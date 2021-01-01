« previous next »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm
It was David Ornstein

In England, yes. But our interest in Szoboszlai was first reported by Daniel Nielson, if I remember correctly ...
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm
He's never been really quick, but he has brilliant positional sense, a smart footballer. Our midfield was disjointed last season and he was getting pulled all over the place and the lack of pace becomes an issue. I'm delighted so far with our signings. 2 who will go straight in you would think
I dont think Klopp going play 2 new signing vs Chelsea away. 1 one them sure.
Would think Mac Allister has a good chance to start probably next to Thiago or Jones.
They both be at worst a impact sub right away.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:26:50 pm
Szoboszlai: I will be number 8 as Ive a tattoo from Steven Gerrard. That was a reason why. He was one of the biggest when I was a child. 🔴 #LFC
His tattoo proved he was a red, Szoboszlai, Szoboszlai,
Steven George Gerrard it said, Szoboszlai, Szoboszlai.
We bought the boy from Hungary,
He runs, he scores, sounds good to me,
He's big Dom Szoboszlai, Liverpool's number nine eight.


Needs a bit more work...
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm
I dont think Klopp going play 2 new signing vs Chelsea away. 1 one them sure.
Would think Mac Allister has a good chance to start probably next to Thiago or Jones.
They both be at worst a impact sub right away.

I dunno. Wijnaldum and Mane both started against Arsenal away.

Depends how pre season goes.
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 10:24:42 pm
Assuming it's true that City have a £40m buyback option as well as a 20% sellon clause for Lavia, then our preference might be for a loan + option to buy.

For example, we pay 10 mill to loan him for a season, with the option to buy him for another 40 next summer. That way Soton only need to give Man City 8 million, rather than the 10 million they'd have to hand over from a straight 50 million sale. And we'd have a year to judge whether he's worth the full price, or whether to cut our losses and look elsewhere.
I don't see Southampton going for that because if he has a shocking season / gets a bad injury for us then they're definitely not getting a payday next summer. Obligation to buy would be the only way they'd consider a loan.
I approve of the Lavia signing, still hoping we can bid for Lamptey too
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm
In England, yes. But our interest in Szoboszlai was first reported by Daniel Nielson, if I remember correctly ...

Who is he working with?
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Who is he working with?

I think that he is a freelancer ...

EDIT: I was wrong, he works for several media outlets ...

https://twitter.com/fjonberg
Really hope we hear some interest in Inacio. Strikes me as a very lively footballer.
So currently I'm getting the sense that we think it will be Lavia or Thuram, or both or neither. Would that be a reasonable summation?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:06:01 pm
I think that he is a freelancer ...

EDIT: I was wrong, he works for several media outlets ...

https://twitter.com/fjonberg

Sound.
Mac Allister and the Szob Story ARE very good pick ups. We acquire toughness and hustle, engines and brains, running passing shooting pressing and tackling. Fairly young and young. Stuck in hard on the craft of football. Klopp Curious. Good sorts.

hell thats what i asked for last winter that no one in the world knew if it existed or who these people were, that's better than what i was asking for which was just some decent value reasonably technical engines.  that's near perfect. Like i said then, we still have Klopp and the other guys. And a point to prove.

whatever we can do from here to address the long term strength of the team by all means lets get her done, but that's pretty close to enough mid's right there, frankly. or not i mean if we pick up good players who am i to say no to that. But right now i like the squad we can make.

If we are going to look at a glaring weakness imo, its wth do we do if trent gets hurt. Knock on wood. The Trent system looked like it could magic right up once perfected but we dont have two of them i find slightly disconcerting. Mind you no one else has even one so its not that bad really.  ;D
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:57:25 pm
I dunno. Wijnaldum and Mane both started against Arsenal away.

