Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2448090 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73320 on: November 30, 2023, 01:16:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 30, 2023, 01:14:10 pm
Real Madrid triggering Haaland's 200 million release clause in the summer, and us getting Mbappe, would set the football map of Europe for years to come. It is not very likely, but also not impossible ...
why would Real pay 200m for Haaland than get Mbappe on a free?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73321 on: November 30, 2023, 01:19:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on November 30, 2023, 01:16:33 pm
why would Real pay 200m for Haaland than get Mbappe on a free?

In all likelihood, they'll try and do both.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73322 on: November 30, 2023, 01:31:04 pm »
Ignoring the enormous financial implications that I'm not certain we could realistically entertain for a number of reasons.

I'm not sure looking from the outside that Mbappe is the right profile and personality for Klopp. He's been placed on a pedestal at PSG, for christs sake he had more influence than Messi - which is just bonkers.

He'd come with a whole load of baggage, expectations of preferential treatment, would not be the focal point of either the club or the team - that would be Klopp. Having lived a rather comfortable existence in Paris would be expected to work harder, ego is a difficult beast to reign in once the genie is out the bottle.

This just screams 'avoid' to me.

We should do what we have always done well, find the player before they become world class and provide them the platform to become that player - with the all the humility and desire that comes along with that process.
« Reply #73323 on: November 30, 2023, 01:34:04 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on November 30, 2023, 11:35:35 am
Havent read in here for a while so sorry if this is covered already... I see news today that Fulham could be going for Andre.
Is it thought that we are still interested?

We are interested but Fulham are the favourites according to the transfer "gurus".  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73324 on: November 30, 2023, 01:46:32 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on November 30, 2023, 01:16:33 pm
why would Real pay 200m for Haaland than get Mbappe on a free?
Because Mbappe is not free. His sign-on bonus is astronomical.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73325 on: November 30, 2023, 01:47:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 30, 2023, 01:19:21 pm
In all likelihood, they'll try and do both.
That's impossible because of FFP. It will be one or the other.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73326 on: November 30, 2023, 01:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 30, 2023, 01:34:04 pm
We are interested but Fulham are the favourites according to the transfer "gurus".  :D
thanks Samie.
Despite all the thoughts that we are not playing a standard midfield model, with Trents inverted role and Mac in there, I still think our squad could probably use a more classic 6 in many games. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73327 on: November 30, 2023, 02:31:27 pm »
I agree, we could do with a "Gravenberch" that is a #6 in all honesty.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73328 on: November 30, 2023, 03:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 30, 2023, 08:59:29 am
Another way of putting it though is like Bellingham. Rather than have a 2 year circus trying to sign him from Dortmund for ever inflated fees and salaries (and literally write seasons off in the meantime) what we really needed to do was sign him from Birmingham in the first place.

We tried, as did United - he and his family chose Dortmund. We don't seem to be shy taking these punts domestically - I'd like to see us stretch our risk parameters a bit when it comes to South America especially - it seems like it is bursting with promise at the moment, more than the usual amount.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73329 on: November 30, 2023, 04:03:34 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on November 30, 2023, 01:16:33 pm
why would Real pay 200m for Haaland than get Mbappe on a free?

Because Mbappe won't be on the free. And he is the best attacking from the left, a position already occupied by Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73330 on: November 30, 2023, 09:03:17 pm »
Luka Sucic has changed his agents. We've been linked with him for the past 16 months or so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73331 on: December 1, 2023, 08:40:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 30, 2023, 04:03:34 pm
Because Mbappe won't be on the free. And he is the best attacking from the left, a position already occupied by Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid ...

Also been leaks from Madrid that they "think" him and his camp are money obsessed ("Ya reckon!").

Imagine being too Galactico for Real Madrid.

Also, they bought Endrick so maybe they just need someone to tide them
over for a couple of seasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73332 on: December 1, 2023, 08:49:20 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  1, 2023, 08:40:00 am
Also been leaks from Madrid that they "think" him and his camp are money obsessed ("Ya reckon!").

