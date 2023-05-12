« previous next »
Disregarder

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #40 on: May 12, 2023, 05:31:58 pm
Copy came yesterday in time for the boy's birthday today. He was so excited to play it on release day. Don't think I'll be prying it out of his hands for a while to get a go!
meady1981

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #41 on: May 12, 2023, 06:10:54 pm
People did some amazing things with the tools and powers in BoTW on YouTube, cant wait to see what people come up with on this one. Like what are the limits of what you can build. Amaze me you shut-in nerds.
gazzalfc

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #42 on: May 12, 2023, 07:59:20 pm
Built my first 'Works team-building' raft.

I probably should have gone back to BOTW to get a feel for the game again before I played this but I'll pick it back up again quick.

It might just be my TV but the sunshine outside makes it look too bright.
Snail

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #43 on: May 12, 2023, 10:30:36 pm
Every time I use
Spoiler
Ascend
[close]
I grin like a little kid.
emergency exit

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #44 on: May 13, 2023, 09:30:36 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on May 12, 2023, 04:29:47 pm
I'm a couple of hours in. Played through the prologue with my kids and now concerned that my nearly five year old son may be traumatised :lmao

 ;D

Luckily, I stayed up until midnight and played the intro through on my own. The following morning, my daughter and I explored the Great Sky Island together and had enormous fun sticking stuff together with Ultrahand. Daddy, daddy, look, get that sail! - she was well into it!  ;D
AndyMuller

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #45 on: May 13, 2023, 07:55:37 pm
Been out all day in Lark Lane enjoying the weather and good people of this fine city.

That said, Ive just got in with a copy of this and done the intro, Nintendo are the GOATs of this gaming shit.
AndyMuller

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #46 on: May 13, 2023, 09:39:24 pm
meady1981

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #47 on: May 13, 2023, 10:00:35 pm
NOW THATS WHAT I WANTED TO SEE!
UntouchableLuis

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:34:14 am
For anyone that's played a fair amount- how much does it feel like a new game and not just like picking up BOTW again? I loved BOTW, don't get me wrong, but part of the joy of that game was running around randomly and discovering amazing locations. Is this game the same or just old ground with a bit more change to mechanics etc?
meady1981

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:14:55 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:34:14 am
For anyone that's played a fair amount- how much does it feel like a new game and not just like picking up BOTW again? I loved BOTW, don't get me wrong, but part of the joy of that game was running around randomly and discovering amazing locations. Is this game the same or just old ground with a bit more change to mechanics etc?

Very mild spoiler anyone whos played an hour of the game will know

Spoiler
At the moment to me it seems just like BoTW (like I said earlier BoTW on steroids).
But I can tell it's waaaay bigger.
I'm enjoying the new mechanics which take it away from BoTW - they're making the shrines a lot more fun/interesting.
But there are some bits where I just think, oh... this again.

P.s, is alluding to there being shrines a spoiler?
[close]
Snail

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 02:14:23 pm
Very minor gripe but I do wish theyd added being able to pick things up from your horse this time round. Ive played too many games now that let you do it, having to dismount every time you want to gather something is a pain.
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm
Right folks.

I never finished BOTW.  I've gone back to it now but to be honest I can't be arsed playing another 70 hours just so I ca jump into TOTK (which I have bought, and is sitting on my kitchen table as I type).

I'm kind of lost in BOTW and don't know what I'm doing next, other than looking for new shrines.  It was too long between my initial 10 or 15 hours in it and now.

Do I need to finish BOTW first to get the most out of this?

Talk to me.
emergency exit

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #52 on: Today at 06:41:18 am
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm
Right folks.

I never finished BOTW.  I've gone back to it now but to be honest I can't be arsed playing another 70 hours just so I ca jump into TOTK (which I have bought, and is sitting on my kitchen table as I type).

I'm kind of lost in BOTW and don't know what I'm doing next, other than looking for new shrines.  It was too long between my initial 10 or 15 hours in it and now.

Do I need to finish BOTW first to get the most out of this?

Talk to me.

Gameplay wise, anyone who's never touched BOTW should be absolutely fine. Anything that's relevant to the story of TOTK, you usually get an in-game refresher. You might miss out out on some nuances regarding the plot and lore, but you couold always just read up on those.

If you're stuck, try loading your adventure log (press the "minus" button on your Switch), it usually points out what you need to do next to progress in the main quest, and it even logs your progress on side quests.
