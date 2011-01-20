« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1943 1944 1945 1946 1947 [1948]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3027447 times)

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77880 on: April 1, 2024, 10:06:35 am »
Yeah I think I've made this point before, but it's not just the scouting, it's the contacts in the area and being able to sell a pathway that gets them some of these players. It's why Dortmund were able to bring in players like Sancho, Bellingham, Haaland as a higher level example. They weren't unknowns but players knew they could give them a platform and wouldn't stand in there way. I am massively sceptical of a multi-club model having any real benefit for us that you wouldn't get by just doubling the acadmey budget, which would cost a lot less overall. Brighton can take risks on say Mitoma and Caicedo and making them starters, giving the talent the platform+minutes which we can't. And if you aren't giving them chances the better talents will go to places like Brighton/Dortmund/Red Bull where they will have a clear pathway. You're also probably taking away chances for the acadmey by doing this which I think after this season you'd say is a massive mistake.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,768
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77881 on: April 1, 2024, 01:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on April  1, 2024, 09:36:21 am
Think we have a data team thats probably just as advanced as theirs although well never quite know.

I think yesterdays game was a good example of why we couldnt do what Brighton do in the market. I can remember quite a lot of fans wanting us to sign that Baleba as they all said hell be the next Caicedo. He might well be. But, hes nowhere near it yet and thats the difference. We need to sign players who are nearly there with a little bit to go, they can sign players that can take 12-36 months to come along and develop them in the Premier League or at their other clubs. I always hark back to Solanke when people suggest we sign top teenagers, he was a good example of someone who needed years of playing to develop and he was never getting that here. Someone like Evan Ferguson was probably well advised when he decided to go to Brighton over us as hes started far more games there than he would have here in the same time.

FSG are probably going to get a second club which should open the possibility to signing more 17-20 year olds with a view to them being future Liverpool players. I think weve done the right thing targeting u-17 players for the academy like Baj, Doak, Clark etc but even that is ordinarily quite a difficult thing to consistently manage players from academy to senior level. Its a testament to the players and the coaching staff that it looks like weve found a winning formula.

It feels like Chelsea have tried the Brighton approach but spent much vaster sums. I wouldnt say its worked out yet although its obviously a medium to long term strategy, itll be interesting to see how the likes of Andrey Santos, Casadei, Ugochukwu, Washington etc. get along as Chelsea players or if they all end up going out on loan and being sold for profit. I think were the type of club that would rather sign them to actually play for the first team rather than it be a strategy to make profit, with the sale kind of being a last resort when we conclude they arent good enough.

Chelsea's model for a while has been to sign a shitload of good young players and either get them into their team or sell them for a profit. They've always had an army of players out on loan. It's worked for them in the sense that they've made a ton of money in sales for years. It's not worked in the sense that some of those sales have been the likes of Salah and De Bruyne because at least under Abramavich there was never any patience beyond the last result and a constant churn of managers is preventative to team building. And Boelhy is a nutcase himself.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,417
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77882 on: April 1, 2024, 08:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on April  1, 2024, 10:06:35 am
Yeah I think I've made this point before, but it's not just the scouting, it's the contacts in the area and being able to sell a pathway that gets them some of these players. It's why Dortmund were able to bring in players like Sancho, Bellingham, Haaland as a higher level example. They weren't unknowns but players knew they could give them a platform and wouldn't stand in there way. I am massively sceptical of a multi-club model having any real benefit for us that you wouldn't get by just doubling the acadmey budget, which would cost a lot less overall. Brighton can take risks on say Mitoma and Caicedo and making them starters, giving the talent the platform+minutes which we can't. And if you aren't giving them chances the better talents will go to places like Brighton/Dortmund/Red Bull where they will have a clear pathway. You're also probably taking away chances for the acadmey by doing this which I think after this season you'd say is a massive mistake.
think that's a really rational post, which sets out the most like outcome of the multi club model.

ultimately it feels to me that it's more of a model to keep the executives entertained with a more interesting project than 'business as usual' (and possibly that was the only avenue to getting Edwards in), but I wouldn't expect it to be much more of a success over the alternatives you mention.

