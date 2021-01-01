« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78400 on: Yesterday at 09:41:19 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm
We could dig chelsea out of a hole and buy that prick Palmer?

preferably after they get fined / points deducted
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78401 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm »
Would we need a new LWB *should* Amorim be the new manager. Also if it is him do we see ourselves switching straight to a 343.
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78402 on: Yesterday at 09:52:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:34:06 pm
Nah, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai will be playing in central midfield under Amorim ...

Why ? Jones is better than Dom and so is Elliott
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78403 on: Yesterday at 09:55:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:33:00 pm
Bakayoko or Elliott will be playing on the right. Nunez or Jota through the middle. Diaz or Gakpo on the left. Plus the youngsters ...

Salah?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78404 on: Yesterday at 09:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:40:38 pm

I dont see us needing to make that many changes, we could go with a frontline of:
 
Openda

-NunezJota -

LWBMacAllister.-Szoboszlai-Trent

Gomez/QuansahVVD-Konate

Alisson

Would give us plenty of goals/opportunties

Trent/Szobo could interchange positions
Bajectic could potentially play a role at centre back or in midfield




No way we go with that front line.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78405 on: Yesterday at 09:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm
Would we need a new LWB *should* Amorim be the new manager. Also if it is him do we see ourselves switching straight to a 343.

We could go after Alphonso Davies
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78406 on: Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm »
Some fans definitely prefer discussing this kind of shite than actually watching the game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78407 on: Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:57:20 pm
We could go after Alphonso Davies

Hahaha
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78408 on: Yesterday at 09:58:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:56:21 pm
No way we go with that front line.

why not? too attacking?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78409 on: Yesterday at 09:59:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm
Hahaha

You hating on me for being ambitious?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78410 on: Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:59:02 pm
You hating on me for being ambitious?
He's going to Madrid
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78411 on: Yesterday at 10:00:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:14:51 pm
Are you not worried about the goals in such a set up? Also what on earth do we do with all those attackers we have?

Hard to imagine at the moment from what us fans have seen from him but Szoboszlai is absolutely a threat further up the pitch. He's probably one of the best shooters in the league and I don't think he's been utilised well by Klopp these past 6 months.

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:34:06 pm
Nah, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai will be playing in central midfield under Amorim ...

Hes not an out and out Central midfielder. Klopp has played him out of position almost as much as Gakpo. He can do a job there because he is so athletic and hard working but it's not his best position. Besides, one of the two for Amorim has always been a ball-winning DM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78412 on: Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm
Would we need a new LEB *should* Amorim be the new manager. Also if it is him do we see ourselves switching straight to a 343.

I think it would be incredibly difficult to transition to 3-4-3 over a single pre-season at the best of times, but given the international footy this summer I just don't see it happening. The group stages of Euro 2024 don't end until 26 June and the Copa America is 2nd July - players usually get what, somewhere between 2-3 weeks off? PL starts 17 August.

Most of our South Americans will be favourites to make it to the knock outs, so add another week minimum to that? Argentina and Brazil will both fancy their chances to make a final (14 July) so Alisson and Macca might not be back till the start of August. I doubt Colombia or Uruguay will get that far but they'll surely be in with a shout of making the knock outs at least.

For Euro purposes, it somewhat depends on squad selection but all of Trent, Gomez, Konate, VVD, Gakpo and Jota will likely progress to at least the first round knock out games. Robertson and Szoboszlai less certain to progress, but one of them might. It doesn't look like there are any major U21 tournaments.

On the first day of pre-season, the only first team players who will be around are Kelleher, Tsimikas, Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Jones, Elliott and Salah with the others coming back in drips and drabs from mid-July onwards, and only maybe 1 or 2 of those players are in our strongest 11? I'm not sure you can train a whole different system in that condensed time frame. It's a shit summer to be changing manager really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78413 on: Yesterday at 10:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:59:02 pm
You hating on me for being ambitious?

He is off to Madrid. We should be ambitious, but we are never getting him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78414 on: Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm
He's going to Madrid

Hes not signed anything yet its a verbal, last i looked into his situation he didnt want to play at left back he wanted to play in a more advanced role which we could offer him, at Madrid hell be doing all the water carrying for Vini
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78415 on: Yesterday at 10:09:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:04:20 pm
He is off to Madrid. We should be ambitious, but we are never getting him.

