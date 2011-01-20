Ok but then thats Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Jota, Salah, Diaz and Gakpo for 2 positions. So at least six of those sit out.



Point being that the squad is deliberately loaded in the attacking parts of the field. People are focussing on centrebacks but are our wingbacks suitable as well?



On the above, Endo, Grav can probably play a dual pivot. Perhaps Endos best position. I suspect Grav could too. Szoboslai Im less sure but youve got Mac, Jones, Endo, Grav for the double pivot and perhaps Szoboslai. Then youve got Salah, Jota, Gapko, Diaz, Elliott, Szoboslai for the 10s. And Nunez, Jota, Gapko for the 9. Diaz might well be able to play LWB depending on how Amorim uses his wing backs. Were really not a million miles away. And some of our players will suit it. Elliott and Salah will benefit for example. Trent too because hes more likely to be able to move into midfield if its a double pivot. Or the wingback role might be a good change for him. Certainly wed need some players but then wed be signing players if Klopp stayed, we certainly will be with Klopp leaving. And at least with LWB we probably need a LB if we dont switch so bringing in a LWB isnt so different. CB is an issue, well probably need 2 if we wanted to play 3. Mostly because we can carry Konate in a 433 if we just replace Matip but Im not sure we can carry Konate if we only replace Matip and we want to play a 343.