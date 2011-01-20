« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1941 1942 1943 1944 1945 [1946]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3013558 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,392
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77800 on: Yesterday at 11:06:52 pm »
I sort of get the Robinson shouts, since he played quite well against us once, but he's really not a player anyone would class as very good or up to our level.

Like a lot of USA players, his best attributes are physical rather than technical - he's very much an athletic type. Following the Deandre Yedlin sort of archetype.

Players like him and Neco Williams who was mentioned would not improve our squad. I'd even question if it'd be worth adding them to the squad hypothetically for free (but on their current contract with a slight raise for the transfer) given the clear talent levels of some of our young fullbacks.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77801 on: Yesterday at 11:29:15 pm »
Hes English but plays for America. Came through Evertons academy.

Hes another one I havent watched heaps of but have been impressed, he obviously has express pace and thats always really appealing given how high risk we play. I would hope if we do move for a left back it would be someone with the potential to be world class and eventually succeed Robbo. Im open to the idea of a different type of full back though, whether we want a winger type like Robbo or someone more comfortable sitting and building play from the back or simply a more defensive full back, itll be interesting to see the clubs succession plan for Robbo, assuming its not Luke Chambers.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77802 on: Yesterday at 11:46:42 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are showing keen interest in one of Ukraine's brightest talents, Georgiy Sudakov. The Reds' scouts have been attentively tracking the 21-year-old central midfielder over the past year, and there's little doubt that they are pleased with the majority of his performances. Juventus and Arsenal are also in the race to secure his services.

In January, Shakhtar CEO Sergey Palkin disclosed that they had turned down a 40m offer from Napoli for his signature. He also expressed confidence that Sudakov will soon be playing for one of Europe's top clubs.

@arturpetrosyan
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77803 on: Today at 12:41:18 am »
I'd have thought a CM of that age would be the last position we'd be looking to strengthen in.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,392
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77804 on: Today at 01:02:38 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:46:42 pm
@arturpetrosyan
thats a blast from the past. was it him who reported on our attempt to sign Mkhitaryan before he went to Dortmund? Or was it one of the other shaktar guys - Willian, or the one who went to china?
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,360
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77805 on: Today at 06:35:33 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:41:18 am
I'd have thought a CM of that age would be the last position we'd be looking to strengthen in.
Unless he's a regen of Modric then I doubt it's a legit interest. Klopp did the hard work and rebuilt a very diverse midfield, no need to rip it up next season when defence and attack are the priority. 
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77806 on: Today at 07:27:31 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:02:38 am
thats a blast from the past. was it him who reported on our attempt to sign Mkhitaryan before he went to Dortmund? Or was it one of the other shaktar guys - Willian, or the one who went to china?

Think it was Alex Teixeira that went to China wasnt it. Willian went to Chelsea over us. But yeah, he did report it and appears to be very much in the loop with Shakhtar goings on and has been for years.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77807 on: Today at 07:38:25 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:35:33 am
Unless he's a regen of Modric then I doubt it's a legit interest. Klopp did the hard work and rebuilt a very diverse midfield, no need to rip it up next season when defence and attack are the priority.

A Modric regen playing for us would be glorious. What a player he's been.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1941 1942 1943 1944 1945 [1946]   Go Up
« previous next »
 