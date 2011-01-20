My point isn't really about Lucas and signing players directly from South America. My point about Lucas is that we shouldn't be signing someone for Bajcetic to learn from (re: Paulinha). We should be signing players for their own merits. If we're shaping Bajcetic into a 6, there is nothing he can learn from any active player that Lucas as a coach couldn't teach, and the latter would be much cheaper and wouldn't take up a spot in the squad. And since we're not doing that, there's no point in the other argument. Maybe if it's an experienced HG player. But certainly not an older non-HG player.
Palinha wouldn't be just to teach Bajcetic. He's a quality 6 who would very much complement this side but is at the back end of his career. He could be first choice 6 here and do very well, whilst helping to bring on Bajcetic as his successor, allowing us to drip-feed Bajcetic into the first team proper. We don't bring in a 6, and I think it holds this team back big time (still have that Achilles heel of getting sucker-punched).
Problem is, Fulham want a lot of money and Bayern have him as a key target (so no chance of us driving the price down) so I don't see it happening.
The other mentioned are either very limited players, or not out-and-out 6's.
I still hope we get Andre the terrier.