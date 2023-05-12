Right folks.



I never finished BOTW. I've gone back to it now but to be honest I can't be arsed playing another 70 hours just so I ca jump into TOTK (which I have bought, and is sitting on my kitchen table as I type).



I'm kind of lost in BOTW and don't know what I'm doing next, other than looking for new shrines. It was too long between my initial 10 or 15 hours in it and now.



Do I need to finish BOTW first to get the most out of this?



Talk to me.