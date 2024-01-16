« previous next »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:51:14 pm
He seems pretty productive for his age, gets lots of shots off too.

Excellent. I do think were beginning to see the effects of Salah not being quite the player he was in his 20s. Searing pace, movement in behind and dribbling ability were all hallmarks of his. All 3 of them probably arent quite what they were nowadays and we really miss those 3 things. Hes still brilliant obviously.
Quote
Liverpool are one of the clubs monitoring Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

[@SamiMokbel81_DM]
Saw us linked with Malen. I was impressed by him whenever I saw him. Not sure about his finishing though.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:51:14 pm
He seems pretty productive for his age, gets lots of shots off too.

But does he seem £55 million and starter for us next season good, which is what we are looking for really
Dont Wolves have some financial issues? This summer could be the one that we push for Ait-Nouri
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:59:53 pm
But does he seem £55 million and starter for us next season good, which is what we are looking for really

Are we? Salah/Nunez/Diaz/Jota are all starting quality and Bakayoko plays on the right. If Salah stays then he gets at least a season to bed in.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:29:42 pm
Are we? Salah/Nunez/Diaz/Jota are all starting quality and Bakayoko plays on the right. If Salah stays then he gets at least a season to bed in.

I think we can easily accommodate 5 attackers but any more and its not practical. I definitely think we need someone of Bakayokos skill set but we would have to move one of our 5 attackers on.
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm
Saw us linked with Malen. I was impressed by him whenever I saw him. Not sure about his finishing though.

He doesnt seem too popular with Dortmund fans, but passes the underlying numbers test.
Musiala is coming is he not?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Richard Hughes will be announced as Sporting Director soon, possibly tomorrow.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:33:25 pm
I think we can easily accommodate 5 attackers but any more and its not practical. I definitely think we need someone of Bakayokos skill set but we would have to move one of our 5 attackers on.

A lot depends on Salah I think, however if he stays he'll be in the last year of his contract so I think we can accommodate 6 forwards for one season, just look at how many we've had to rely on this season.