Imagine being too Galactico for Real Madrid.

Also, they bought Endrick so maybe they just need someone to tide them
over for a couple of seasons.

I don't think that the money is the problem. It has more to do with the fact that he has rejected them twice and stayed with PSG. That is not something Florentino easily forgives ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73333 on: December 1, 2023, 09:32:49 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 30, 2023, 01:19:21 pm
In all likelihood, they'll try and do both.

Occasionally they'll have a mad splurge, like the Ronaldo/Kaka/Benzema/Alonso summer.

They'll have the rebuilt stadium fully operational and will want to make a statement.

They're in danger of being upstaged by the Premier League. If Haaland stays in the PL and a PL club sign Mbappe then it leaves them short. They always want the best forwards in their side. They signed Ronaldo and Benzema in 2009 - Benzema was still their starting striker last season and Ronaldo up until 2018.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73334 on: December 1, 2023, 09:36:26 am »
Quote from: Fromola on December  1, 2023, 09:32:49 am
Occasionally they'll have a mad splurge, like the Ronaldo/Kaka/Benzema/Alonso summer.

They'll have the rebuilt stadium fully operational and will want to make a statement.

They're in danger of being upstaged by the Premier League. If Haaland stays in the PL and a PL club sign Mbappe then it leaves them short. They always want the best forwards in their side. They signed Ronaldo and Benzema in 2009 - Benzema was still their starting striker last season and Ronaldo up until 2018.
like this - Does this mean we will make a statement signing when ARE opens?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73335 on: December 1, 2023, 09:37:48 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on November 30, 2023, 03:18:46 pm
We tried, as did United - he and his family chose Dortmund. We don't seem to be shy taking these punts domestically - I'd like to see us stretch our risk parameters a bit when it comes to South America especially - it seems like it is bursting with promise at the moment, more than the usual amount.

We may have done, but that's our window to sign players like that and the best HG players in general (like Harvey Elliott and Doak). Once they make their breakthrough in the Premier League (or a club like Dortmund) then they're out of reach for us.

South America is a talent farm and I think Premier League clubs are starting to cut out the middlemen (the likes of Benfica and Porto who get them settled in Europe first) into buying them straight from there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73336 on: December 1, 2023, 11:18:07 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on December  1, 2023, 08:49:20 am
I don't think that the money is the problem. It has more to do with the fact that he has rejected them twice and stayed with PSG. That is not something Florentino easily forgives ...

Yes, for money!!!

It certainly wasn't for glory or to win the Champions League.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73337 on: December 1, 2023, 11:44:34 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  1, 2023, 11:18:07 am
Yes, for money!!!

It certainly wasn't for glory or to win the Champions League.

We shouldn't forget that Paris is his home town. Of course it was for the money, but Real Madrid also accepted his demands. He simply decided to stay in his comfort zone, and earn his millions there. Now, it seems that he wants that CL trophy, and we are one of the few good bets, since he doesn't want to join another sportswashing project ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73338 on: December 1, 2023, 07:38:17 pm »
Did anyone else like the look of Moses Usor last night? He was their left-sided attacker, wearing 17. Not 22 until February, Nigerian. I thought he was far and away their best player and with real pace, and would make an interesting project.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73339 on: December 1, 2023, 07:39:00 pm »
Don't really want Mbappe.

Great player for sure but also strikes me as highly likely to destroy the dressing room harmony that, for me, is a big part of our success.

The team is more important than star names.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73340 on: Yesterday at 12:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on December  1, 2023, 07:38:17 pm
Did anyone else like the look of Moses Usor last night? He was their left-sided attacker, wearing 17. Not 22 until February, Nigerian. I thought he was far and away their best player and with real pace, and would make an interesting project.

Seems like one of those players with pace to burn but little else. We gave him the freedom of the right side and he wasn't able to do anything with it, I think he'd struggle horribly for us.

Quote from: Romford_Red on December  1, 2023, 07:39:00 pm
Don't really want Mbappe.

