Yesterday at 10:33:48 am
Structurally speaking and in terms of the organisation the new coach would be coming in to, I feel very confident about this move.

Knowing broadly what Edwards looks for in players too doesnt make it unfathomable to think wed bring Frimpong - with his reportedly cheap 40m buyout - and potentially sign off on Wirtz as a marquee signing, albeit that would necessitate a shape change on the pitch, which is of course coming.

Crumbs of comfort in a post-Klopp era.
Yesterday at 11:07:37 am
Structurally speaking and in terms of the organisation the new coach would be coming in to, I feel very confident about this move.

Knowing broadly what Edwards looks for in players too doesnt make it unfathomable to think wed bring Frimpong - with his reportedly cheap 40m buyout - and potentially sign off on Wirtz as a marquee signing, albeit that would necessitate a shape change on the pitch, which is of course coming.

Crumbs of comfort in a post-Klopp era.

Youd see Trent moving more into midfield permanently then, with such an outlay on Frimpong?
Yesterday at 11:20:12 am
Youd see Trent moving more into midfield permanently then, with such an outlay on Frimpong?
If its Alonso, Id imagine so. He plays a double pivot with a more conventional 6 - Andrich - and a more progressive type - Exequiel Palacios - to exert some control and allow for the shape to be maintained when the full backs essentially operate as wingers or additional attackers. Im not sure Trent profiles as an Alonso full back but obviously his talent and ability dwarfs the idea that he may not be quite a system fit. Trent would be the playmaker as it were in Alonsos system.

I may be wrong and he would possibly put Trent as the attacking wing back and keep a more specialist midfielder in there - and we have the squad to offer some great variations on this - but Alonso seems to adore Frimpong, he fits what he wants like a glove and other than Wirtz Im not sure theres another Leverkusen player Xabi would be absolutely adamant he needed. All speculation on my part but Alonso has turned Frimpong from decent prospect into unplayable wide forward/ hyper-attacking full back. The verticality in Frimpongs game is outstanding and for all of Trents qualities, he doesnt have that same set of functions.

If there were zero squad changes, in my mind, Alonsos Liverpool lines up as such -

                     Alisson
       Konate    Van Dijk  Quansah

Bradley       TAA   MacAllister    Diaz/Robbo
           
            Salah            Szoboszlai
                      Darwin

Something akin to that anyway. Perhaps silly speculation on my part but we do have the players to fit Xabis system. I just think there would be two key areas hed want to address - aside from potentially bringing Frimpong - and that would be to look at a ball-playing, quick left centre half who can transition into a full back when changing shape (Hincapie, Inacio etc) and maybe that left wing-back position, which if were using Grimaldo as the bench mark, Diaz isnt the profile fit and Robertson has technical limitations that would mean a very different version of the role.

Interesting to ponder, even if its all wasted words.
Yesterday at 11:23:44 am
Frimpong is having a brilliant season no doubt, but wouldnt we like to see Bradley given that opportunity if the new manager decides Trent isnt a right back for him?
Yesterday at 11:47:10 am
Interesting to ponder, even if its all wasted words.

Thanks. To my mind, if its Alonso, I could see him just switching the profiles from left to right. So currently he has Frimpong as his out and out width on right, Grimaldo as more of a wide playmaker supporting the attack.

Trent could be the latter from right, with a more out and out conventional wingback on left (Robbo, though I do think we should look to upgrade and get some fresh legs there in summer).

As you say, all conjecture but interesting to speculate.
Yesterday at 12:45:09 pm
Given the make up of our squad a back 3 and wing backs would be a waste of where the talent is.

Like I get depth is good but say you added Grimaldo to that leaving out 2 from Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Jota Diaz, Gakpo for Quansah and Bradley feels like you're making it harder for yourself.
Yesterday at 12:45:21 pm
It cannot be understated how crucial it is for LFC that Edwards is coming to the club after we lose Klopp. Even more exciting for me is that he will head all football operations, meaning the hindrances that were put in his way after Klopp became successful will not be there.

