LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Capon Debaser

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,626
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9960 on: Yesterday at 10:59:28 pm
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9961 on: Yesterday at 11:01:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:48:07 pm
Look at how difficult Madrid have found it to bed in elite players like Camavinga and Touchameni, plus Bellingham next season. That is one player per season.

Look at how gradually Klopp introduced the likes of Gini and Fabinho.

Our system depends on players acting in perfect synchronization.
Gini basically started right away.
Fabinho took time.
I would think he slowly beds in Thuram and Kone. Mac Allister same league and similar principle.
Ancelotti does more of a he just coaches what he given and maximizes his talent(he great at this but hasnt really planned for what wanted) then has a plan over what he wants and doing.
There no a big need to put Kone in right away with Fabinho here. Jones is likely starter at times. Basically not really asking a lot right away to play. Henderson/Elliott both with play on right side early maybe Mac Allister too.
Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9962 on: Yesterday at 11:03:14 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:48:07 pm
Look at how difficult Madrid have found it to bed in elite players like Camavinga and Touchameni, plus Bellingham next season. That is one player per season.

Look at how gradually Klopp introduced the likes of Gini and Fabinho.

Our system depends on players acting in perfect synchronization.

Gini went straight in. Started 33 League games in his first season. You've right about Fabinho though. Took him until November to get going even though he signed very early for us and had a full pre-season.

I'd expect us to start the season with a midfield of Fabinho, Jones, and Mac Allister. The others can be integrated via the Europa League and League Cup.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,931
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9963 on: Yesterday at 11:06:54 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm
Which means, "just let Jurgen get on with it and bin all the reactionary nonsense", the man hasn't let us down yet, has he?

It means playing centre mid for Liverpool is incredibly difficult.

Gini struggled at first as a singular addition, Thiago an elite player struggled to adapt, Fabinho struggled.

Curtis Jones was openly questioned by his manager last season.

Integrating one player into propably the toughest midfield to understand is hard enough.

To suggest a whole new midfield is frankly laughable.



PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,475
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9964 on: Yesterday at 11:13:45 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:36:01 pm
So it's okay to wish career ending injuries on them.

Glad you weren't around when Kenny and Salah turned down chances to join us earlier in their careers.

Al, you are still bothering us with your talk about Bellingham. Get over him, we have already signed a better player ...
Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9965 on: Yesterday at 11:14:45 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:06:54 pm
It means playing centre mid for Liverpool is incredibly difficult.

Gini struggled at first as a singular addition, Thiago an elite player struggled to adapt, Fabinho struggled.

Curtis Jones was openly questioned by his manager last season.

Integrating one player into propably the toughest midfield to understand is hard enough.

To suggest a whole new midfield is frankly laughable.

I dont think anyone is suggesting we play them all in the first game, i do however see Mac/(LCM)  Baj/Fab (DMC) Elliot (RCM)  then If we do get Kone and Thuram eventually I could see a Mac - Baj/Kone  - Thuram midfield. I can see either Thaigo and/or Fab maybe being sold if a decent offer comes in Hendo is going no where, hence whay i said Mac/Curtis  - Baj/Kone  - Thuram/Elliot midfield with Hendo covering all like Milners role.

Defence wise I can see Phillips going and maybe Matip or Gomez (Newcastle?) , if we get a Mickey Van der Ven / Pavard etc   GK stays the same unless Keleher goes , I can also see Tsimi going if we play this new system as we need a CDL we dont need 2 LBs who perhaps wont be used.
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,980
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9966 on: Yesterday at 11:21:52 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:21:35 pm
Klopp always had final say in transfers. Klopp will always listen to anybody on his staff(and will be vetted by outside just the coaching staff). Pep also put in  a recommendation for Diaz to irc.
Pep was actually the driving force for us signing Gakpo, iirc. You could basically say Gakpo is his signing. Klopp okayed it, but he did the convincing - even talked to his teammates, friends etc...

