« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.  (Read 12442 times)

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
Re: Boooooooooooooo!
« Reply #400 on: Today at 01:41:11 am »
Im so proud of us as a club.

The deplorable bile is being slung at us from other fans is testament to how brave we are to call out this utter shitshow.

Id much rather be on the right side of history, showing disdain for an outdated disgrace of a tradition than licking the boots of your non-elected peers. Fuck everyone using this as an excuse to spew disgusting hyperbole about Hillsborough - they just want something to make them feel like theyve got a valid point.

You can shove your coronation
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Boooooooooooooo!
« Reply #401 on: Today at 02:08:00 am »
That was deadly.....
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,044
Re: Boooooooooooooo!
« Reply #402 on: Today at 02:24:29 am »
Daily Heil free speech warriors flooding the BBC match report HYS in numbers... what a supine, hypocritical, undignified mess they are. Proud of Liverpool Football Club and the city. Fuck the royals!
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boooooooooooooo!
« Reply #403 on: Today at 04:31:52 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:05:01 pm
Unless he was muttering to himself Trent looked like he was mouthing along to some of it albeit very subtly. Hendo was signing more obviously.

No he didnt...Dude was licking his lips

I dont think Trent even sings it at national team games when called up?
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Boooooooooooooo!
« Reply #404 on: Today at 04:49:12 am »
Watching those clips of a magnificent Anfield is as much coverage of the coronation as Ive seen
It will stay that way. Glad to see the tricolour in the Kop today
YNWA.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boooooooooooooo!
« Reply #405 on: Today at 07:16:28 am »
It's not often I say, or think this, but fair play to Sky Sports.  They showed a clip of the booing but also gave some context as to why it happened, it wasn't just a hatchet job.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boooooooooooooo!
« Reply #406 on: Today at 07:35:19 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:16:28 am
It's not often I say, or think this, but fair play to Sky Sports.  They showed a clip of the booing but also gave some context as to why it happened, it wasn't just a hatchet job.

Sky is infinitely better than the BBC when it comes to balance around the monarchy.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,129
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #407 on: Today at 07:46:07 am »
I've merged the two threads because it's one single discussion.

Jason, thanks for putting those headline links up. I've only opened a couple and I'm surprised the Express provided a rational article about it all.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boooooooooooooo!
« Reply #408 on: Today at 07:46:09 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:29:52 pm
I genuinely cant hear the anthem on the footage, so well done to all at Anfield today.

I couldnt hear it in the stadium either, it was great
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,304
Re: Boooooooooooooo!
« Reply #409 on: Today at 07:46:12 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:35:19 am
Sky is infinitely better than the BBC when it comes to balance around the monarchy.

The BBC give coverage veto to these inbreds, so it wouldnt be hard.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,304
Re: Boooooooooooooo!
« Reply #410 on: Today at 07:48:24 am »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 12:04:03 am
Just put MOTD on.....

Game 1.....City.....showed the singing of the national anthem
Game 2.....Bournemouth v Chelsea.......didnt show it at all
Game 3.....Our game......and they made a point of showing it and the reaction

Strange. I thought they only had allegiance for Middle Eastern royalty.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boooooooooooooo!
« Reply #411 on: Today at 08:08:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:33:19 pm
Seen a link to Piers Moron being offended by it. Just need Julia Hartley-Brewer too and itll be perfect.

As I said yesterday, nobody whos opinion matters has commented on it negatively so far and Im sure itll stay that way.

Not that it matters either way but I doubt Morgan actually cares either.

For him its all about engagement, he knows its a controversial issue (not just inside Liverpool, either) and therefore knows that picking a staunch position on it and making that position known via Twitter makes sure his name stays relevant in these conversations.

Given that he probably harbours hope of a knighthood or Royal recognition of some type its no surprise which position hes chosen to take.

As ever with him its all about self advancement.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,565
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Boooooooooooooo!
« Reply #412 on: Today at 08:43:20 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 04:49:12 am
Watching those clips of a magnificent Anfield is as much coverage of the coronation as Ive seen
It will stay that way. Glad to see the tricolour in the Kop today
YNWA.
I've not seen anything of it either. I'll also be avoiding the fallout from the professionally outraged who suddenly seem to have a deep dislike for free speech and freedom of expression after all. Dictatorships around the world would be happy to have their ilk onboard.

Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,505
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #413 on: Today at 08:54:03 am »
All for that yesterday. Forelock tuggers can do one.

The reaction was also a potent mix of a cost of living crisis, rising levels of poverty and hunger in our communities, 13 years of Tory government wrecking balls, the 125 million of taxpayers money spent on that elitist bullshit, the British establishment, nobody giving a shit about Charles (the Queen at least derived respect as a person) and the joke of a decision from the Premier League to force the anthem and that stupid song on clubs to play before the match.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #414 on: Today at 09:06:29 am »
Thought it was superb and it pissed off all the right people
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 