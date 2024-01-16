He seems pretty productive for his age, gets lots of shots off too.
Liverpool are one of the clubs monitoring Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. [@SamiMokbel81_DM]
But does he seem £55 million and starter for us next season good, which is what we are looking for really
Are we? Salah/Nunez/Diaz/Jota are all starting quality and Bakayoko plays on the right. If Salah stays then he gets at least a season to bed in.
Saw us linked with Malen. I was impressed by him whenever I saw him. Not sure about his finishing though.
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..
I think we can easily accommodate 5 attackers but any more and its not practical. I definitely think we need someone of Bakayokos skill set but we would have to move one of our 5 attackers on.
