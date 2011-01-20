Yeah I think I've made this point before, but it's not just the scouting, it's the contacts in the area and being able to sell a pathway that gets them some of these players. It's why Dortmund were able to bring in players like Sancho, Bellingham, Haaland as a higher level example. They weren't unknowns but players knew they could give them a platform and wouldn't stand in there way. I am massively sceptical of a multi-club model having any real benefit for us that you wouldn't get by just doubling the acadmey budget, which would cost a lot less overall. Brighton can take risks on say Mitoma and Caicedo and making them starters, giving the talent the platform+minutes which we can't. And if you aren't giving them chances the better talents will go to places like Brighton/Dortmund/Red Bull where they will have a clear pathway. You're also probably taking away chances for the acadmey by doing this which I think after this season you'd say is a massive mistake.