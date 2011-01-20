Geertruida does look interesting. If we signed him it wouldnt be because Slot is the new boss, just because he has a good stats profile. Just as likely he goes to West Ham mind - or was just on a trip to London given Feyenoord dont play again till next weekend.
Geertruida is a VERY interesting player to me. Saw him play for Holland last summer and he stood out to me with his aggressive defensive actions, very good on the ball, & athletic. Has that mean look on his face which I oddly like, that no-nonsense look.
He is a very versatile player, something Edwards, if memory serves, liked in the players he targeted (Sadio, Gini, Nkunku).
In Feyenoord's last game vs GAE, he played as right back, but inverted into midfield during build-up. I didn't remember him, but I was thinking to myself, "this number 4 midfielder is quite good at escaping pressure, on the turn, incise passing." I then look him up & he's the RB.
I like the player. I hope this link has legs.