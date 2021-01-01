Who cares what other clubs spend?



If its a response to people saying we want to be owned by sportswashers if they believe we should have spent more then its a suitable reply.Its obviously unreasonable to expect us to compete in the transfer market with clubs like Man City but theres an argument to be had that we could, and probably should, have spent more than we have the last few years. Everyone keeps talking about the need for an overhaul this Summer but that surely wouldnt be the case if we were buying enough in previous years. The chat on here is about us needing 2/3 players in one area of the team therefore its quite clear that area was previously neglected.