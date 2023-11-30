Did anyone else like the look of Moses Usor last night? He was their left-sided attacker, wearing 17. Not 22 until February, Nigerian. I thought he was far and away their best player and with real pace, and would make an interesting project.



Don't really want Mbappe.



Great player for sure but also strikes me as highly likely to destroy the dressing room harmony that, for me, is a big part of our success.



The team is more important than star names.



Seems like one of those players with pace to burn but little else. We gave him the freedom of the right side and he wasn't able to do anything with it, I think he'd struggle horribly for us.I think the harmony stuff gets overblown with Mbappe, whenever I watch PSG he's pretty selfless and always looks like the one most desperate to win. He does let his head drop when he loses the ball but given that his team doesn't really press at all I wonder how much of that is him vs his environment.If he came here I think he'd be exceptional, but the financial demands he'd have make it not only completely unrealistic, but would beg the question of whether we'd be better off with a couple of players who give us 70-80% of what he offers at a significantly lower cost.I'm curious what the next steps are for this team now. There was a lot of clamour for a LB/CB hybrid last summer to make the system work but it doesn't seem like we have any intention of playing that way, however it's always difficult to judge whether we're playing a certain way out of necessity, or because it's what we want.Centre back seems an obvious choice for improvement, Matip is out of contract soon and Konate seems to get 1-2 fairly long injuries each season. I'm really not sure what type of player we target there however, if Matip does leave then can we rely on Gomez/Konate to not get another lengthy injury? Probably not so I think a RCB makes sense, ideally one who can cover for van Dijk too if needed, though Konate and Gomez can both do that too.Midfield feels largely set, I know Mac has been a talking point but Klopp seems to be happy with him. I think we likely try to get Bajcetic up to speed this season and then he, Endo and Mac share responsibilities.I actually think our attack could do with another player who gets in behind more. Salah is slowing down a bit now and has taken on a slightly different role, Nunez is great at it, Diaz is quick but not necessarily inclined to make those runs in behind all game and Jota is an excellent player but without that electric pace. Again there's a big question here, this time with Salah. If he goes in the summer then I think we go for someone rapid in his place, if he doesn't then I think we still target the same type of player, and try to find a way to rotate them.