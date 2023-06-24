« previous next »
Andre Al sniffing round Andre now according to the echo
Andre Al sniffing round Andre now according to the echo

Is the AI version as good as the original?
Sane Been really good at Bayern, also probably his raw number in terms of goals and Assists dont look as good in part bc of how much Bayern just rotate the front line. His numbers are just as good at Bayern as it was in the PL even with the injury.
Wasn't he in Game of Thrones?
Saw tenuous link to Leroy Sane. Thoughts?
Not with that shitty Man City tattoo on his back.
Ill say it - cos they are often not availbale for months to play  :P

If hes similar to Gomez in that regard, then that isnt going to help us an awful lot! Joes missed over 3 seasons worth of football here.

Ha.. what I mean is it doesn't necessarily point to injury proneness or future likelihood to get injured. Like somebody being the victim of two bad challenges and two broken legs isn't the same as someone who has torn their hamstring 7 times, even if it means they miss the same amount of games.

If Neto gets through this season unscathed then it would ease a lot of concerns.
Fuck yeah, that's pretty reliable if it's from Vickery.

Midfield sorted in 2 windows then move onto the defence rebuild in summer.
Just do the sensible thing and sign a proper DM in Palhinha.
Wasn't he in Game of Thrones?

That was Jim Beam.
Just do the sensible thing and sign a proper DM in Palhinha.

The reason we found it so hard to find a DM was we dont want a DM like Palinha. We want a DM for both on and off the ball stuff. Palhinha will only do the off the ball stuff. Given how hard we find it to progress the ball when pressed even with a real technician in MacAllister at 6 that feels sensible to me.
