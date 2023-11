With Baj’s adductor injury I think we should be careful with him and give him the rest of the season to be at the level he before the injury. But next season, if Thiago is released and Andre is purchased we’d have 3 players capable of playing in the 6 (Andre, Baj, and Mac) and 5 players capable of playing the 8s (Dom, Mac, Gravenberch, Jones, and Elliott. With CL football I think you would see less rotation not more so potentially we’d have a surplus of options.



I think with Bajectic we could see him cover Trent as well as DM. Mac Allister won't be playing no.6 next season i don't think. Easily space for Andre. Andre, Endo Baj and then the 5 for the other 2 positions. Eliott can also cover RW if required.Mac Allister as a no.6 is fine against the like of Forest. But against better teams I'm not so sure. Nor do I think he or Klopp for that matter see's that as his longterm position. We didn't buy him to play there.