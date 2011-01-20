Way I see it is its a chance to operate more closely in another country thats known for producing talent (Portugal). On the flip side of that, its also a great place to recruit developing talent from South America for them to make their first steps in European football.



You have a team in Portugal set up with some of Portugals best operators. You start to recruit talent, invest in facilities at the club etc so talents want to go there and play for that club. You then approach 16-18 year old South Americans and get them over as soon as they can, playing in a country where they can speak the language (Brazilians) and probably be with other Spanish speaking South Americans. They begin to play if theyre ready and they move on when theyre ready. Some could be to us, some could just be sales or some could stay if their aim is to win with that club.



Im not sure thats something we could really look to do by investing in our academy. I think weve got our academy spot on at the moment with recruitment. The second club thing means they could almost have two academies in different countries trying to produce and develop talent from other parts of the world.



Im against MCO, but the benefits seem really good if youve got intelligent operators setting the clubs up and investing in them to develop facilities and coaching staff.