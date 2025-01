For me Bradley has to start playing most games soon and for a full back I haven't seen someone as comfortable up front, was it the game when he nearly scored against Madrid with a header.

I want Trent to stay, sign this bastard contract and get his head in a better place, Slot might need to work his magic and find a place in midfield like Bob Paisley did to The Wonderful Ray Kennedy all those years ago.

I still have The Echo the day Shanks left with Ray Kennedy signs for Liverpool in The STOP PRESS..