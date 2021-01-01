« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 3005 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:37:15 am »
Just to be on the safe side of things, everybody here is signing for the 4-3-3 of 2021-2022 side, yes?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:07:21 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:36:20 pm
Under 20 World Cup starting later this week. Let's buy some kids!

Our scouts.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:23:15 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:54:22 pm
Well, that doesn't look "on the left" to me ...


I'm not even sure what semantics you two are arguing over, but since you're doing heatmaps and arguing about left/LCM - here's ours from last few seasons (Thiago) for comparisons sake:

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:30:42 am »
Quote from: dimwit on Today at 12:37:15 am
Just to be on the safe side of things, everybody here is signing for the 4-3-3 of 2021-2022 side, yes?

Id personally like to see Mac Allister in the 2008 Gerrard role just off Torres Nunez
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:43:32 am »
I would be happy with two midfielders, Lavia and Caicedo.

Lavia, not ready for a regular first team starter in the 6 role, but there is still some life in Fabinho, and he can be the understudy, seeing action and bringing him through.

Caicedo as our main midfield signing, to be a fixture in the side. I would play him as an 8, on the right side to replace Henderson, who in turn reverts to the Milner role. Comes in, closes games out, starts occasionally, keeps standards up around the club, but not a main player any more.

Caicedo adds much needed athleticism. He is strong in the tackle too. He is also fast and covers a lot of ground. This will be important as Trent develops his playmaker role as an inverted right back. He has been so productive in that role in our winning run, and if we are to extrapolate that over a season it will be very special. The downside is a few more gaps opening up, but an athlete like Caicedo shuts the bulk of that down.

So for me, two midfielders. Lavia and Caicedo. (If Fabinho is departing, I would upgrade to Ugarte, who is ready now). But I am operating on the premise that Fabinho stays, there is still some life in the old dog, and Caicedo will be pricey, £80M or so. Hence the need for a young up and coming plus an expensive midfielder.

Add a central defender to Caicedo and Lavia, and we wont look back.

Edit: obviously we are looking at lots of players, and it could easily be Ugarte and MacAllister, or Gravenberch, or Kone, or Thuram, etc.

But Lavia and Caicedo would be good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:47:21 am »
Mac Allister is todays Iniesta.

Hes a proper football player who makes his team better by playing the game at a level the players around dont think of. Hes not the strongest, biggest or fastest but you can make a case that hes been instrumental in Brightons recent rise and Argentina winning the World Cup.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:06:30 am »
