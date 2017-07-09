We are not signing a single player (realistically) who will replace Salahs goals and assists. Short of signing Mbappe or Vinicius Jr, its not happening.
What we have to do is find a player that improves the side and helps us win. There is an argument that if goalscoring and stretching play is the priority then you bring in a striker and play a 4-4-2, with Szboszlai/Diaz/Jota/Doak playing off the right wing.
Mo from Fbref has a career at Liverpool .77 XPXG plus assist per 90 with .84 NPGA per 90 over that span.
Nunez had NPXG plus assist of .93 last season obv his finishing was bad. Jota the only other player to at liverpool to have a NPXGA over .8 wth Salah here
Nunez can provide that production with shot getting ability too. However I think regardless is looking for more Shots from Wingers and Midfield with it. MAc Allister at Brighton had 2.44 shots per 90 which is 97th percentile from the midfield. Szoboszlai around 2, same with Elliott, Jones is not that high right now.
Replace Salah with doing over multiple player is a good plan however Nunez has the talent to produce Salah like numbers.
Basically going from 3 guys who can get a shots(Mostly Salah) to 4 or 5 who can get 2 plus shots per 90. In the title winning shot only had 3 players over it Mo was at 4, Firmino at 2.98, Mane at 2.52, ox was 2.42(Only played 1485 minutes) so Trent was 4th on the team in shots, OX was 5, Gini 6, then Virgil 7.