There is more than one reason Bradley should start of hes fit enough. I dont buy Slots words putting Trents performance down to Dalot and Fernandezs quality, Trent made them look world beaters. Whether he was distracted by the Madrid situation, only he would know. But there is no denying that it can be a factor. We are all human. In such situations, managers often choose to leave the player out until the issue is sorted out. We didnt have that option for this game, but seemingly we have it now. Well see what Slot does, but I think Bradley should start.



I really struggle to understand this notion that players can't focus on a game when their "heads are turned". From my own professional experience, I know that when your morale has gone then you can start phoning it in, but it's not like playing for LFC is something that makes Trent unhappy, and he also has the advantage of only having to switch on for 90+ minutes while letting his representatives handle all the painstaking negotiations. Clearly, the contract situation isn't affecting VVD and Mo. We've also seen in the past that some play out of their skin when they're looking for a move or a new deal, e.g. Suarez 13/14. I feel like we infantalise footballers (even though in many ways they do suffer from Peter Pan syndrome) when we excuse poor performance on the basis of this apparent overwhelming stress.