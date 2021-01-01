« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2258821 times)

Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72200 on: Yesterday at 02:06:13 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 01:43:45 pm
Thats a never ending debate. On the one hand, we didnt replace all the midfielders that left, on the other, we probably replaced the minutes they played and then some. Id rather focus on defense now, LCB maybe.

I agree but we burnt Fabinho out the amount of times we had to play him. Managing minutes better isn't a bad thing to suggest. We want a squad to go for all 4 trophies. That's got to be the aim?

No reason we can't sign both in next 6-12 months. Considering 2 players are likely leaving.
Offline Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72201 on: Yesterday at 02:26:45 pm »
There's no way of knowing what caused Fabinho to drop off so much, but he really didn't play that much more than you'd expect from a first choice player at a top club and he wasn't exactly a regular at International level either.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72202 on: Yesterday at 02:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:26:45 pm
There's no way of knowing what caused Fabinho to drop off so much, but he really did play that much more than you'd expect from a first choice player at a top club and he want exactly a regular at International level either.

This.

What happened to Fabinho was actually pretty inconceivable. Top players should not drop off in the way he did at 29, regardless of how much they've been asked to play.

Given how quickly he fucked off to Saudi, I'd imagine it was as much mental as it was physical.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72203 on: Yesterday at 03:16:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:37:38 pm
You can easily. There's loads of games in a season, injuries and suspensions happen, most players can't play every game. Bajcetic will be first choice back up for Trent too. The way we want to press means i feel we need a good number of options in there.

We already have 7 senior midfielders under contract for next season. For 3 midfield spots. Just be honest and say that you want Wataru replaced by some more exotic and more expensive midfielder, and we can be done with this boring debate ...
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72204 on: Yesterday at 04:12:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:15:31 pm
Bajcetic can cover for Trent just like we saw in midweek and Endo in my personal opinion was a stop gap despite what Klopp said at the time. He will be emergency back up and play in league cup games etc. With that in mind and Thiago going as well there's more than enough room for a no.6. And not hurt others getting minutes with rotation and injuries. It might well be the case we don't sign another but I think there's a high chance we will.

Milner - Endo
Thiago - Gravenberch
Henderson - Szoboszlai
Keita/Ox - Mac Allister
Fabinho - New DM

6 out and 5 in.

What about Jones who was injured most of last season? Keita+Ox+Jones' minutes last season equal minutes for one midfielder getting a decent run of games without playing every game and that midfielder is Jones himself.
Add to that you want Bajcetic to get more minutes than last season and Bobby Clark who should get minutes too. The state of our midfield last season with injuries made the situation such that we ended up with 10 of them in the squad. If we can limit the amount of injuries by rest and rotation, the depth is good right now. Elliott/Ryan/Baj/Thiago havent even started a league game till date. And Gakpo can play in midfield in a crunch.
I also think you are highly underestimating Endo. He'll finish games for us like Milner did but once he's up to speed, will also be a genuine starting option. He is a very very good player, not a stop gap. That Japanese team can express themselves because he is their anchor jn midfield and he is boss.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72205 on: Yesterday at 04:31:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 03:16:45 pm
We already have 7 senior midfielders under contract for next season. For 3 midfield spots. Just be honest and say that you want Wataru replaced by some more exotic and more expensive midfielder, and we can be done with this boring debate ...

I've already said I think he's a stop gap for this season and then a Milner replacement. I don't want him shipped out.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72206 on: Yesterday at 04:59:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 01:55:50 pm
Sure, but is a DM more important than a LCB at this time?

We bid a British record fee for a DM in the summer.

Our captain is our LCB and there's Quansah as well who can play there (and Gomez). I do think a high quality 6 would massively help out the defence also. Ideally we'd have an extra option at the back but it's mainly to cover injuries. We obviously will need to rebuild the defence soon with the age of Van Dijk/Matip and Robbo as we can't sleepwalk into the same complacency as we had with the midfield. Part of that is replacing Fabinho though which we still haven't done.

City have Rodri, Arsenal have Rice, Spurs have Bissouma, Chelsea have Caicedo and Lavia, United have Casemiro and Amrabat. We're the anomaly. The difference is our firepower is as good or better than any but we give away too many chances and rely on Ali a lot who is a good substitute for not having a DM, but that's not by plan.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72207 on: Yesterday at 06:24:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:31:04 pm
I've already said I think he's a stop gap for this season and then a Milner replacement. I don't want him shipped out.

So, you actually want:

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Gravenberch
Elliott
Bajcetic
Wataru

Plus another midfielder of starting quality, for 3 midfield spots?

Interesting ...
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72208 on: Yesterday at 07:17:02 pm »
If you end up carrying a midfielder too many for a season it's better than having less than needed. Then if you've got 1 or 2 who aren't getting the minutes they like then they can be sold on and help fund a new defender or forward.

We need to heavily rotate the midfield over 4 comps, having too many crocks and over 30s has stopped us doing that in recent seasons.

