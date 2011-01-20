In possession, we currently shift to a 3 at the back, don't we? I think from a defensive perspective, we should be able to handle it; certainly Virgil, Konate, and Gomez should be very comfortable. It is true, in a FOUR, Amorim plays only two central midfielders so that would be a change, and also, YES, it would be two forwards behind a '1'. Bit of a shift.
Not massive though. If Trent becomes a wide midfielder, you need one other, plus a LCB and possibly a new midfield destroyer to partner Mac Allister.
We ought to be able to handle our new base being Inacio, Virgil, Konate I would have thought...
Ive read more Amorim stuff thats quite readily available and whilst the style isnt very different, in that they do go direct, their build up is. The defenders do a lot of the build up apparently. Also they defend with a back five when they dont have the ball, we dont ours is very much a four and a compact three.
I also think its highly unlikely that Trent is playing as a wingback for us.
If you get a midfielder in then thats a lot of players not getting games. There is then 2 midfield and 3 attacking spots on the field and we would have Mac, a new guy, Jones, Szobozslai, Gravenberch, Endo, Bajetic, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Salah and Jota all fighting it out for 5 positions.
I just cant see a situation where a manager like Amorim comes into an established side with experienced players who have won stuff, who have competed or even won the league the season before and with a lot of attacking players and says you guys have to play 3 at the back, even if that means changing the make up of the squad fairly significantly.
The only chance he does that is if there wasnt huge expectation. But if he is expected to compete, then it serves no purpose to give your side a disadvantage of a new style and a new formation to contend with.
I think over the next few years he could mould them to a side that plays three at the back as some experienced players leave. Not straight away though.