« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1941 1942 1943 1944 1945 [1946]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3014259 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,395
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77800 on: Yesterday at 11:06:52 pm »
I sort of get the Robinson shouts, since he played quite well against us once, but he's really not a player anyone would class as very good or up to our level.

Like a lot of USA players, his best attributes are physical rather than technical - he's very much an athletic type. Following the Deandre Yedlin sort of archetype.

Players like him and Neco Williams who was mentioned would not improve our squad. I'd even question if it'd be worth adding them to the squad hypothetically for free (but on their current contract with a slight raise for the transfer) given the clear talent levels of some of our young fullbacks.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77801 on: Yesterday at 11:29:15 pm »
Hes English but plays for America. Came through Evertons academy.

Hes another one I havent watched heaps of but have been impressed, he obviously has express pace and thats always really appealing given how high risk we play. I would hope if we do move for a left back it would be someone with the potential to be world class and eventually succeed Robbo. Im open to the idea of a different type of full back though, whether we want a winger type like Robbo or someone more comfortable sitting and building play from the back or simply a more defensive full back, itll be interesting to see the clubs succession plan for Robbo, assuming its not Luke Chambers.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77802 on: Yesterday at 11:46:42 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are showing keen interest in one of Ukraine's brightest talents, Georgiy Sudakov. The Reds' scouts have been attentively tracking the 21-year-old central midfielder over the past year, and there's little doubt that they are pleased with the majority of his performances. Juventus and Arsenal are also in the race to secure his services.

In January, Shakhtar CEO Sergey Palkin disclosed that they had turned down a 40m offer from Napoli for his signature. He also expressed confidence that Sudakov will soon be playing for one of Europe's top clubs.

@arturpetrosyan
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77803 on: Today at 12:41:18 am »
I'd have thought a CM of that age would be the last position we'd be looking to strengthen in.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,395
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77804 on: Today at 01:02:38 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:46:42 pm
@arturpetrosyan
thats a blast from the past. was it him who reported on our attempt to sign Mkhitaryan before he went to Dortmund? Or was it one of the other shaktar guys - Willian, or the one who went to china?
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,360
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77805 on: Today at 06:35:33 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:41:18 am
I'd have thought a CM of that age would be the last position we'd be looking to strengthen in.
Unless he's a regen of Modric then I doubt it's a legit interest. Klopp did the hard work and rebuilt a very diverse midfield, no need to rip it up next season when defence and attack are the priority. 
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77806 on: Today at 07:27:31 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:02:38 am
thats a blast from the past. was it him who reported on our attempt to sign Mkhitaryan before he went to Dortmund? Or was it one of the other shaktar guys - Willian, or the one who went to china?

Think it was Alex Teixeira that went to China wasnt it. Willian went to Chelsea over us. But yeah, he did report it and appears to be very much in the loop with Shakhtar goings on and has been for years.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77807 on: Today at 07:38:25 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:35:33 am
Unless he's a regen of Modric then I doubt it's a legit interest. Klopp did the hard work and rebuilt a very diverse midfield, no need to rip it up next season when defence and attack are the priority.

A Modric regen playing for us would be glorious. What a player he's been.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,618
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77808 on: Today at 08:08:50 am »
I think the interesting thing this summer will be the balance of contract renewals and signings. Balance in terms of squad composition but probably more importantly funds.

Matip, Thaigo, Trent, Salah and Van Dijk have contracts expiring in 2025

I think Robertson, Kelleher and Konate have contracts expiring in 2026 (so 2 years left this summer).

Then you have the likes of Diaz, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Gomez who have 3 years left on the deal. But we know Liverpool like to reward players for performance. Would likes of Diaz, Elliot and Gomez be in-line for contract extensions in next 6-12 months? Maybe even Nunez who is still on 1st contract but now a very important 1st team player.

I also think Quansah, Clark and Bradley get new deals on much improved terms.

Depending on how we tackle the above could have a significant impact on wage bill and therefore available funds. I think a lot of people have focused on Edwards and Hughes role in new manager selection and player recruitment. I think the biggest challenge may be around contract renewals and how we deal with likes of Robertson, Van Dijk and Salah in theor 30-33 age range. Additionally, for the younger players, some looking at 1st contract extension at Liverpool, what do the likes of Trent, Konate, Diaz, etc.. want to extend and prolong their career into the prime years at Liverpool?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,618
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77809 on: Today at 08:11:59 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:41:18 am
I'd have thought a CM of that age would be the last position we'd be looking to strengthen in.

Unless we think he's a significantly better prospect than players we already have.

If I had to guess I suspect we are always scouting and looking for players for every position. Even if it's not an immediate need in the squa. This could easily be part of that process. We need to be scouting everywhere incase a rare talent emerges or in case we suddenly need midfielders because of injury, sales etc..
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,933
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77810 on: Today at 08:47:24 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:38:25 am
A Modric regen playing for us would be glorious. What a player he's been.

Might sound like a wild shout but if Mac Allister had the same speed as Modric, he wouldn't be a millions miles off.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77811 on: Today at 09:01:03 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:47:24 am
Might sound like a wild shout but if Mac Allister had the same speed as Modric, he wouldn't be a millions miles off.

Definitely some parallels there.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77812 on: Today at 10:02:43 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:47:24 am
Might sound like a wild shout but if Mac Allister had the same speed as Modric, he wouldn't be a millions miles off.

Was just about to start typing this before scrolling down. Think Lallana said that about him when he was at Brighton didnt he.

Mac = Modric
Dom = Valverde
Trent = Kroos?  :P
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,541
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77813 on: Today at 11:48:15 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:38:25 am
A Modric regen playing for us would be glorious. What a player he's been.

We signed him in the summer mate. I think it was after the Forest game where I first noticed it. Really do think he's the closest thing we'll see to Modric going forward (despite the fact he's still playing himself). Pretty sure he won't be *that* good but I do think he's one you'd be very surprised with if his best years aren't ahead of him.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:02:43 am
Was just about to start typing this before scrolling down. Think Lallana said that about him when he was at Brighton didnt he.

Mac = Modric
Dom = Valverde
Trent = Kroos?  :P

And to think we still have Curtis, Elliot, Gravenberch, Bajcetic all 23 or under. Get the right manager in with his own additions going forward and the post Klopp days might not be so depressing.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:51:18 am by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,395
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77814 on: Today at 01:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:08:50 am
Matip, Thaigo, Trent, Salah and Van Dijk have contracts expiring in 2025
May be wrong, but think Matip and Thiago's contracts are up this summer
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,933
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77815 on: Today at 01:56:18 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:54:50 pm
May be wrong, but think Matip and Thiago's contracts are up this summer

You're correct.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,395
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77816 on: Today at 01:57:29 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:56:18 pm
You're correct.
cheers

broken clock, twice a day etc

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1941 1942 1943 1944 1945 [1946]   Go Up
« previous next »
 