Depends how pre season goes.
Also much more of a need to play them both in that time frame.
The closest the summer Naby and Fabinho came in. One started and other sat more. Not 100% the same but Klopp didnt play Elliott with Jones after the Bouremouth game. I expect both to be at worst off the bench and possibly 1 to start. Szoboszlai coming from a different league probably good to slowly bring him in to get up the paces with the league.
If im wrong then that really good sign likely.
It more about both getting up all with all the pressing cues and learning how play with new teammates that takes more then a month normally.Both coming from Pressing systems should help that
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm
I dont think Klopp going play 2 new signing vs Chelsea away. 1 one them sure.
Would think Mac Allister has a good chance to start probably next to Thiago or Jones.
They both be at worst a impact sub right away.
can't see Thiago starting the first game, he is recovering from that op right now, so the medics will likely bring him back in slowly. 

and Jones may have just  finished his season this time next week.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm

It more about both getting up all with all the pressing cues and learning how play with new teammates that takes more then a month normally.Both coming from Pressing systems should help that

Then it's a great thing he joined today and not on Sept. 1st...
They came from Leipzig and Brighton, two teams who play in a pressing style.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:49:59 pm
Is that Barry fella on twitter reliable? Seem to remember someone on here saying he has links to the club.
I thought he might be actual itk at start but he has been shown up to be bluffer last two years
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm
In England, yes. But our interest in Szoboszlai was first reported by Daniel Nielson, if I remember correctly ...

But he was also the guy that said Thuram had informed Nice of his intention to leave in hopes of securing a move to Liverpool.

Which could still be true. But it doesnt actually look like its going to happen. Just saying a lot of reporters throw around a lot of links.

Ornstein for me is the gold standard right now. And hes above all Liverpool based journos.
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm
Probably yeah. I also think now we've add in McAllister and Szoboszlai we'll see a much better Fabinho next season. Because of how his season went it's easy to forget that Fabinho is an unbelievable player. New signings can sometimes totally transform current players.

What is the point of getting Szoboszlai then. If the plan is for Fabinho to keep starting then we should have gone for someone defensively better not Szoboszlai because since we started playing the right side midfielder further up Fabinho is not the same anymore.
It is time for another squad list:

Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Pitaluga
Davies (on loan)

Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Phillips
Van den Berg
Williams (on loan)

TAA
Robertson
Tsimikas
Bradley
Ramsay (on loan)

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Fabinho
Thiago
Jones
Henderson
Bajcetic
Morton

Salah
Diaz
Nunez
Gakpo
Jota
Elliott
Doak
Carvalho (on loan)

If we look at the list above, we can say that we are pretty much done with our primary business this summer. Of course, there will be more movement, but we are not under pressure to act quickly. I can see us waiting a bit to see how the pre-season is going, before we make our move for some projects for the central defender and the defensive midfield spot ...
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:50:50 pm
What is the point of getting Szoboszlai then. If the plan is for Fabinho to keep starting then we should have gone for someone defensively better not Szoboszlai because since we started playing the right side midfielder further up Fabinho is not the same anymore.

we have space for both.  lots of games next season.
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 11:36:59 pm
Then it's a great thing he joined today and not on Sept. 1st...
Pre season starts July 8th. Game 1 is 8/13. Still a month timing wise.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:50:50 pm
What is the point of getting Szoboszlai then. If the plan is for Fabinho to keep starting then we should have gone for someone defensively better not Szoboszlai because since we started playing the right side midfielder further up Fabinho is not the same anymore.

There have been too many factors affecting our play to really say anything definitive about Fabinho, and the setup we used to close the season was only played for a short period so we're still adapting. Adding someone who is agile and can run to that RCM role should help with our pressing, which decreases the risk of the opposition hitting long passes out to our right back spot. Similarly, having the ability to actually rotate the midfield for once should help keep players fresh and energetic, last season our team was largely picked by who was available, regardless of how they fit together.

I'd imagine there are other factors affecting the order we've targeted players in too. Szoboszlai presumably couldn't wait due to his release clause, while a new 6 was maybe less of a priority due to Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago/Bajcetic all being able to play there and not likely to be starting the season elsewhere. The fact that we're targeting project players in that position suggests we're happy enough with Fab for now.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm
can't see Thiago starting the first game, he is recovering from that op right now, so the medics will likely bring him back in slowly. 

and Jones may have just  finished his season this time next week.
Just depends on when he fit for Preseason(i thought that was plan for him to be it for then). I think Mac Allister has a better chance to start game 1.
Do we know when Jones/Elliott get back for preseason?
I think Jones has a decent chance of starting the season. He'll return a little late but he has a good understanding of the system already and finished the season at an exceptionally high level. If Mac Allister is intended to be an option at RCM then I can see him starting while Szoboszlai is given time to adapt to the league, otherwise we might just go with Szoboszlai from the get go.
Not heard of or seen anything of Labia. Id bet most of this forum hasnt as well.
