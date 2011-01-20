Hes English but plays for America. Came through Evertons academy.
Hes another one I havent watched heaps of but have been impressed, he obviously has express pace and thats always really appealing given how high risk we play. I would hope if we do move for a left back it would be someone with the potential to be world class and eventually succeed Robbo. Im open to the idea of a different type of full back though, whether we want a winger type like Robbo or someone more comfortable sitting and building play from the back or simply a more defensive full back, itll be interesting to see the clubs succession plan for Robbo, assuming its not Luke Chambers.