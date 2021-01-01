Bajcetic can cover for Trent just like we saw in midweek and Endo in my personal opinion was a stop gap despite what Klopp said at the time. He will be emergency back up and play in league cup games etc. With that in mind and Thiago going as well there's more than enough room for a no.6. And not hurt others getting minutes with rotation and injuries. It might well be the case we don't sign another but I think there's a high chance we will.



Milner - Endo

Thiago - Gravenberch

Henderson - Szoboszlai

Keita/Ox - Mac Allister

Fabinho - New DM



6 out and 5 in.



What about Jones who was injured most of last season? Keita+Ox+Jones' minutes last season equal minutes for one midfielder getting a decent run of games without playing every game and that midfielder is Jones himself.Add to that you want Bajcetic to get more minutes than last season and Bobby Clark who should get minutes too. The state of our midfield last season with injuries made the situation such that we ended up with 10 of them in the squad. If we can limit the amount of injuries by rest and rotation, the depth is good right now. Elliott/Ryan/Baj/Thiago havent even started a league game till date. And Gakpo can play in midfield in a crunch.I also think you are highly underestimating Endo. He'll finish games for us like Milner did but once he's up to speed, will also be a genuine starting option. He is a very very good player, not a stop gap. That Japanese team can express themselves because he is their anchor jn midfield and he is boss.