SZOBOSZLAI
Szoboszlai (perfect Hendo replacement and much more ), Macallister and Ugarte for Midfield then Ignacio and Timber/another for defence and we'll be good to go I reckon. Fabinho, Gomez, Kostas and Phillips out along with the free transfers, bing bang bosh job done
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:00 am by Shady Craig »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:43:05 pm
Gomez is notorious for needing match fitness. Once he's sharp though, he's outstanding.
He's the type of player that when he's out of form or not matchfit, he's absolutely horrendous, but consistent and outstanding when he is.

He needs gametime.

But given his injury record, its hard to see him continuously getting those run of games either. Good player but his development has regressed since 2018-19. Not saying we should sell him this summer, but with regards to squad planning, we should be looking at him as the 4th choice cover right now, with the idea that if things dont turn around then we may need to move him on while he is still at a good age in the coming windows.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:34:41 am
I didn't think much of Caicedo when we played them.

In which game?
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:15:21 am
Mac Allisters strong, tidy, a great tackler, excellent engine, a great football brain so his positional sense means he doesnt need to cover the ground as much as some.  Hes not identical to say Thiago, he thrives in a centre midfield battle, its the Argentinian dna.

Not seen much of him but he seems very reliable too which is very important, we would know. Hopefully our medical department don't fk him.
Newcastle want Szoboslai too it seems whoever gets him may well be getting one of the future best,  god i hope we get him will be the midfield goals we need , he also plays on the wing so could slot in for Salah when not available
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:18 am by Lubeh »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:41:27 am
In which game?

Last one., his touch, passing and tackling was pretty poor.
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 12:34:48 am
Thiagos tackling and interception numbers are way better than Alexis.
No good having the numbers if you can't get on the pitch.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:46:22 am
No good having the numbers if you can't get on the pitch.
True. That wasnt the point though.
Every year we say we need to be ruthless yet every year we hae people going on a free, that really needs  sorting, i think its time we sold off those who do not really contribute as its fked over this season, as I said the list is long and some may seem harsh but we can not let 4 (sorta) 1st team players leave for nothing if the got just over a year left and wont resign , ship em out and get what we can for them.
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 12:47:37 am
True. That wasnt the point though.
Would I rather have a fit & firing Thiago in the team ahead of Mac Allister? Absolutely. I'd rather have that version of Thiago above 99% of all midfielders. Unfortunately that's just not going to happen.

The point I'm making is that Mac Allister, similar to Gini, will be on the pitch, week in, week out. He's played more PL minutes than any of our midfielders. Apart from DM (although he has played in a double-pivot with Caicedo), I'd put him in first with any combination of our current midfielders.

He might not be the solution to all our midfield problems, but he's definitely an improvement.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:27:32 am
Would I rather have a fit & firing Thiago in the team ahead of Mac Allister? Absolutely. I'd rather have that version of Thiago above 99% of all midfielders. Unfortunately that's just not going to happen.

The point I'm making is that Mac Allister, similar to Gini, will be on the pitch, week in, week out. He's played more PL minutes than any of our midfielders. Apart from DM (although he has played in a double-pivot with Caicedo), I'd put him in first with any combination of our current midfielders.

He might not be the solution to all our midfield problems, but he's definitely an improvement.
The point I was addressing was the comment that Hes not identical to say Thiago, he thrives in a centre midfield battle The fact is that, when Thiago plays, he is more of a midfield battler than Alexis, according to the numbers. If thats what people are expecting from Alexis they may disappointed. Im not expecting that, but I am excited to see him play. He profiles closely to Gundogan.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:44:23 am
Last one., his touch, passing and tackling was pretty poor.

I think consistently across the season he's been pretty excellent though. Probably fairer to judge him on that, rather than an average performance in a one off game  not that I think we'll be signing him in any case.
De Zerbi was clear that both Mac Allister and Caicedo are off. Assuming all the news outlets are right, and Mac Allister is coming here, where is Caicedo off to; anyone?
Quote
Klopp on pre-season:

"The first group arrive on the 8th July, the second group arrive on the 11th July. We will be ready."
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:44:59 am
De Zerbi was clear that both Mac Allister and Caicedo are off. Assuming all the news outlets are right, and Mac Allister is coming here, where is Caicedo off to; anyone?

Arsenal had the early links.
Would not be sad if we got both to be honest, however lets see who brighton replace with they seem to have very good scouts
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 01:40:05 am
The point I was addressing was the comment that Hes not identical to say Thiago, he thrives in a centre midfield battle The fact is that, when Thiago plays, he is more of a midfield battler than Alexis, according to the numbers. If thats what people are expecting from Alexis they may disappointed. Im not expecting that, but I am excited to see him play. He profiles closely to Gundogan.
Agreed, I'm looking forward to it as well (if he signs of course, otherwise he's shit and I never wanted him in the first place).
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:56:26 am
Would not be sad if we got both to be honest, however lets see who brighton replace with they seem to have very good scouts

Dahoud and Milner are going there.  :D
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm
i don;t get it... why can't we sign these players before they blow up? Now we will likely blow a significant part of our budget on him. Surely our scouts could have targetted him before Brighton and shinning at the world cup?

