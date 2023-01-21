Which means, "just let Jurgen get on with it and bin all the reactionary nonsense", the man hasn't let us down yet, has he?
It means playing centre mid for Liverpool is incredibly difficult.
Gini struggled at first as a singular addition, Thiago an elite player struggled to adapt, Fabinho struggled.
Curtis Jones was openly questioned by his manager last season.
Integrating one player into propably the toughest midfield to understand is hard enough.
To suggest a whole new midfield is frankly laughable.