Mignolet cost us 2 cups. Absolute terrible GK.. awful signing.
yeah, to say they dont remember any mistakes too, is well, lucky I guess, wish it was easy to forget how many fuckups Mignolet made
A beyond average goalie who made far too many blunders, Karius was a cheap punt and most certainly wasnt the answer, but no amount of revisonism makes Mignolet any better.
For me, but with a focus on availability
Success (by value for wages and availability)
Mane
Matip
Wijnaldum
Salah
Robertson
Vvd
Fabinho
Allison
Shaqiri
Darwin Nunez
solanke
Gakkers (missing link)
Karius
Minamino
Tsimikas
Absolute borderline
Diaz (not value because of injury, but Manager rates him)
Thiago
Jota
Jury out (loan / too soon to tell)
Gravvers
Carvalho
Doak
Gordon
Mac Red
Elliot
Dombosslad
Vdb
Wataru
Pita
Ramsay
Bajcetic
Played too little but were still available for selection
Klavan
Manninger
Adrian
Kabak
Davies
Lonergan
Grujic
Duds
Caulker
Grabara
Melo (sad it didnt work out, was excited for this loan, you tried your best YNWA lad
)
kinell
Diaz and Jota
There is so much to pull apart in those groupings, but honestly, its harmless fun I get that, so I wont bother beyond those too.
You thought FAR too hard about that.
I think Diaz and Jota are mint and already should be considered successful.
Klavan was great in my eyes, and a bargain.
Kebak was OK for a stop gap.
Adrian has played his role really well since being here. He was never brought it to play many games.
Some of them need context applying. They were never long term or meant for prolonged 1st team action
Yeah, thats more like it.