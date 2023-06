Think the homegrown situation needs to be addressed to come extent this summer. I've been looking at players that fit that bill and would be a decent addition to our squad without breaking the bank like mount and rice. The ones that seem like value to me are -

James Ward Prowse

Harvey Barnes

Max Kilman

Alex Scott

Leif Davis

Tino Livramento (Just coming back from an ACL, so big risk)

Matt O Neil (Not a fan of his tendency to slide into challenges)



We should be looking to get in atleast one, if not 2 homegrown players in. Hendo and Caoimhin will be gone in the next couple years and possible Joe too. Only Trent and Curtis seem to be the senior homegrown talents for the longer term right now. I duly suspect we might look at homegrown players once we have the main midfield targets sorted.



Looking at other squads I see united having the same problem, probably why they have gone for Mount even at crazy prices. If they are looking to let go of Maguire, then they are in a similar situation.