He's now "famous" "missing piece" phrase also confirms it.
Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9967 on: Yesterday at 11:25:59 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:21:52 pm
Pep was actually the driving force for us signing Gakpo, iirc. You could basically say Gakpo is his signing. Klopp okayed it, but he did the convincing - even talked to his teammates, friends etc...

He's now "famous" "missing piece" phrase also confirms it.

I think Gakpo may well turn out to be our best deal in years, also I think Mac is slightly under rated but I guess we shall see, also the shite (i hope its shite ) about JWP good for Free kicks  - we have Trent and Mac for that why bring in a 29 year old for two years and then need to replace ?
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9968 on: Yesterday at 11:30:20 pm
Some shitty links to Tyler Adams. That wouldnt seem too unreasonable - a holding kid who can also play RB and is full of energy wouldnt be the worst signing. Probably Leeds best player but maybe injury concerns?
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,678
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9969 on: Yesterday at 11:31:46 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:06:54 pm
It means playing centre mid for Liverpool is incredibly difficult.

Gini struggled at first as a singular addition, Thiago an elite player struggled to adapt, Fabinho struggled.

Curtis Jones was openly questioned by his manager last season.

Integrating one player into propably the toughest midfield to understand is hard enough.

To suggest a whole new midfield is frankly laughable.
I was actually agreeing with you lad, but, whatever.
RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9970 on: Yesterday at 11:32:39 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:21:52 pm
Pep was actually the driving force for us signing Gakpo, iirc. You could basically say Gakpo is his signing. Klopp okayed it, but he did the convincing - even talked to his teammates, friends etc...

He's now "famous" "missing piece" phrase also confirms it.
He recommended it but it also goes though the scouting staff etc, Diaz same thing. Klopp has final say though.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,931
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9971 on: Yesterday at 11:32:52 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:03:14 pm
Gini went straight in. Started 33 League games in his first season. You've right about Fabinho though. Took him until November to get going even though he signed very early for us and had a full pre-season.

I'd expect us to start the season with a midfield of Fabinho, Jones, and Mac Allister. The others can be integrated via the Europa League and League Cup.


From Gini himself.

When I spoke to the manager here he said to me that we dont really play with a No.10, that we play with two No.8s and that I would be one of the eights.

But I think the manager got to know me way better during the first season. You train every day, you see each other every day.

Gini had to adapt to us. We bought a 10 who Klopp converted to a controller.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,931
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9972 on: Yesterday at 11:35:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:13:45 pm
Al, you are still bothering us with your talk about Bellingham. Get over him, we have already signed a better player ...

In that case why didn't you spend a year telling us we were signing Mac Allister ?
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,931
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9973 on: Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:31:46 pm
I was actually agreeing with you lad, but, whatever.

In that case I apologise.
RayPhilAlan

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9974 on: Today at 12:50:02 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:25:59 pm
I think Gakpo may well turn out to be our best deal in years, also I think Mac is slightly under rated but I guess we shall see, also the shite (i hope its shite ) about JWP good for Free kicks  - we have Trent and Mac for that why bring in a 29 year old for two years and then need to replace ?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:13:45 pm
Al, you are still bothering us with your talk about Bellingham. Get over him, we have already signed a better player ...
thx in advance

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9975 on: Today at 12:56:01 am
I know Fab has had a shit season but I'm seeing a lot of people here writing him off and I think you are overreacting. I'd back him to be one of the top 3 midfielders (minutes played) for us next season, regardless of who else we bring in.
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,761
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9976 on: Today at 01:11:36 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm
In that case I apologise.


Live shot of Al and Flaccido hugging it out and then breaking into song.

https://youtu.be/h0Hd3uWKFKY
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,877
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9977 on: Today at 01:11:59 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:18:32 pm
Enough of the bullshit transfer links, have we any cohesive links to the likes of Maestik Bostik?
I'm sure I saw an ad here about him
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9978 on: Today at 01:28:46 am
Transfer Window is officially open now lads.  :D
phoenician

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #9979 on: Today at 01:46:07 am
