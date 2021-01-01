Just never looks overawed on the big occasion. Thought Utd were physically superior in many moments but not when Bradley came on. He's like a brick wall, utterly fierce and handy technique in the final third too.



Above all, a great attitude. Don't want to give it the cliched 'warrior' tags, but his character should be the bedrock of any success going forward, obtaining or integrating a few more lads like him into the squad would do them wonders in a drive for success and ensure a culture of fearless, resolute players.