(Klopp naturally became more powerful after his success, which we were better for, to be sure).

But still, Edwards' skills at building a squad with super-talented players will be a VERY welcome sight back at the club, at a time when a huge structure of our recent success is heading out the door.

Edwards - Hughes - Alonso will give the transition a MUCH MUCH better feel. If we pull all of them off, and none of our huge stars wants off, we should have a good season 24'-25', seeing what kind of squad Klopp has left behind.

It's all quite exciting.

where is that feeling coming from? it might just well turn up like fsg-edwards-rodgers. and klopp have not even left the building yet.

lets not all downplay what klopp brings to the squad. he did the same with limited funds with dortmund as well. For all the data and nerd call out, we still do need a proper coach that actually have achieved something.
Yesterday at 12:51:38 pm
If Xabi is that good a manager then he'll adapt to his new team. He won't necessarily play 3 at the back.
Yesterday at 12:52:16 pm
Thanks. To my mind, if its Alonso, I could see him just switching the profiles from left to right. So currently he has Frimpong as his out and out width on right, Grimaldo as more of a wide playmaker supporting the attack.

Trent could be the latter from right, with a more out and out conventional wingback on left (Robbo, though I do think we should look to upgrade and get some fresh legs there in summer).

As you say, all conjecture but interesting to speculate.
I agree on what Amir says that Bradley should be given the opportunity rather than dropping 40m on Frimpong, but based on absolutely nothing other than a few short Alonso quotes, and how he acts around him, I feel like Alonso would want Frimpong wherever he goes next.

A good point, one I did think about, that a profile switch is a possibility. It will be interesting to see what happens if it is Alonso. I partially agree with Chris take that Alonsos present system maybe doesnt use the talent where best used, or means were sacrificing an attacker for an additional centre half, but theres always going to be a victim of a managerial change. To an extent I agree, theres different shapes that gets more talent on the pitch for us, but judging by the way Leverkusen plays, the front three and wing backs are all essentially attackers, or 4 attackers and an advanced playmaker. Difficult balancing act.

The players I think would have to re-learn a lot under Alonso would be Robbo, Diaz, Elliott etc, which does feel like a bit of a shame given how theyve all been coached to significant improvements.
Yesterday at 05:37:04 pm
Wouldnt Elliot potentially thrive in an inside forward position behind Nunez though?

Personally I suspect Alonso changes system rather than stick with his 3cbs and wingbacks system. He didnt play that in previous roles I dont believe.
Yesterday at 08:48:40 pm
I agree on what Amir says that Bradley should be given the opportunity rather than dropping 40m on Frimpong, but based on absolutely nothing other than a few short Alonso quotes, and how he acts around him, I feel like Alonso would want Frimpong wherever he goes next.

A good point, one I did think about, that a profile switch is a possibility. It will be interesting to see what happens if it is Alonso. I partially agree with Chris take that Alonsos present system maybe doesnt use the talent where best used, or means were sacrificing an attacker for an additional centre half, but theres always going to be a victim of a managerial change. To an extent I agree, theres different shapes that gets more talent on the pitch for us, but judging by the way Leverkusen plays, the front three and wing backs are all essentially attackers, or 4 attackers and an advanced playmaker. Difficult balancing act.

The players I think would have to re-learn a lot under Alonso would be Robbo, Diaz, Elliott etc, which does feel like a bit of a shame given how theyve all been coached to significant improvements.
Dont Assume Xabi would run a back 5 at Liverpool.  He ran back 4 before. Feels he just using what works best there not what he set in doing. Taking off a Midfield/Attacker for another Defender would be a huge mistake with the amount of MF/Attacking talent.
Signing Frimpong would be very dumb also
Today at 04:34:08 am
Not that bbc rumour pages mean anything, but I hope Neto picking up yet another injury puts an end to our alleged interest. Fabulous player, but we'd be lucky to get 25% utilisation out of him if the new manager is even half as intense as Klopp, especially considering how much busier our schedule is than Wolves'.
