative against us that a player may want to leave, its just a completely normal aspect of football that players seek moves for a multitude of reasons. I suspect any player who definitely wants to leave will have let the club know already so all parties can make the necessary arrangements.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm
Diaz's entourage and family allegedly want him to move to Barca.  Papa Diaz has been milking it for a while now. No wonder the kidnappers let him go.
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm
Diaz's entourage and family allegedly want him to move to Barca.  Papa Diaz has been milking it for a while now. No wonder the kidnappers let him go.

I'm sure they probably do. As with Nunez, don't see them being able to cough up anywhere near the dough that would make it worthwhile for us though, so almost certainly a non-starter.

There's really not many teams who can afford to poach our better players now - a handful of PL clubs, Real, Bayern and PSG, and that's maybe it? Maybe a Napoli/Milan if they make bank selling their stars. I do think we'd be open to letting Diaz leave for the right price, but I doubt we're actively pushing for it and tenuous PSG links aside I dunno where he'd go. I definitely think longer-term we're going to need quite a bit more output in terms of goals/assists than he offers though, particularly when Salah leaves.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:44:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm
Diaz's entourage and family allegedly want him to move to Barca.  Papa Diaz has been milking it for a while now. No wonder the kidnappers let him go.

https://www.goal.com/en/lists/barcelona-run-out-financial-levers-mess-disaster-inevitable/blt3bf95b8c81325102
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm
Mac, trade him for Vitor Roque mate.  :D
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:31:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm
Mac, trade him for Vitor Roque mate.  :D

Talented player, but still very raw and inexperienced. And I don't think an undersized striker like Roque would fit well in Slot's setup. On the other hand, Diaz is a perfect player for Slot's setup ...
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:02:06 am
I would love us to et Niko Williams  £43m buyout would be a bargain . I was watching some streams oddly a Man Utd supporter has some really good ideas of relatively cheap players who are or could be worldies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpGy8gqLK0g

she is very good - Alice / Ecila she does a buy sell 50/50 and after that a players list of bargains that would suit Liverpool.

Sell Diaz get Niko Williams in and we far better going forward with a winger who can finish.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:04:58 am
Barca dont have enough $$ to buy Diazs left leg.
Historical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:24:52 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:27:52 pm
Sorry, it was Garlic Red who has mentioned 4 players. As for Diaz, considering how much Slot rates his pacey wingers, he is one of the least likely players to leave this summer. Like you've said, he is under contract with us for another 3 seasons, and I am quite certain that he will be given the chance to earn his improved contract next season. After all, he is only 27 ...

Díaz is probably on a pay as you play deal anyway 