Great player for sure but also strikes me as highly likely to destroy the dressing room harmony that, for me, is a big part of our success.

The team is more important than star names.

I think the harmony stuff gets overblown with Mbappe, whenever I watch PSG he's pretty selfless and always looks like the one most desperate to win. He does let his head drop when he loses the ball but given that his team doesn't really press at all I wonder how much of that is him vs his environment.

If he came here I think he'd be exceptional, but the financial demands he'd have make it not only completely unrealistic, but would beg the question of whether we'd be better off with a couple of players who give us 70-80% of what he offers at a significantly lower cost.


I'm curious what the next steps are for this team now. There was a lot of clamour for a LB/CB hybrid last summer to make the system work but it doesn't seem like we have any intention of playing that way, however it's always difficult to judge whether we're playing a certain way out of necessity, or because it's what we want.

Centre back seems an obvious choice for improvement, Matip is out of contract soon and Konate seems to get 1-2 fairly long injuries each season. I'm really not sure what type of player we target there however, if Matip does leave then can we rely on Gomez/Konate to not get another lengthy injury? Probably not so I think a RCB makes sense, ideally one who can cover for van Dijk too if needed, though Konate and Gomez can both do that too.

Midfield feels largely set, I know Mac has been a talking point but Klopp seems to be happy with him. I think we likely try to get Bajcetic up to speed this season and then he, Endo and Mac share responsibilities.

I actually think our attack could do with another player who gets in behind more. Salah is slowing down a bit now and has taken on a slightly different role, Nunez is great at it, Diaz is quick but not necessarily inclined to make those runs in behind all game and Jota is an excellent player but without that electric pace. Again there's a big question here, this time with Salah. If he goes in the summer then I think we go for someone rapid in his place, if he doesn't then I think we still target the same type of player, and try to find a way to rotate them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73341 on: Yesterday at 02:41:26 pm »
We aren't signing Mbappe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73342 on: Yesterday at 03:16:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 02:41:26 pm
We aren't signing Mbappe.

If you keep saying that eventually you'll be right



:)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73343 on: Yesterday at 03:22:19 pm »
Not even going to entertain the Mbappe story.

But last week against City I think its clear that we are just a little bit short of quality in a few positions. Still think in defence, midfield and attack we could do with some players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73344 on: Yesterday at 03:38:05 pm »
Lloyd Kelly out with a hamstring injury, he'll fit right in here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73345 on: Yesterday at 03:55:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:22:19 pm
Not even going to entertain the Mbappe story.

But last week against City I think its clear that we are just a little bit short of quality in a few positions. Still think in defence, midfield and attack we could do with some players.


I think we're back in a position where it's hard to improve the squad without making difficult decisions. Last time we reached that stage we rested on our laurels a bit and let the squad decline, so hopefully we have plans to make some incremental improvements.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73346 on: Yesterday at 04:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:55:35 pm
I think we're back in a position where it's hard to improve the squad without making difficult decisions. Last time we reached that stage we rested on our laurels a bit and let the squad decline, so hopefully we have plans to make some incremental improvements.

I dunno. We did really well at City last week but to me they just felt that extra bit better in most positions. I think we need a defender or two but felt we still need a top midfielder and another real top attacker to really be scaring the shit out of them. To me it feels like what we have now is a back end of 17/18 team and with a couple of really top additions we could then become that 18/19 team again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73347 on: Yesterday at 04:16:03 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:16:55 pm
If you keep saying that eventually you'll be right



:)
I just can't see it happening. Think he'll fleece PSG for more money and move to Madrid in couple of years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73348 on: Yesterday at 04:28:18 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73349 on: Yesterday at 04:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:57:23 pm
Seems like one of those players with pace to burn but little else. We gave him the freedom of the right side and he wasn't able to do anything with it, I think he'd struggle horribly for us.

I think the harmony stuff gets overblown with Mbappe, whenever I watch PSG he's pretty selfless and always looks like the one most desperate to win. He does let his head drop when he loses the ball but given that his team doesn't really press at all I wonder how much of that is him vs his environment.

