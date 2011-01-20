I sort of get the Robinson shouts, since he played quite well against us once, but he's really not a player anyone would class as very good or up to our level.



Like a lot of USA players, his best attributes are physical rather than technical - he's very much an athletic type. Following the Deandre Yedlin sort of archetype.



Players like him and Neco Williams who was mentioned would not improve our squad. I'd even question if it'd be worth adding them to the squad hypothetically for free (but on their current contract with a slight raise for the transfer) given the clear talent levels of some of our young fullbacks.