Don't think it'd be anything like as unsuccessful or pernicious as Boehly entertaining himself LARPing as a director of football at chelsea, but I think it's a similar premise anyway (without the financial risk of Boehly's spending and long contract gamble - unless footballing adminstrators threaten severe punshments for multi club owners, as I hope, but that's not likely)
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77883 on: April 1, 2024, 10:00:36 pm »
Way I see it is its a chance to operate more closely in another country thats known for producing talent (Portugal). On the flip side of that, its also a great place to recruit developing talent from South America for them to make their first steps in European football.

You have a team in Portugal set up with some of Portugals best operators. You start to recruit talent, invest in facilities at the club etc so talents want to go there and play for that club. You then approach 16-18 year old South Americans and get them over as soon as they can, playing in a country where they can speak the language (Brazilians) and probably be with other Spanish speaking South Americans. They begin to play if theyre ready and they move on when theyre ready. Some could be to us, some could just be sales or some could stay if their aim is to win with that club.

Im not sure thats something we could really look to do by investing in our academy. I think weve got our academy spot on at the moment with recruitment. The second club thing means they could almost have two academies in different countries trying to produce and develop talent from other parts of the world.

Im against MCO, but the benefits seem really good if youve got intelligent operators setting the clubs up and investing in them to develop facilities and coaching staff.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77884 on: April 1, 2024, 10:23:13 pm »
Reckon Edwards and co will be intrigued by Summerville at Leeds.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,417
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77885 on: April 1, 2024, 11:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on April  1, 2024, 10:00:36 pm
Im against MCO, but the benefits seem really good if youve got intelligent operators setting the clubs up and investing in them to develop facilities and coaching staff.
don't forget the price fixing. and using super agents to sell the project to the kids who are gonna be attempted to be funneled through the assembly line
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77886 on: Yesterday at 05:43:44 am »
Quote from: classycarra on April  1, 2024, 11:04:31 pm
don't forget the price fixing. and using super agents to sell the project to the kids who are gonna be attempted to be funneled through the assembly line

Yep, its a disgrace.

I wouldnt be as upset with MCO if any type of player trading within the umbrella was banned. If FSG wanted to buy another club and just run it as its own entity, Id probably be less fussed, but the idea they want a club to essentially farm talent for us Im completely against. But we cant stop it, so might as well discuss what it might look like.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77887 on: Yesterday at 08:09:40 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  1, 2024, 10:23:13 pm
Reckon Edwards and co will be intrigued by Summerville at Leeds.
intrigued but no chance but i cant see us paying much for a championship players.
We would more so look at a Caravalho type deal or Ramsay
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77888 on: Yesterday at 10:33:36 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  1, 2024, 10:23:13 pm
Reckon Edwards and co will be intrigued by Summerville at Leeds.

Was very average in the premier league. Would stay away.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,417
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77889 on: Yesterday at 10:45:15 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:33:36 am
Was very average in the premier league. Would stay away.
making no comparison between their abilities, but he was younger than salah was when salah joined chelsea (joining a much less creative team) and scored at a relatively comparable rate in his first full PL season as Mo's.

can't be ruling out 22 year olds based on their scoring record aged 20 in a bad team
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77890 on: Yesterday at 11:41:11 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:45:15 am
making no comparison between their abilities, but he was younger than salah was when salah joined chelsea (joining a much less creative team) and scored at a relatively comparable rate in his first full PL season as Mo's.

can't be ruling out 22 year olds based on their scoring record aged 20 in a bad team

They will want big money for him. I do think if we go for anyone at Leeds we'd be better off going for Archie Gray. He's going to be a star.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77891 on: Yesterday at 02:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  1, 2024, 10:23:13 pm
Reckon Edwards and co will be intrigued by Summerville at Leeds.

Don't think he could make the step up, I think he'll just remain a small-town boy 😐
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77892 on: Yesterday at 02:47:50 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:41:11 am
They will want big money for him. I do think if we go for anyone at Leeds we'd be better off going for Archie Gray. He's going to be a star.
For me, he already is.

A superb footballer.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,732
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77893 on: Yesterday at 02:51:43 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:41:11 am
They will want big money for him. I do think if we go for anyone at Leeds we'd be better off going for Archie Gray. He's going to be a star.

