Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2552925 times)

Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74240 on: Yesterday at 05:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 05:11:01 pm
what a shitty thing to say!

There is a clause, but no one knows what it is as far as Im aware, it wasnt made public when he signed. Its presumed to be an option to buy.

Maybe Sepp just wants out of Liverpool, hes not had much of a chance here, and the club is always looking to loan him out.  Wouldnt surprise me if hes sold to a Bundesliga side next summer regardless, hes done well there and can push on there.

Hahaha, I thought you'd say as such and obviously wouldn't be nice for Klopp's old side to go down, surely if he performs well and they stay up they will be able to sign him? Doubt they will have agreed to an extortionate release clause, but maybe they have no intentions of signing him? Will have to wait and see.

Couldn't blame him if he does move on. He looks good enough to get regular football elsewhere and at Liverpool there's VVD/Konate/Quansah/Gomez, and that's presuming Matip doesn't sign. Also a pretty good chance we sign another soon I'd imagine. Even when a lot thought little of him as a youngster when he joined in 2019 I always felt he had a little something about him and he looks to be showing that.
Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,619
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74241 on: Yesterday at 08:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:55:36 pm
Why do you think Mainz have an option to buy clause in the loan if we rate Van Den Bergs chances of making it here?

The option to buy has never been officially confirmed. It could be the right of first refusal for Mainz, or an option to extend the loan under certain conditions. The reality is, if Van den Berg continues to perform and develop like in the first half of the Bundesliga season, his chances of being at LFC next season will seriously improve ...
Offline Danny Singh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74242 on: Yesterday at 09:09:41 pm »
Anyone watch Andre today vs City?
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,067
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74243 on: Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 05:11:01 pm
what a shitty thing to say!

There is a clause, but no one knows what it is as far as Im aware, it wasnt made public when he signed. Its presumed to be an option to buy.

Maybe Sepp just wants out of Liverpool, hes not had much of a chance here, and the club is always looking to loan him out.  Wouldnt surprise me if hes sold to a Bundesliga side next summer regardless, hes done well there and can push on there.

Klopp only loans players he feels aren't ready/doesn't rate enough, at least more than once. We've seen it with the likes of Wilson, Grujic, Awoniyi, Phillips, Woodburn. If we keep loaning you out then we're just waiting on a suitable sale, or end of contract, in reality.
Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,619
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74244 on: Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm
Klopp only loans players he feels aren't ready/doesn't rate enough, at least more than once. We've seen it with the likes of Wilson, Grujic, Awoniyi, Phillips, Woodburn. If we keep loaning you out then we're just waiting on a suitable sale, or end of contract, in reality.

It is funny how people make up this "rules". Just admit that you like new signings, and we will save ourselves a lot of time. The reality is that none of us has the slightest clue what Sepp's future with the club is ...
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,009
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74245 on: Yesterday at 10:22:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm
It is funny how people make up this "rules". Just admit that you like new signings, and we will save ourselves a lot of time. The reality is that none of us has the slightest clue what Sepp's future with the club is ...

But you can make an educated guess based on what's happened previously.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74246 on: Yesterday at 10:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm
Klopp only loans players he feels aren't ready/doesn't rate enough, at least more than once. We've seen it with the likes of Wilson, Grujic, Awoniyi, Phillips, Woodburn. If we keep loaning you out then we're just waiting on a suitable sale, or end of contract, in reality.
I agree with for the most part.
I know he was one of the targeted 16 year olds. It also really hard to make it at CB at a top club. I think these loans have done good for him. If he came back he probably 4/5th best CB. He could also just want somewhere he can start consistently too.
CBs generally take the longest to develop too.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,067
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74247 on: Yesterday at 10:31:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm
It is funny how people make up this "rules". Just admit that you like new signings, and we will save ourselves a lot of time. The reality is that none of us has the slightest clue what Sepp's future with the club is ...

I'm just looking at how we typically operate.

I'd be happy to see Sepp come back in the summer and be part of things but when we keep loaning players out it's usually because they aren't rated enough, at least in terms of what Klopp is looking for. I've listed numerous examples. Quansah and Harvey had one loan spell to get first team experience and then were straight in the first team setup for example. Bajcetic and Jones (or Trent and Gomez before them) not been out on loan.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74248 on: Yesterday at 10:32:12 pm »
https://twitter.com/Mercado_Ingles/status/1737497975222423848

Quote
Liverpool confirms its interest in the Chilean striker, Colo Colo player, Damian Pizarro (18).
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74249 on: Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm »
https://twitter.com/BenBocsak/status/1736002729598730505

Quote
One player worth keeping an eye on from South America is Damián Pizarro.

7 goals and 7 assists in 23 starts in the Chilean league and cup this season.

Averaging a goal or assist 0.61 per 90 minutes.

Has the tools to be a perfect modern day forward.

He can play with his back and front to goal. Has excellent technical ability and  great physical qualities as well.

Only 18 years old.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74250 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm
https://twitter.com/BenBocsak/status/1736002729598730505
Wonder if the Club willing take a risk or two on some low priced younger players.
It feels like squad wise a very good time to do it
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,487
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74251 on: Today at 02:45:08 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:10:34 am
Yeah I think so, Trent is a phenomenal talent who would've eventually broken through.

It would have definitely taken longer to happen and his stats would be a long way below their current level too you would think though.
Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,085
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74252 on: Today at 06:44:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:32:12 pm
https://twitter.com/Mercado_Ingles/status/1737497975222423848
Do they just use a randomiser to create new articles with our name on it every week?
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74253 on: Today at 08:34:42 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:44:54 am
Do they just use a randomiser to create new articles with our name on it every week?

Doesn't help that he's doing the '6 times' handsign.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,067
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74254 on: Today at 08:54:13 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm
Wonder if the Club willing take a risk or two on some low priced younger players.
It feels like squad wise a very good time to do it

Especially if they can become homegrown.
Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,318
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74255 on: Today at 10:26:05 am »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Yesterday at 09:09:41 pm
Anyone watch Andre today vs City?
Havent watched him myself, but the Andre hype has cooled noticably after his recent games against proper opposition like City and Argentina.
Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,619
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74256 on: Today at 10:42:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:32:12 pm
https://twitter.com/Mercado_Ingles/status/1737497975222423848

The kid is highly rated among the people who follow South America youth talent. Already called up for Chile's senior NT, despite being only 18. Contract until June 2025 ...

https://youtu.be/ihpeaqHb9nc?
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,009
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74257 on: Today at 10:49:00 am »
He's quite a clumsy looking player, hints of Suarez but needs a lot of seasoning.
Online Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,467
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74258 on: Today at 11:00:47 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:26:05 am
Havent watched him myself, but the Andre hype has cooled noticably after his recent games against proper opposition like City and Argentina.

True but it's still difficult to gauge how he'd fare in England when he's playing for an inferior team, particularly by fans like us who don't know all that much.

I don't expect us to go for him this January though, feels a bit like that ship has sailed. Was actually thinking about if we desperately need anyone this winter but couldn't think what position we'd need to fill so am quite sanguine about it. If course if the club do sign someone then great but it's all good if this is the squad until the end of the season.
