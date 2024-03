Possibly true but prolonging VVD's career by playing in a 3 makes a lot of sense, then there is the burning question of Trent AA, surely a suitable player for right-wing back, or just plain right-side midfield, with 3 behind. I guess we'll have to wait and see on several

fronts. We won't be playing Klopp-ball next season, that's for sure...



Yep one thing that's struck me about Alonso in his managerial career so far is that he works with what he has. If he came in I think it would be evolution of the current system rather than revolution. We're a dream job for any manager, no overhaul required.



There's always room for improvement. For instance we look vulnerable against teams with clever players in midfield like City, Arsenal, Chelsea (Tuchel), Real Madrid who can play through the press.



Taking off a Midfield or attack for a Defender with the talent of level of the Midfield and attackers is very unideal You just asking more attacking from MF/FB and less attacker. There a reason the best teams in the World don't play with 5 defenders. Bayer wont be a CL title contender. Like taking out of Diaz. Jones, Dom, Mac Allister to play a CB why.The last part is kinda just true for those teams also when you both have really good players there just no great defense for it. Having really good 1v1 Defenders is super important then.Alonso irc Inverted his Full back at Real Sociedad B