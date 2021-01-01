Over the wenger years where Arsenal generally had a negative net spend most seasons, they built up a huge bank balance which they've been spending since he left.
In addition to that Kroenke has started pumping in £100m's for fees/wages.
In the three years to 31 May 2002 he'd already increased lending from his group companies from £236m to £454m so £218m, £203m from the US parent.
Since then, this season they spent £177m in fees alone on Jesus, Zinchenko, Viera, Marquinhos, Turner, Kiwior, Trossard and Jorginho. Without a of CL income.
Under the radar, the club that most complained about financial doping, have become spenders from owners money.
Hey presto, they won a load more games and went from 5th to 2nd.