We ran Fabinho into the ground because we never had adequate cover. Some of those midfielders can also cover other positions.

Where I would agree is that it's hard to justify buying a 6 if you've got Bajcetic and Endo in the squad. If one of them is right back cover then maybe.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72209 on: Yesterday at 09:03:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 06:24:05 pm
So, you actually want:

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Gravenberch
Elliott
Bajcetic
Wataru

Plus another midfielder of starting quality, for 3 midfield spots?

Interesting ...

We may need a bigger squad going forward, yeah. From next season the CL expands to eight group games, and there's also an additional knockout round for some teams. So to go all the way, you could be looking at an additional four games in the CL... off the back of the Euros... and we might be at the Club World Cup in 2025 too (between 3 and 6 additional games).

Having eight midfielders doesn't feel outlandish to me, especially if some are versatile and can cover elsewhere.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72210 on: Yesterday at 09:29:35 pm »
If we continue with this form I'd still like to see us add a CB in January. Maybe there is another DM out there that is flying under the radar but barring an injury crises we're well stocked until Thiago is off in the summer.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72211 on: Yesterday at 10:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:03:05 pm
We may need a bigger squad going forward, yeah. From next season the CL expands to eight group games, and there's also an additional knockout round for some teams. So to go all the way, you could be looking at an additional four games in the CL... off the back of the Euros... and we might be at the Club World Cup in 2025 too (between 3 and 6 additional games).

Having eight midfielders doesn't feel outlandish to me, especially if some are versatile and can cover elsewhere.

How many of them you can select in a match day squad? Five, maybe six? What happens to the other two senior midfielders when no one is injured? They sit in the stands?
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72212 on: Yesterday at 11:52:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:31:03 pm
How many of them you can select in a match day squad? Five, maybe six? What happens to the other two senior midfielders when no one is injured? They sit in the stands?

Well yeah, thats exactly what would happen. Just like we have to leave senior players out now, if everyone is fit. Bajcetic wasnt in the squad on Saturday, for example.

We have eight senior midfielders now, is it really outlandish to suggest we might add someone to replace Thiago when he goes?
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72213 on: Today at 12:15:40 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:48:23 pm
This.

What happened to Fabinho was actually pretty inconceivable. Top players should not drop off in the way he did at 29, regardless of how much they've been asked to play.

Given how quickly he fucked off to Saudi, I'd imagine it was as much mental as it was physical.

He was back close to his best in the last few games of the season. It was mostly mental for everybody imo. Fab mostly just didn't try very hard, frankly , after we started so poorly. He didn't down tools exactly but the brick walls were feeling pretty safe.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72214 on: Today at 12:31:41 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:52:03 pm
Well yeah, thats exactly what would happen. Just like we have to leave senior players out now, if everyone is fit. Bajcetic wasnt in the squad on Saturday, for example.

We have eight senior midfielders now, is it really outlandish to suggest we might add someone to replace Thiago when he goes?

Well, that suggests the playing time of Elliott and Bajcetic will not increase. Maybe we should sell one of them, since they will be both sitting in the stands when the new 8th midfielder is signed ...
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72215 on: Today at 12:42:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:31:41 am
Well, that suggests the playing time of Elliott and Bajcetic will not increase. Maybe we should sell one of them, since they will be both sitting in the stands when the new 8th midfielder is signed ...
How many total possible minutes(not including stoppage time) with the New CL format just for one position if a team went all the way in the all 4 competitions?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72216 on: Today at 12:47:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:31:03 pm
How many of them you can select in a match day squad? Five, maybe six? What happens to the other two senior midfielders when no one is injured? They sit in the stands?

Yes mate, that is how match day squads work.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72217 on: Today at 12:50:32 am »
OK, lets do a little exercise. These are the total minutes of Man City's midfield (in all competitions) during their treble winning last season:

Rodri - 4,476
Gundogan - 3,856
De Bruyne - 3,684
B.Silva - 3,601
Foden - 2,660
Phillips - 593
Perrone - 20

They went through the entire season and won the treble with basically 5 midfielders. OK, I understand that their style of play is different, and that we probably need one or two more midfielders, but three more? I don't think so. It is time to concentrate on quality instead of quantity ...
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72218 on: Today at 12:52:49 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:47:21 am
Yes mate, that is how match day squads work.

And that is how players leave to a club where they actually play, instead of sitting in the stands ...
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72219 on: Today at 01:16:37 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:15:40 am
He was back close to his best in the last few games of the season. It was mostly mental for everybody imo. Fab mostly just didn't try very hard, frankly , after we started so poorly. He didn't down tools exactly but the brick walls were feeling pretty safe.

I don't think he was back to his best at all. We had a more flooded midfield with Trent joining it - but Fab was still being run by with regularity. He may have appeared better because the results were better - but the last 10 games we played were not the hardest stretch of our season.
