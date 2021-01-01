« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Quote from: JackWard33:
If everyone from ownership to journos to forum posters agreed to stop pretending self sustaining meant balance sheet debt free or what we made in the last 12 months Id die a happy man
I doubt it, miserable sod  ;D
Joel Matip and Nat Phillips could be sold, while there is expected to be interest in Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas and Fabio Carvalho this summer. [@neiljonesgoal]
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface:
I doubt it, miserable sod  ;D

Youre the one saying were broke ;)
I could swear there were reports midway through the season that Matip would be leaving this summer.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks?
Over the wenger years where Arsenal generally had a negative net spend most seasons, they built up a huge bank balance which they've been spending since he left.



In addition to that Kroenke has started pumping in £100m's for fees/wages.

In the three years to 31 May 2002 he'd already increased lending from his group companies from £236m to £454m so £218m, £203m from the US parent.

Since then, this season they spent £177m in fees alone on Jesus, Zinchenko, Viera, Marquinhos, Turner, Kiwior, Trossard and Jorginho.  Without a  of CL income.

Under the radar, the club that most complained about financial doping, have become spenders from owners money.

Hey presto, they won a load more games and went from 5th to 2nd.     
Liverpool would likely explore the possibility of inserting a buy-back clause into any deal to sell Caoimhin Kelleher this summer, with there the acceptance that the Ireland international needs to be a number one elsewhere, which he would also jump at. [@adjones_journo]
Quote from: Samie:


doesn't look like we are not mulling around this summer. hopefully we can get some good deals with the players we got. seems like a total refresh of the squad. makes sense for us when we are in the weaker europa competition and hopefully get some stability and cohesiveness while trying to qualify for CL next season.
Matip has a year left on his contract, is no longer first-choice, and is probably on high wages.  His injury record has improved recently but hes 32 this summer.  Can definitely see us considering a sale.

But, it comes with the caveat that we need to be bringing in another defender.  We need to give VVD breaks but we cant work Konate and Gomez too much either (not to mention their injury records).  Cant repeat 20/21.  If Matip moves on, we need another CB.
New "transfer boss of LFC" but also "mainly focused on the German market" makes fuck all sense.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface:
Like it or not, we are not sinking £250 million (plus wages and agent fees) on to the books this summer. We are run on a self-sustaining model. The club has to generate the money we spend as well as balance the books. We need to keep wages within a certain percentage of our revenue. The owners will not put an extra penny in, nor should they have to IMHO. What other clubs do is their business.

What we need to do is get more bang for our buck like we used to. We haven't been getting our moneys worth from the likes Hendo, Fab, Thiago (plus Keita and Ox) this season. Money wise, we need the next Gini, Robbo, Matip or Bobby plus the odd Sadio, and if we're really lucky the next Mo. Other clubs have caught up our analytics department, so it looks like we need to take bigger risks for the same rewards.

Self sustaining is a codeword for sell to buy. Sell to buy only works if we're generating a profit in the market and then sign players who are as good or who make us better overall for less money like we did with Coutinho.


Quote from: Samie:


Wouldn't sell Kelleher or Carvalho without a buy back clause, we should add Morton, Bradley to the list to raise decent funds.
selling Carvalho would be dumb.
