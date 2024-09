Sorry but not having full backs being tried at winger roles. We need goals from our forward players.



The previous poster literally said he started out as a winger. Not all those instincts will have left him considering how forward he got at times at RB. He would be merely reverting back to his insincts being played as a right winger. Bonus. We would finally have a genuine right winger to play instead of Mo if needed and have CB in same team as TAA (who everyone knows started as a midfield player ). would be a real waste of CB sitting on bench if he could contribute in a forward role at times (seems to have a decent shot and assist ability too - dunno about his ability to cross though). Could see Arne finding potential for this to happen especially if Doak or K.Gordon struggle to impres enough to get more game time. We seem Doak. Not much of Kaide though.