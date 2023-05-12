Right folks.
I never finished BOTW. I've gone back to it now but to be honest I can't be arsed playing another 70 hours just so I ca jump into TOTK (which I have bought, and is sitting on my kitchen table as I type).
I'm kind of lost in BOTW and don't know what I'm doing next, other than looking for new shrines. It was too long between my initial 10 or 15 hours in it and now.
Do I need to finish BOTW first to get the most out of this?
Talk to me.
Gameplay wise, anyone who's never touched BOTW should be absolutely fine. Anything that's relevant to the story of TOTK, you usually get an in-game refresher. You might miss out out on some nuances regarding the plot and lore, but you couold always just read up on those.
If you're stuck, try loading your adventure log (press the "minus" button on your Switch), it usually points out what you need to do next to progress in the main quest, and it even logs your progress on side quests.