If you are so inclined, and have the time, go back and watch the run of games that led to his long term injury (Chelsea, City, Chelsea), he was incredible.



He was an absolute fucking monster, a one player wall that was a pitch wide, pin point tackling against some of the best players in the world. He was absolutely world class.....just in the grand scheme it was very short lived, lasting about 18 months before injury cut him down.



He's also a boss and has never told me to fuck off, unlike Masch



I'm late to the party, (on holiday, catching up on in this thread from time to time), but as I said at the time. Football was robbed of a world class midfielder with that injury.