Matip has a year left on his contract, is no longer first-choice, and is probably on high wages. His injury record has improved recently but hes 32 this summer. Can definitely see us considering a sale.



But, it comes with the caveat that we need to be bringing in another defender. We need to give VVD breaks but we cant work Konate and Gomez too much either (not to mention their injury records). Cant repeat 20/21. If Matip moves on, we need another CB.