Good luck to him if he is, theres plenty of other fish, we only need 2-3 so we can go after top quality
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78416 on: Yesterday at 10:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:09:15 pm
Good luck to him if he is, theres plenty of other fish, we only need 2-3 so we can go after top quality

I think we will go for 4-5. I think we will want to set the blueprint for going forward and we have the space in terms of wages to do that now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78417 on: Yesterday at 10:17:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:10:43 pm
I think we will go for 4-5. I think we will want to set the blueprint for going forward and we have the space in terms of wages to do that now.
Do we have much space in terms of wages though? The last accounts put us as third highest in the league (current sites show us 5th, in which case you're probably right).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78418 on: Yesterday at 10:17:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:10:43 pm
I think we will go for 4-5. I think we will want to set the blueprint for going forward and we have the space in terms of wages to do that now.

I think people might be disappointed if they think we're going to bring in 4-5 players... we only did 4 last summer and that was supposed to be our "big overhaul" having lost 6 first teamers.

As a minimum, we're losing Matip and Thiago - we'll surely replace Matip but I'm not sure I see us going for a midfielder as we have loads and the set-up might change - if we do it surely has to be a #6. Beyond that I do think we'll get an attacker, and I think anything else depends on departures.

I do think recruitment moving forward will change with Edwards back but I think anyone expecting some form of ruthess cull is not going to get it. Also I think it will be a slow summer transfer-wise because of the Euros/Copa America.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78419 on: Yesterday at 10:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:17:44 pm
I think people might be disappointed if they think we're going to bring in 4-5 players... we only did 4 last summer and that was supposed to be our "big overhaul" having lost 6 first teamers.

As a minimum, we're losing Matip and Thiago - we'll surely replace Matip but I'm not sure I see us going for a midfielder as we have loads and the set-up might change - if we do it surely has to be a #6. Beyond that I do think we'll get an attacker, and I think anything else depends on departures.

I do think recruitment moving forward will change with Edwards back but I think anyone expecting some form of ruthess cull is not going to get it. Also I think it will be a slow summer transfer-wise because of the Euros/Copa America.

I think 4 isn't too much of a stretch - 5 if people leave like Salah or Diaz

2 CB's, Attacker, and a LWB. And more if people go
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78420 on: Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:17:25 pm
Do we have much space in terms of wages though? The last accounts put us as third highest in the league (current sites show us 5th, in which case you're probably right).

Did those accounts include Henderson, Fabinho wages? Also we will lose Thiago, Matip and of course Klopp. Plus we have CL revenue back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78421 on: Yesterday at 10:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:17:44 pm
I think people might be disappointed if they think we're going to bring in 4-5 players... we only did 4 last summer and that was supposed to be our "big overhaul" having lost 6 first teamers.

As a minimum, we're losing Matip and Thiago - we'll surely replace Matip but I'm not sure I see us going for a midfielder as we have loads and the set-up might change - if we do it surely has to be a #6. Beyond that I do think we'll get an attacker, and I think anything else depends on departures.

I do think recruitment moving forward will change with Edwards back but I think anyone expecting some form of ruthess cull is not going to get it. Also I think it will be a slow summer transfer-wise because of the Euros/Copa America.

We did 4-5 every summer for Klopps first 3 summers. We only stopped when we had a prime age side that won the lot. We dont have that now.

Plus a lot of these players havent been signed with Hughes and Edwards at the helm. I would be surprised if they rated all of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78422 on: Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm
Did those accounts include Henderson, Fabinho wages? Also we will lose Thiago, Matip and of course Klopp. Plus we have CL revenue back.
I don't know. I was surprised that we were quite at the shown level. City were top, United were close 4th, I don't remember who was second, Arsenal or Chelsea. We do pay good wages, that's for sure. So if we clear the big earners who are not playing, it would make sense to bring a few more young prospects.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78423 on: Yesterday at 10:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:17:44 pm
I think people might be disappointed if they think we're going to bring in 4-5 players... we only did 4 last summer and that was supposed to be our "big overhaul" having lost 6 first teamers.

As a minimum, we're losing Matip and Thiago - we'll surely replace Matip but I'm not sure I see us going for a midfielder as we have loads and the set-up might change - if we do it surely has to be a #6. Beyond that I do think we'll get an attacker, and I think anything else depends on departures.

I do think recruitment moving forward will change with Edwards back but I think anyone expecting some form of ruthess cull is not going to get it. Also I think it will be a slow summer transfer-wise because of the Euros/Copa America.

I think Salah goes personally. Salah, Thiago and Matip will free up considerable wages. I think sentimentality will leave with Klopp and the committee will be ruthless, especially given the new start with a new manager. 4 players at least is a real possibility.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78424 on: Yesterday at 10:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:17:44 pm
I think people might be disappointed if they think we're going to bring in 4-5 players... we only did 4 last summer and that was supposed to be our "big overhaul" having lost 6 first teamers.

