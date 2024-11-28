It wasn't even a risky challenge. You could see from a mile off that the stars had aligned and that Bradley was going to get there. It's one of those as a defender where your eyes light up because you know you're going to get the ball and be able to crunch the attacker.



Absolutely right.The stupid thing for Conor to have done having made up the lost ground with his speed would have been to decelerate or adjust his direction to try shepherd Mbappe into a corner. Why? Because then everything would have favoured the attacker who showed no signs of slowing down himself. A drop of the shoulder would easily have taken Bradley out of the game in those circumstances. He would also have been vulnerable to a nutmeg from someone of Mbappe's class - and that would have left Mbappe even more central than he was and able to pick his spot. So in the end Bradley took the less risky option and used his technique to take the ball cleanly and come away with possession.You'd have to be nuts to think this was a silly challenge.