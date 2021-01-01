Youd see Trent moving more into midfield permanently then, with such an outlay on Frimpong?
If its Alonso, Id imagine so. He plays a double pivot with a more conventional 6 - Andrich - and a more progressive type - Exequiel Palacios - to exert some control and allow for the shape to be maintained when the full backs essentially operate as wingers or additional attackers. Im not sure Trent profiles as an Alonso full back but obviously his talent and ability dwarfs the idea that he may not be quite a system fit. Trent would be the playmaker as it were in Alonsos system.
I may be wrong and he would possibly put Trent as the attacking wing back and keep a more specialist midfielder in there - and we have the squad to offer some great variations on this - but Alonso seems to adore Frimpong, he fits what he wants like a glove and other than Wirtz Im not sure theres another Leverkusen player Xabi would be absolutely adamant he needed. All speculation on my part but Alonso has turned Frimpong from decent prospect into unplayable wide forward/ hyper-attacking full back. The verticality in Frimpongs game is outstanding and for all of Trents qualities, he doesnt have that same set of functions.
If there were zero squad changes, in my mind, Alonsos Liverpool lines up as such -
Alisson
Konate Van Dijk Quansah
Bradley TAA MacAllister Diaz/Robbo
Salah Szoboszlai
Darwin
Something akin to that anyway. Perhaps silly speculation on my part but we do have the players to fit Xabis system. I just think there would be two key areas hed want to address - aside from potentially bringing Frimpong - and that would be to look at a ball-playing, quick left centre half who can transition into a full back when changing shape (Hincapie, Inacio etc) and maybe that left wing-back position, which if were using Grimaldo as the bench mark, Diaz isnt the profile fit and Robertson has technical limitations that would mean a very different version of the role.
Interesting to ponder, even if its all wasted words.