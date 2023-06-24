Ill say it - cos they are often not availbale for months to play
If hes similar to Gomez in that regard, then that isnt going to help us an awful lot! Joes missed over 3 seasons worth of football here.
Ha.. what I mean is it doesn't necessarily point to injury proneness or future likelihood to get injured. Like somebody being the victim of two bad challenges and two broken legs isn't the same as someone who has torn their hamstring 7 times, even if it means they miss the same amount of games.
If Neto gets through this season unscathed then it would ease a lot of concerns.