At that stage it literally seemed just us fans who were concerned about a sh1t season and a suddenly old centre midfield getting overrun by everyone.  The Klopp/FSG/loyal writers theory, that the WC would be a welcome reset.

We may be lay folk not in-the-know, but starting with Craven Cottage, even then we could see the glaring soft centre.  Opposition coaches with athletic midfielders simply had to replicate what Fulham did.  Leeds stunk the PL out but won at Anfield another example.

The inertia from the club in late August and January was painful, thats why weve said goodbye to £80m of CL income.
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:44:10 am
Newcastle want Szoboslai too it seems whoever gets him may well be getting one of the future best,  god i hope we get him will be the midfield goals we need , he also plays on the wing so could slot in for Salah when not available

that's another target we are not getting then. Lure of CL and oil money. nothing beats that.
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm
i don;t get it... why can't we sign these players before they blow up? Now we will likely blow a significant part of our budget on him. Surely our scouts could have targetted him before Brighton and shinning at the world cup?
Part of it is that (I think) the clubs policy is to wait until player x has proved himself in a top league, but the issue with that is you invariably overpay, I like the idea of a young player every summer from say Austria, or Serbia for instance with a view to development, we need to be buying from those Second Tier leagues, RB Salzburg are great at picking up young talent, in the last few years they've had Haaland, Mane, Keita, Minamino etc, with Sesko and Susic looking to be the next two ready to move to a top league.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:11:03 am
Dahoud and Milner are going there.  :D

I thought you were joking  ;D.  I remember the Dahoud transfer saga days well. 
I think we'll see 4 attackers on the pitch quite a bit more next season. In order to do that we need quick center halves who are good at defending 1v1 on counters. The quickest center half we have is Gomez and he has struggled massively in 1v1s. Ibou is the best we have in this regard because Virgil's lost quite a bit of pace now. With Robbo in a back 3 he can cover that side. The problem is that we need more depth because an injury to Ibou or Robbo means our high line is too easy to beat. I genuinely think we should be looking to upgrade both Joel and Kostas to meet those needs. We scored plenty this season, we need improvements in midfield and defense to concede 15 less goals next season and we should be good to go. That has to be the objective.
New day, new obscure talent I'd like Liverpool to sign -
Oscar Steven Zambrano Preciado, Defensive Mid, LDU Quito. Ecuadorian 19-yr old. Caicedo is expensive now and people keep yelling we should have got him when he was worth 10 million, well this lad looks like the next Caicedo. Similar style of play, good passer of the ball, similar built, similar nationality. I am sure he'll get picked up by a european side soon. Relatively new to senior football, got his debut last season but has broken into a starting XI player this season. Currently playing in the u20 world cup and doing bits. We could get him for less than 10 million if we take a punt on him now.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:22:09 pm
Okay so season's over here's what I'm doing if made head of recruitment with no handcuffs around current players ...


Out:
The lads on frees
Gomez
Fabinho
Henderson
Tsimikas
Phillips
Kelleher


In:
Caicedo
Ugarte
Cherki
Two young centre backs with enough ball playing ability to play in this system.... e.g. Coliwell/Van de Ven/Inacio/Silva
I don't watch enough football (apart from our games) to be able to suggest the best replacements but I'd sell the following players:
- Gomez (not an adequate backup)
- Matip (great servant, getting on now)
- Carvalho (doesn't seem to have a future here so what's the point)
- Fabinho (he has been very poor this year, no point keeping him as a backup on his wages and resting him doesn't improve his performances)

IMO, the following players should not be automatic starters:
- Ibou (picks up too many niggling injuries, would be good to be able to rotate him)
- Hendo
- Thiago (same as Ibou)

In addition to the above, we have kids like Harvey that aren't ready to be starters. Our squad needs major surgery. I agree with our decision to not renew the lads going on a free because they are either injury prone, inconsistent and or getting on a bit.

If you analyze our team, our squad depth is poor because the guys expected to step in occasionally do not provide adequate depth. We need to fix this this summer and this is not something that we can get away need. IMO, we need additions in the following areas (incredible that we've let it get to this):

- A starting rightback (Trent is a weaklink defensively that teams exploit again and again, would move him into midfield)
- 2 centrebacks (Joel and Joe do not provide adequate cover for an injury prone Ibou)
- At least 3 midfielders (current starters shouldn't be starters and their 3 backup midfielders are leaving on a free)
- A winger (For balance because we don't have a direct replacement for what Mo and Luis bring to the table).

This is not a year where we can afford to "keep our powder dry". We really need to strengthen or we'll risk losing more ground.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:13:44 pm
Im going to predict another frugal window. Based on? The last 13 years. Barring when we sell big, we dont spend big. Mac Allister and a couple of £20/30m players at best.

Do you mean when we sell big we buy big? I mean there is certainly truth to that.

If we go into another summer window and curb the spending then we are basically asking not to be competitive anymore.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:44:59 am
De Zerbi was clear that both Mac Allister and Caicedo are off. Assuming all the news outlets are right, and Mac Allister is coming here, where is Caicedo off to; anyone?

Wouldnt be surprised if Boehly writes Brighton another blank cheque.
