Thats fair enough. Ultimately we can only have our opinions on players. The stats thing has put a slant on it recently in that sometimes you may not have seen a player to form some sort of opinion.
Where I stand on it is that I personally believe that we competed with City because we also had as many good players as them and thats why I was hoping we would buy a few more sure things.
The times when we failed to compete with them in recent seasons were down to a lack of bodies in a particular position though (midfield last year, central defence the other), so bringing in several quality players is important to get our midfield functioning properly, even if you are not familiar enough with them and would prefer more expensive names.