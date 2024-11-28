« previous next »
Re: Conor Bradley
Get it right and it saves a certain goal.

It also gets the crowd going in a huge way, as was evident last night. It also sows doubt and perhaps even a touch of fear into the opposition. I liked the way that Mbappe got straight up. Fair play. But it was a different Mbappe who got to his feet from the one who had been running hell-bent towards goal just moments before. Mentally, I mean. That's what those tackles can do when performed by players of high technique and controlled ferocity. Men like Bradley and Gerrard.

It wasn't even a risky challenge. You could see from a mile off that the stars had aligned and that Bradley was going to get there. It's one of those as a defender where your eyes light up because you know you're going to get the ball and be able to crunch the attacker.
Re: Conor Bradley
Conor Bradley had an assist, made four tackles, won eight duels and won back possession nine times against Madrid. No other player has matched those numbers in the CL this season.

Could have had a goal as well.
Re: Conor Bradley
It wasn't even a risky challenge. You could see from a mile off that the stars had aligned and that Bradley was going to get there. It's one of those as a defender where your eyes light up because you know you're going to get the ball and be able to crunch the attacker.

Absolutely right.

The stupid thing for Conor to have done having made up the lost ground with his speed would have been to decelerate or adjust his direction to try shepherd Mbappe into a corner. Why? Because then everything would have favoured the attacker who showed no signs of slowing down himself. A drop of the shoulder would easily have taken Bradley out of the game in those circumstances. He would also have been vulnerable to a nutmeg from someone of Mbappe's class - and that would have left Mbappe even more central than he was and able to pick his spot. So in the end Bradley took the less risky option and used his technique to take the ball cleanly and come away with possession.

You'd have to be nuts to think this was a silly challenge.
Re: Conor Bradley
That's the j....eh forget it. Haha.
gettaway! ;D
;D
Btw, won me a decent wedge there last night(x4). Predicted we'd win and the scoreline. 2K I never really worked for! ;D
Re: Conor Bradley
;D
Btw, won me a decent wedge there last night(x4). Predicted we'd win and the scoreline. 2K I never really worked for! ;D
damn - nice
Re: Conor Bradley
Got this off me Ma ' this morning.

I remember a few of us on here suggesting this last year.

It's a belter !

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DC9FymVtr55/
Re: Conor Bradley
Van Dijk and Konates reaction to the goal was great as well.
Re: Conor Bradley
Had to laugh at the boss not knowing Bradley had an assist! ;D

When I saw him answering that it seemed like he was taking the piss. Like yeah that was the halftime change.
Re: Conor Bradley
Got this off me Ma ' this morning.

I remember a few of us on here suggesting this last year.

It's a belter !

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DC9FymVtr55/

Only thing is Co Tyrone is pronounced tirone instead of Tyrone
Re: Conor Bradley
Konate's reaction to Bradley's tackle ... just like every Liverpool fans reaction ...  :)

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/C2oaE9Fv1jw
Re: Conor Bradley
Konate's reaction to Bradley's tackle ... just like every Liverpool fans reaction ...  :)

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/C2oaE9Fv1jw
And Virg in the background running a bit late...
