LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73160 on: November 19, 2023, 01:47:22 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on November 19, 2023, 12:36:00 pm
this pretty much

but then looking at how much time he is accompanying thiago in the physio room

Bajcetic is learning from the best.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73161 on: November 19, 2023, 02:56:53 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on November 16, 2023, 09:26:47 pm
who the fuck is Endrick

Endicotts younger brother. Takes a lot of stick for it.

https://youtu.be/PVZ4gSw10yw
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73162 on: November 19, 2023, 03:05:59 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on November 17, 2023, 09:35:19 am
That would make a rubbish song

woah-oh-awo-ho
We've got the joint best defensive record in the league
mac though hes so slow
his numbers are good though
but people refuse to believe 
[new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73163 on: November 19, 2023, 08:53:41 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on November 19, 2023, 03:05:59 pm
woah-oh-awo-ho
We've got the joint best defensive record in the league
mac though hes so slow
his numbers are good though
but people refuse to believe 


Weeeeeelllllllllllllllllllll, ok nice try :D
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73164 on: Yesterday at 02:27:35 pm
Some top journo on twitter saying Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent met FSG in Boston on Friday night.

Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73165 on: Yesterday at 02:28:08 pm
Indy summit
Zlen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73166 on: Yesterday at 02:39:54 pm
Summit or plateau?
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73167 on: Yesterday at 02:52:57 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:28:08 pm
Indy summit

Miguel Delaney at the Independant?
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73168 on: Yesterday at 03:07:55 pm
Sounds like summit's up
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73169 on: Yesterday at 03:52:18 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:27:35 pm
Some top journo on twitter saying Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent met FSG in Boston on Friday night.



One of few players I'd be happy to replace Salah if Mo is sold
zero zero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73170 on: Yesterday at 03:59:08 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 03:52:18 pm
One of few players I'd be happy to replace Salah if Mo is sold
Doesn't her play on the left?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73171 on: Yesterday at 04:00:08 pm
Yeah he usually plays from the left.  :D
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73172 on: Yesterday at 04:10:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:00:08 pm
Yeah he usually plays from the left.  :D
We haven't bought one of these in ages, over a year...
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73173 on: Yesterday at 05:24:26 pm
https://twitter.com/Transfersdotcom/status/1726582612301340936

Quote
EXCLUSIVE

Liverpool have put a plan in place to ensure that Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk sign new deals at Anfield.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73174 on: Yesterday at 05:43:21 pm
By the way.


Szbolzlai and MacAllister have now payed the same number of minutes as Oxlade Chamberlian, Keita and Milner did over the entirety of last season combined


Availability means soooooo much.
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73175 on: Yesterday at 06:54:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:24:26 pm
https://twitter.com/Transfersdotcom/status/1726582612301340936

Yeah, @francoisplateau said something similar earlier this week, Mightve been aboot Salah an all. Can always trust FP. Always first with the big scoops

You can be sure of it
Kennys from heaven

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73176 on: Today at 12:21:12 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on November 15, 2023, 10:14:36 pm
Do we suppose the Mbappe to Liverpool "rumours" will stop in our lifetime? or are they transcendent, something larger than mere flesh and blood, on a mystic plane of some kind?

they seem to spring eternal. Kinda getting a bit stale as of a long time go. we dont usually pay 1.2m a week iirc.


I've been slaughtering a chicken a week to make this happen - They won't stop until he's here... Or until my local KFC start asking questions about all the chickens I'm giving them.