If he came here I think he'd be exceptional, but the financial demands he'd have make it not only completely unrealistic, but would beg the question of whether we'd be better off with a couple of players who give us 70-80% of what he offers at a significantly lower cost.


I'm curious what the next steps are for this team now. There was a lot of clamour for a LB/CB hybrid last summer to make the system work but it doesn't seem like we have any intention of playing that way, however it's always difficult to judge whether we're playing a certain way out of necessity, or because it's what we want.

Centre back seems an obvious choice for improvement, Matip is out of contract soon and Konate seems to get 1-2 fairly long injuries each season. I'm really not sure what type of player we target there however, if Matip does leave then can we rely on Gomez/Konate to not get another lengthy injury? Probably not so I think a RCB makes sense, ideally one who can cover for van Dijk too if needed, though Konate and Gomez can both do that too.

Midfield feels largely set, I know Mac has been a talking point but Klopp seems to be happy with him. I think we likely try to get Bajcetic up to speed this season and then he, Endo and Mac share responsibilities.

I actually think our attack could do with another player who gets in behind more. Salah is slowing down a bit now and has taken on a slightly different role, Nunez is great at it, Diaz is quick but not necessarily inclined to make those runs in behind all game and Jota is an excellent player but without that electric pace. Again there's a big question here, this time with Salah. If he goes in the summer then I think we go for someone rapid in his place, if he doesn't then I think we still target the same type of player, and try to find a way to rotate them.
He doesn't press for France either. He'd be a poor fit here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73350 on: Yesterday at 04:33:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:22:19 pm
Not even going to entertain the Mbappe story.

But last week against City I think its clear that we are just a little bit short of quality in a few positions. Still think in defence, midfield and attack we could do with some players.
Pretty ridiculous to use City away to gauge we're short in every outfield position. Maybe you should wait and see how this team evolves, were not even at the halfway point of the season. You're quick to hype up other teams players who've done next to nothing, like Enzo Fernández. Maybe you should have the same faith in players that play for LFC.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73351 on: Yesterday at 04:49:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:00:55 pm
I dunno. We did really well at City last week but to me they just felt that extra bit better in most positions.
I know you won't accept this as you've refuted it before, but I don't even think they looked 'better' in most positions, they were just quicker to act; more purposeful, thinking quickly, acting quickly, not dilly-dallying around and passing it about for ages like we sometimes do.

If we ever decide to just get on with it we'd be insuperable
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73352 on: Yesterday at 05:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:57:23 pm
Seems like one of those players with pace to burn but little else. We gave him the freedom of the right side and he wasn't able to do anything with it, I think he'd struggle horribly for us.


Well I beg to differ. He showed far more than youre crediting him with; he plays with his head up and made some shrewd passes. Be interesting to see whether someone takes a chance with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73353 on: Yesterday at 05:08:20 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 04:33:40 pm
Pretty ridiculous to use City away to gauge we're short in every outfield position. Maybe you should wait and see how this team evolves, were not even at the halfway point of the season. You're quick to hype up other teams players who've done next to nothing, like Enzo Fernández. Maybe you should have the same faith in players that play for LFC.

I do have faith, we have some amazing players who have developed and others that have joined that will be top class like Gravenberch. Our level has been excellent, but I am looking at the level we need to be to beat those roided cheats City.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73354 on: Yesterday at 05:17:17 pm »
City is a more mature team, while we are still integrating the new signings.

And of course, it was at their stadium where they have won everything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73355 on: Yesterday at 05:24:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:08:20 pm
I do have faith, we have some amazing players who have developed and others that have joined that will be top class like Gravenberch. Our level has been excellent, but I am looking at the level we need to be to beat those roided cheats City.

I feel there's quite a bit of growth within the existing group, due to age and experience. The 3 lads we brought in midfield will only improve with more time on the training ground, playing in a run in from March in knock out comps etc... then there's Elliot and Jones who are both still very young in terms of 'peak' years. We've got Quansah with a break through season, Doak making his first appearances across competitions, training with the first team more regularly. Nunez still is improving and finding that consistency we expect.

