OK, lets do a little exercise. These are the total minutes of Man City's midfield (in all competitions) during their treble winning last season:
Rodri - 4,476
Gundogan - 3,856
De Bruyne - 3,684
B.Silva - 3,601
Foden - 2,660
Phillips - 593
Perrone - 20
They went through the entire season and won the treble with basically 5 midfielders. OK, I understand that their style of play is different, and that we probably need one or two more midfielders, but three more? I don't think so. It is time to concentrate on quality instead of quantity ...