LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:19:04 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm
Where's this from Tepid?
Didn't Celta thump us in the Cup Winners Cup in the 90s?
PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:06:23 pm
Easy way out? He's just heaped massive pressure on his shoulders with that move. I really don't see how anyone can criticise him for making that move to be fair mate. It's all there for him

Agreed. Bale was a big success, and still Real Madrid fans don't like him. This move could very well prove to be too early for him. I don't think it was an easy decision at all.

I hope he does well there.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:21:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:18:21 pm
Lets hope not, i would like us to win a league soon.

We'll win the league, regardless of where Bellingham is playing. We just need to get our transfers right this summer. Mac Allister was a great start ...
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:22:07 pm
Surely the easy move for Bellingham was Man City.

Anyway, hes old news so lets concentrate on who we can get. Hopefully a couple of deals in the pipeline that we can swiftly complete as it feels like every top club in the league is looking for midfielders.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:22:07 pm
Surely the easy move for Bellingham was Man City.

Anyway, hes old news so lets concentrate on who we can get. Hopefully a couple of deals in the pipeline that we can swiftly complete as it feels like every top club in the league is looking for midfielders.

Im not convinced yet with the Thuram talk. I still think Klopp may be wanting to sign a real top midfielder and thus may decide he wants to wait. He did say in his press conference that sometimes to get better players you may want to wait.

Or we get Thuram and then we wait for a bigger signing. Thats what I hope anyway as I dont want 2 of Thuram, Kone or Veiga. Its too unproven.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:28:59 pm
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:28:59 pm
https://www.givemesport.com/josko-gvardiol-liverpool-transfer-news-anfield/

Of course every player is too expensive for us :lmao

A team with one of the highest revenues in the world and were skint somehow.

Well shopping in the 30-40 million range this summer and gambling they solve our issues.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm
You think Mac Allsiter is a gamble? Stupid fucker.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:37:16 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm
How so? He's going to be surrounded by world class players there's very little pressure on him.
That's his choice though mate. It's a good move for him. What he makes of it - well.. that's another issue.
We should've realised that he isn't the type of player we wanted or afford quickly and early- and moved on.
Simplexity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm
You think Mac Allsiter is a gamble? Stupid fucker.

He is definitely not a sure thing. A good deal for sure.

Thuram and Kone however are surely massive gambles.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:38:12 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm
Of course every player is too expensive for us :lmao

A team with one of the highest revenues in the world and were skint somehow.

Well shopping in the 30-40 million range this summer and gambling they solve our issues.

To be fair it would be a bit mad to spend £85m on him. There are a number of good alternatives who are his age that would be cheaper. We can also carry someone younger in that position because we have a lot of good and reliable defenders like Robbo, Van Dijk and Konate.

Where I dont like the too expensive shouts is in midfield because we dont have that much proven talent at all who are still performing.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:19:04 pm
Didn't Celta thump us in the Cup Winners Cup in the 90s?

UEFA Cup 98/99 after wed somehow knocked out Valencia.

Reminded me that I went to the home leg where we were dreadful. Some young lad called Steven Gerrard made his first start I think. Knew then hed never amount to anything.

Our line up wasinteresting. Like that drawing of the horse. Theirs was surprisingly tidy. Never realised that both Salgado and Makelele were playing for them. Along with Thiagos dad and a couple of tidy Russians.

https://www.lfchistory.net/seasonarchive/game/2192
Simplexity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:40:55 pm
It is interesting that we are seemingly not even remotely interested in Caicedo. I guess we simply do not have the money?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:40:55 pm
It is interesting that we are seemingly not even remotely interested in Caicedo. I guess we simply do not have the money?

Not sure we are after a player who excels in winning the ball back. I think there is an expectation that everybody can do that to some extent. For example, Gakpo and Jones can do that and so can Mac Allister.