His dad is name Andy Gray, is it the same guy who was sacked by Sky?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77894 on: Yesterday at 03:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 02:51:43 pm
His dad is name Andy Gray, is it the same guy who was sacked by Sky?

Thankfully not him.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77895 on: Yesterday at 03:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 02:47:50 pm
For me, he already is.

A superb footballer.

Send them Morton and some money for him imo and loan him back for a year.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,732
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77896 on: Yesterday at 03:04:03 pm »
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,301
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77897 on: Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 02:51:43 pm
His dad is name Andy Gray, is it the same guy who was sacked by Sky?

No. But hes an Andy Gray who I remember a young player who I think came through around the same time as Kewell, Woodgate, Smith, McPhail and all that lot which makes me feel very old! And he was the nephew of Eddie Gray I think, so a bit of a Leeds dynasty there.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,870
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77898 on: Yesterday at 05:35:37 pm »
Having watched a bit of Morton recently, for the first time since his first team debut, I think he has a future here. Hed most likely be a squad player but I think he can be moulded as a 6 who can rotate the ball nicely.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,575
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77899 on: Yesterday at 06:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:35:37 pm
Having watched a bit of Morton recently, for the first time since his first team debut, I think he has a future here. Hed most likely be a squad player but I think he can be moulded as a 6 who can rotate the ball nicely.

Irony is, he would have had a place at Liverpool this season. Thiago and Bajcetic have played three matches combined. Let's say he was a starter in the League Cup/FA Cup/Europa League, I think we'd be in the exact same position with regard to all three. Could include Carvalho in that too, probably. Could have came in off the bench at times in the league even too and grown in quality/confidence. Playing every week is good too, though, obviously.

I do think there is a future here for Morton. Could see his quality a couple of years ago.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77900 on: Yesterday at 06:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:35:37 pm
Having watched a bit of Morton recently, for the first time since his first team debut, I think he has a future here. Hed most likely be a squad player but I think he can be moulded as a 6 who can rotate the ball nicely.

Does he do anything that Jones, Clark and McConnell can't?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TobyLFC

  • or not Toby LFC, that is the question
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • Golf is amazing!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77901 on: Yesterday at 07:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 02:10:47 pm
Don't think he could make the step up, I think he'll just remain a small-town boy 😐
And continue to live in a lonely world?
Logged
it comes down to reality, and it's fine with me cause I've let it slide...

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,540
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77902 on: Yesterday at 07:37:55 pm »
feel like this thread title can also be edited.

LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2024 (NO TRENT CONTRACT TALK)  :-X
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,194
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77903 on: Yesterday at 08:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:34:30 pm
Does he do anything that Jones, Clark and McConnell can't?

McConnell is the closest comparison, and I'm not sure there's that much of a difference between them, apart from Morton's game time at a higher level.  I like him too and think he's got a chance under a new manager, the change has come at a good time for him.  Just doesn't have the physicality for a Klopp midfielder.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77904 on: Yesterday at 08:55:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:27:46 pm
McConnell is the closest comparison, and I'm not sure there's that much of a difference between them, apart from Morton's game time at a higher level.  I like him too and think he's got a chance under a new manager, the change has come at a good time for him.  Just doesn't have the physicality for a Klopp midfielder.

Given Elliott, Endo and MacAllister are all looking very much like good Klopp midfielders Im not sure this can be right.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77905 on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:27:46 pm
McConnell is the closest comparison, and I'm not sure there's that much of a difference between them, apart from Morton's game time at a higher level.  I like him too and think he's got a chance under a new manager, the change has come at a good time for him.  Just doesn't have the physicality for a Klopp midfielder.
McConnell looks more 2 footed and has the physical body at a younger age play at the PL then Morton. Morton going be a pro even if not at Liverpool
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77906 on: Today at 04:11:05 am »
we seem to have a healthy choice of midfielders to call upon when the first teamers get injured but maybe are just not ready for a starting spot yet

mcconnell, clark, baj and morton if or when he comes back.

Think their pathway would be determined by the new coaching staff and manager and how they adapt.

think curtis and elliot are pretty much safe as squad players but the above 4 might be a bit at risk if they stagnate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1943 1944 1945 1946 1947 [1948]   Go Up
« previous next »
 