As a minimum, we're losing Matip and Thiago - we'll surely replace Matip but I'm not sure I see us going for a midfielder as we have loads and the set-up might change - if we do it surely has to be a #6. Beyond that I do think we'll get an attacker, and I think anything else depends on departures.

I do think recruitment moving forward will change with Edwards back but I think anyone expecting some form of ruthess cull is not going to get it. Also I think it will be a slow summer transfer-wise because of the Euros/Copa America.

Well if we dont sign another CM then we can write next season off too as what we have isnt quite good enough.

Thiago going means we need another and who is to say we dont sell a CM ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78425 on: Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:17:25 pm
Do we have much space in terms of wages though? The last accounts put us as third highest in the league (current sites show us 5th, in which case you're probably right).

I don't know what our PSR situation looks like it, it will surely be healthier than many. Thiago and Matip going probably frees up £300k a week in wages, but then Trent will probably get a bumper new deal.

We don't really have too many outliers left - it didn't look great this time last year with injury-prone and declining players on large contracts - Firmino, Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago were all reportedly on around £200k a week a pop and players like Ox and Keita were on £100k a week to never play. But now, our only players above £150k are *reportedly* Salah, Thiago, VVD and Trent. Thiago will leave, Salah is probably only staying another season (certainly at £350k a week - only way I see us being willing to extend him is seeing him drop that significantly) and even VVD isn't a certainty to stay beyond next summer. It feels like there must be wiggle-room in there to add some new players.

Looking at our *alleged* wages now, the only one that really jumps off the page in a negative sense is Gravenberch who seems overpaid relative to his place in the squad, but we only really have a couple of *BIG* earners. Compared to someone like Arsenal who have like 6 players earning £200k+. Caveat of course is this is all speculative and not confirmed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78426 on: Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:20:51 pm
I think 4 isn't too much of a stretch - 5 if people leave like Salah or Diaz

2 CB's, Attacker, and a LWB. And more if people go

A central midfielder is a must.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78427 on: Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:10:43 pm
I think we will go for 4-5. I think we will want to set the blueprint for going forward and we have the space in terms of wages to do that now.

when I say 2-3 I mean players who I expect to start / make an impact straight away, I can see us carrying on with adding the best young english players like we did with Elliott/McConnell/Nyoni/Nallo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78428 on: Yesterday at 10:35:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
A central midfielder is a must.

Yep, a defensive midfielder.

Alan Varela anyone?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78429 on: Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
A central midfielder is a must.

We'd have to lose a few then, we have so many midfielders already.

Don't necessarily have a problem of that but until we sell someone I wouldn't be prioritizing it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78430 on: Yesterday at 11:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:40:38 pm

I dont see us needing to make that many changes, we could go with a frontline of:
 
Openda

-NunezJota -

LWBMacAllister.-Szoboszlai-Trent

Gomez/QuansahVVD-Konate

Alisson

Would give us plenty of goals/opportunties

Trent/Szobo could interchange positions
Bajectic could potentially play a role at centre back or in midfield

Doesnt Amorim play with 2 number 10s behind the striker and a holding midfielder? Unless hes willing to change his style to suit what we have then well have to make a few transfers to get the squad the way hell want it. We have way too many forwards currently who cant play in his style, too many midfielders who are number 8s and hardly any holding midfielders and not enough central defenders to play the formation either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78431 on: Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:40:38 pm

I dont see us needing to make that many changes, we could go with a frontline of:
 
Openda

-NunezJota -

LWBMacAllister.-Szoboszlai-Trent

Gomez/QuansahVVD-Konate

Alisson

Would give us plenty of goals/opportunties

Trent/Szobo could interchange positions
Bajectic could potentially play a role at centre back or in midfield


I think it will be more like;

Nunez/Jota

-SzoboszlaiRAM 

LWBMacAllister.-DM/Baj-----Trent

New LCBVVD-Konate--------

Alisson


Not sure if Amorim will fancy Nunez....Gyokeres does a lot more with the ball in his side. Salah will go so remains to be seen if there will be a RW or a 10 playing RAM. The latter will suit Nunez better. Question marks over Trent's position too as he isn't as suited to be bombing up and down the wing...but needs to fit in somehow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78432 on: Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:24:32 pm
We did 4-5 every summer for Klopps first 3 summers. We only stopped when we had a prime age side that won the lot. We dont have that now.

Plus a lot of these players havent been signed with Hughes and Edwards at the helm. I would be surprised if they rated all of them.

In pure numbers terms sure, but not in terms of big signings.

