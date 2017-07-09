You don't try and replace Salah's numbers because, like you say, he's a unicorn. Instead you reinvest the money well. It's possible we'll decide by next summer that Diaz's production isn't high enough on the left for a team without Salah in it and so you bring in a new wide forward and seek to move either Diaz, Jota or Gapko on.* You replace Salah and hope to get decent production from whoever it is. And then you rely on Nunez to start scoring the goals that he's capable of, and in an attack more built around him he'll almost certainly manage. So in goal scoring terms Nunez becomes the Salah replacement. You probably also make use of the money at 6 and CB, like when we didn't replace Coutinho with his fee but massively improved the team anyway.



*This scenario feels unlikely but it would be really good to see Diaz's production take a leap this year.



To counter this to a degree, Salah has those numbers because we play massively through him and why wouldnt you when you have a player of that quality.Ive been a big believer that in the long run we are going to be a 4-2-3-1 type team with Nunez leading the line. Whether the 3 is gonna use inverted wingers I dont know but I can see a world where its more like two wide 8s like Jones and Szob with a 10 and width from the fullbacks again as being potentially the best way of getting the most out of Darwin.In Elliott and Gakpo, youve got two more 10 type players, and Id argue you could use Szob in that space too.Im not suggesting that Salah has limited us in any way, I think when you have a unicorn you try to build around it but I feel like the next phase for is how to build around our other unicorn in Trent. Think were well on our way personally, and if were genuinely looking to make up the numbers across the board then my suggestion is possibly start looking at better attacking fullbacks in the next couple of windows.