I think we want midfielders who can progress the ball. If we are wanting to pay shed loads for midfielders and are questioning why we are not involved then it is for Rice and if he is available, Barella.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:43:39 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:40:55 pm
It is interesting that we are seemingly not even remotely interested in Caicedo. I guess we simply do not have the money?
Or we're just not remotely interested?
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:44:26 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm
How so? He's going to be surrounded by world class players there's very little pressure on him.

Very little pressure playing in front of that Real Madrid crowd?  The easy way out was to stay at Dortmund. He'll have more scrutiny on him at Madrid than he would have had at any club in world football.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:45:15 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 02:04:23 pm
Frustrating we aren't in for Caicedo but probably out of our price range despite making more than the teams going for him. Hopefully we pull a god of a DM from nowhere like we did with Fabinho in the first place.

Worth discussing this. I'd agree that it looks like we're not in for Caicedo  although we really don't know and this could be the sort of thing that Pearce was alluding to when he said there's a chance we only sign one more midfielder, depending on cost. But there really haven't been many links to natural #6s. Obviously Ugarte was the flavour of May but are there any other out-and-out 6s that people think could be sensible targets for us?

I know some have mentioned Rice, but we're even more clearly not linked with him. Think it'll be hard to get him out of London and City will pay him absurd wages if they're going to manage it.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:45:15 pm
Worth discussing this. I'd agree that it looks like we're not in for Caicedo  although we really don't know and this could be the sort of thing that Pearce was alluding to when he said there's a chance we only sign one more midfielder, depending on cost. But there really haven't been many links to natural #6s. Obviously Ugarte was the flavour of May but are there any other out-and-out 6s that people think could be sensible targets for us?

Tyler Adams?
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:51:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Tyler Adams?

He's as close to a pure, old-fashioned #6 as it comes I think isn't he. Would offer more protection than Fab did last season but probably too limited in a footballing sense for us.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:52:07 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:40:55 pm
It is interesting that we are seemingly not even remotely interested in Caicedo. I guess we simply do not have the money?

Must be because we dont want to throw that much money on a single player. I would have personally preferred him over a combination of the two weve been strongly linked with as we know what were getting more. Still dont think hes worth the figures being quoted but hed definitely fill an obvious weakness of ours with his athleticism.
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:52:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Tyler Adams?

He looks a quite decent player. 24, captains his country. I can't see him staying at Leeds but is he good enough to play for a team looking to push for the league again? have we been linked with him no ?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm
UEFA Cup 98/99 after wed somehow knocked out Valencia.

Reminded me that I went to the home leg where we were dreadful. Some young lad called Steven Gerrard made his first start I think. Knew then hed never amount to anything.

Our line up wasinteresting. Like that drawing of the horse. Theirs was surprisingly tidy. Never realised that both Salgado and Makelele were playing for them. Along with Thiagos dad and a couple of tidy Russians.

https://www.lfchistory.net/seasonarchive/game/2192
If I remember correctly they had a Carpathian in their team.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:00:36 am
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:52:53 pm
He looks a quite decent player. 24, captains his country. I can't see him staying at Leeds but is he good enough to play for a team looking to push for the league again? have we been linked with him no ?
He too small what Klopp looks for as a 6 and not sure enough on the ball. Klopp not signing a 5'9 6
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:01:35 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:51:53 pm
He's as close to a pure, old-fashioned #6 as it comes I think isn't he. Would offer more protection than Fab did last season but probably too limited in a footballing sense for us.

He also loves being injured.


SIGN HIM!
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:04:43 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:43:39 pm
Or we're just not remotely interested?
But...but...

If Klopp and RAWK have a difference of opinion I think we all know who's wrong. Shut the door on yer way out, Jurgs ;)
PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:21:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm
Im not convinced yet with the Thuram talk. I still think Klopp may be wanting to sign a real top midfielder and thus may decide he wants to wait. He did say in his press conference that sometimes to get better players you may want to wait.

Or we get Thuram and then we wait for a bigger signing. Thats what I hope anyway as I dont want 2 of Thuram, Kone or Veiga. Its too unproven.

Declan Rice is proven. Should we go for him?
PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:26:17 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm
Of course every player is too expensive for us :lmao

A team with one of the highest revenues in the world and were skint somehow.