Not that I disagree, that we'll always have one eye to the market - but my point simply being, there's a lot of organic growth to be tapped into within the existing group over the next 12-24months and beyond.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73356 on: Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:22:19 pm
Not even going to entertain the Mbappe story.

But last week against City I think its clear that we are just a little bit short of quality in a few positions. Still think in defence, midfield and attack we could do with some players.

What positions would you look to improve? Theres 4 obvious squad spots up for grabs over the next few years with Matip, Robbo, Salah and VVD all getting on in age, although Quansah may have already taken Matips spots from as early as next season. Add into that its going to be incredibly difficult to find new players that are an improvement on the other 3 who are some of the best the clubs ever had in their respective positions.

Outside of that a 6 would be an obvious choice for most and we should know by the summer whether we go for someone new or carry on with Macca, Endo and Baj for the foreseeable future. After that its hard to see many squad spots available to upgrade on in attack or midfield unless we give up on some of the players already occupying those spots.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73357 on: Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm
What positions would you look to improve? Theres 4 obvious squad spots up for grabs over the next few years with Matip, Robbo, Salah and VVD all getting on in age, although Quansah may have already taken Matips spots from as early as next season. Add into that its going to be incredibly difficult to find new players that are an improvement on the other 3 who are some of the best the clubs ever had in their respective positions.

Outside of that a 6 would be an obvious choice for most and we should know by the summer whether we go for someone new or carry on with Macca, Endo and Baj for the foreseeable future. After that its hard to see many squad spots available to upgrade on in attack or midfield unless we give up on some of the players already occupying those spots.

Matip has shown this season that there absolutely is the space for an established centrehalf. Konate gets injured frequently and I wouldnt be comfortable relying on Quansah and Gomez, particularly considering the minutes Gomez will get at full back. We should be looking to replace Matip with a player who could be a regular.

At full back we need to look at getting another in to properly challenge Robertson. Its not essential though as its hardly winning you the big trophies.

In midfield and attack though I still believe there is the space for real quality. In Mac Allister, Thiago and Szoboszlai we have quality in midfield but Thiago will be off and the rest are a mix of players still trying to prove themselves. Against this City side we cant be levels down on Silva and Rodri and therefore I think we need a real top class player in there.

The attack is curious in that whilst its still real quality, do we still have the complement of big game players we had with Mane, Salah and Firmino? Salah is great but there is still quite a bit that Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo and Jota have to prove in being able to fire us to trophies.

Thing is, Nunez could really explode, Diaz could become more of a proper link down the left and Gravenberch could establish himself as one of the best in the league come the end of the season and then the need for new players reduce. But to challenge City thats what you need, the very best and close to their ability so if you are asking at this moment I am saying we are short that quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73358 on: Today at 12:48:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
Matip has shown this season that there absolutely is the space for an established centrehalf. Konate gets injured frequently and I wouldnt be comfortable relying on Quansah and Gomez, particularly considering the minutes Gomez will get at full back. We should be looking to replace Matip with a player who could be a regular.

At full back we need to look at getting another in to properly challenge Robertson. Its not essential though as its hardly winning you the big trophies.

In midfield and attack though I still believe there is the space for real quality. In Mac Allister, Thiago and Szoboszlai we have quality in midfield but Thiago will be off and the rest are a mix of players still trying to prove themselves. Against this City side we cant be levels down on Silva and Rodri and therefore I think we need a real top class player in there.

The attack is curious in that whilst its still real quality, do we still have the complement of big game players we had with Mane, Salah and Firmino? Salah is great but there is still quite a bit that Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo and Jota have to prove in being able to fire us to trophies.

Thing is, Nunez could really explode, Diaz could become more of a proper link down the left and Gravenberch could establish himself as one of the best in the league come the end of the season and then the need for new players reduce. But to challenge City thats what you need, the very best and close to their ability so if you are asking at this moment I am saying we are short that quality.

We are reportedly getting Musiala and a small question mark over Mbappe 