2016 - Mane and Wijnaldum the notable ones. Matip and Manninger (???) arrived on frees and Karius and Klavan came in for token fees.
2017 - Salah and Robertson, with Oxlade-Chamberlain brought in as depth and Solanke arriving on a free (VVD was signed the following January)
2018 - the big one - Alisson, Keita and Fabinho were all surely brought in as starters, with Shaqiri being a cheaper option to add depth.
2019 - we didn't sign a single senior player that summer - 2 back up GKs and 2 kids in VDB and Elliott.
2020 - Jota and Thiago the major signings, Tsimikas was always a back up.
2021 - Konate was our only summer signing. Diaz signed the following January
2022 - Nunez our only senior signing - Ramsay and Carvalho were cheap youth punts, then Gakpo signed in the winter window.
2023 - Mac Allister and Szoboszlai were clearly intended to be starters, Gravenberch and Endo probably squad players.

Generally we've not signed more than 2 players per window that you'd look at and say "yes, he goes straight into the starting 11", maybe 2018 is the one exception. At this point I don't think we really need more squad players - what we need is top quality players who can come into the starting 11 (and in theory push the incumbents to the bench, therefore improving squad depth).

I mean what do you see 4-5 new players even looking like? We'll get a CB and a forward, of that I'm pretty certain. I personally think we should get a 6, but there doesn't seem to be loads of great options. Beyond that I don't know where we'd add without departures. I think the only potential departures are Salah and Diaz really, maybe Endo, being players who I think would consider leaving and we'd be willing to sanction the sale of. There's one or two others that I think we'd happily move on that I'm not sure we'll be able to. Beyond that, I'm not seeing where the turnover is going to be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78433 on: Today at 12:32:03 am »
I think we kinda need a clear out and start proper fresh

Kelleher - want 1st team footy  =     £30m
Tsimi - Not good enough anymore esp if we change the way we play  £16m
Matip - gone no new contract  = 0
VVD - unknown what he wants atm but could well go = £25m
Konate - possible always injured = £40m
Thiago - no new contract  = 0
Jones - could be good to sell as should bring in  =  50m
Diaz - kinda hinted he wants to go (or his dad did)  = £70m
Salah - legs seem to have gone and could get 100m for him  =£100m?

in

Inacio  - Sporting (if we get Amorin)
Diomande - Sporting again (as above)
HJulmand  - Sporting  again (as above)
Marcus Edwards - Sporting again (as above)
Isak - Newcastle

can see us getting 2 of them from the Sporting lads if Amorim comes
We all love Nunez but i think next season if he does not perform then its time to go as we need a reliable goal scorer
Re: LIVERPOOL
« Reply #78434 on: Today at 12:37:22 am »
I doubt we just go after Sporting players because of Amorim. I wouldn't be shocked in the slightest if we do not get a single Sporting player.

It's Hughes and Edwards mainly from what I understand.

Also there's no chance on earth we get Isak, and he'd cost an absolute fortune both transfer fee and wages
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78435 on: Today at 12:39:40 am »
Newcastle have to sell for FFP to buy new players so its gonna be Isak or Guerr????? whatever his name is, Plus Inacio and /or Diomande would be super handy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78436 on: Today at 01:00:10 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:32:03 am
I think we kinda need a clear out and start proper fresh

Kelleher - want 1st team footy  =     £30m
Tsimi - Not good enough anymore esp if we change the way we play  £16m
Matip - gone no new contract  = 0
VVD - unknown what he wants atm but could well go = £25m
Konate - possible always injured = £40m
Thiago - no new contract  = 0
Jones - could be good to sell as should bring in  =  50m
Diaz - kinda hinted he wants to go (or his dad did)  = £70m
Salah - legs seem to have gone and could get 100m for him  =£100m?

in

Inacio  - Sporting (if we get Amorin)
Diomande - Sporting again (as above)
HJulmand  - Sporting  again (as above)
Marcus Edwards - Sporting again (as above)
Isak - Newcastle

can see us getting 2 of them from the Sporting lads if Amorim comes
We all love Nunez but i think next season if he does not perform then its time to go as we need a reliable goal scorer

Jones isn't going anywhere we're short on home grown and he wouldn't want to leave.
Van Dijk isn't leaving unless he wants out. Will become staple in a back 3.
Diaz - any offer will likely be closer to £50-55m
Salah - will probably end up around £80m max

On the sporting players - Inacio is possible but doubt any of the others come.
Isak - I actually think the transfer is possible albeit expensive (Newcastle ffp issues). I just don't think we go for him given his injury record.