Well shopping in the 30-40 million range this summer and gambling they solve our issues.

We are being sensible.

Throwing 70+m on a CB, when we have Konate and Van Dijk, and also have Matip, Gomez and Phillips in our books, especially when it was our midfield that struggled last season, makes no sense.

We are trying to solve our midfield issue, which is the priority, and then there are a couple of CBs who are linked to us, we'll probably sign one of those when we know how much we have left after spending for the midfield.
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:27:12 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm
UEFA Cup 98/99 after wed somehow knocked out Valencia.

Reminded me that I went to the home leg where we were dreadful. Some young lad called Steven Gerrard made his first start I think. Knew then hed never amount to anything.

Our line up wasinteresting. Like that drawing of the horse. Theirs was surprisingly tidy. Never realised that both Salgado and Makelele were playing for them. Along with Thiagos dad and a couple of tidy Russians.

https://www.lfchistory.net/seasonarchive/game/2192

Mostovoi and Valeri Karpin was it? Promise I haven't looked that up either, names stuck in my head, didn't they have a Brazilian called Catania or something similar
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:29:00 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:40:55 pm
It is interesting that we are seemingly not even remotely interested in Caicedo. I guess we simply do not have the money?

Or he has no interest I joining us?

Hence our lack of engagement in any deal.

Or we do no rate him that highly?

Who knows? Your guess is as good as mine
PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:30:22 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
Not sure we are after a player who excels in winning the ball back. I think there is an expectation that everybody can do that to some extent. For example, Gakpo and Jones can do that and so can Mac Allister.

I think we want midfielders who can progress the ball. If we are wanting to pay shed loads for midfielders and are questioning why we are not involved then it is for Rice and if he is available, Barella.

Barella? Absolutely, yes. Rice? No. Especially, not at the price he's quoted for. If we had 100m to spend on a player, we'd rather have got Bellingham.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:38:27 am
Confirm a signing for Kloppo's birthday today you minebags.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:40:20 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm
UEFA Cup 98/99 after wed somehow knocked out Valencia.

Reminded me that I went to the home leg where we were dreadful. Some young lad called Steven Gerrard made his first start I think. Knew then hed never amount to anything.

Our line up wasinteresting. Like that drawing of the horse. Theirs was surprisingly tidy. Never realised that both Salgado and Makelele were playing for them. Along with Thiagos dad and a couple of tidy Russians.

https://www.lfchistory.net/seasonarchive/game/2192
I don't think this was on TV, but I do remember the general vibe of the ties and the performances.

With hindsight, it's a little bit like the warm up to our 2002/3 season knockout by Valencia - where we were knocked out, but also straight up humbled, by a very good spanish side stacked with talent. Only difference being Celta never seemed to capitalise on that side.

Interesting to note that three seasons after both those ties we won a European trophy.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:42:05 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:26:17 am
We are being sensible.

Throwing 70+m on a CB, when we have Konate and Van Dijk, and also have Matip, Gomez and Phillips in our books, especially when it was our midfield that struggled last season, makes no sense.

We are trying to solve our midfield issue, which is the priority, and then there are a couple of CBs who are linked to us, we'll probably sign one of those when we know how much we have left after spending for the midfield.

Don't forget that Matip is gone after this season (for free), Phillips is probably gone this summer, and Gomez....well who knows.

Ok - agreed we aren't spending 70m on a CB - but we do need one pretty badly.
Jambo Power

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:43:02 am
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 09:00:43 pm
The room through that door on the right is full of calculators and abacuses.

And the walls are full of bodies.
PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:00:36 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:42:05 am
Don't forget that Matip is gone after this season (for free), Phillips is probably gone this summer, and Gomez....well who knows.

Ok - agreed we aren't spending 70m on a CB - but we do need one pretty badly.

We will get one, we are linked strongly to Micky van de Ven and Fabrizio mentioned that getting a CB is in our plans.

I believe after Matip leaves next season, is when we really need to sign a CB who can compete for the XI.
