Author Topic: Conor Bradley

redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Conor Bradley
Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm
Looked forward to seeing him back in the team today and I wasnt disappointed.

Nobody can say at this moment what level Bradley can reach but its going to be high.

He has skill, strength, composure and total confidence in what he wants to do. Those driving runs into the opposition penalty area get fans on their feet and are usually reserved for seasoned full backs. He is only 20.

I didnt see him in many fans predictions for our match today but Jurgen recognised that he only lost his place due to his sad family loss. Straight back in today and with Trent injured he will get a few more games.
It seems that year long loan spell at Bolton has given him match experience in a tough league. With no reserve team matches these days it has been the making of him.
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm
He was ace today again. 
Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
Re: Conor Bradley
Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 03:18:48 pm
I never thought we should move Trent into midfield, but I'm likimg Bradley at right back a lot. Maybe more than Trent.

Neither did I, but now Im starting to think that Trent is Thiagos replacement. I guess well have to see what the new manager makes of it
Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
Reply #963 on: Today at 02:32:24 am
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm
Neither did I, but now Im starting to think that Trent is Thiagos replacement. I guess well have to see what the new manager makes of it

The new manager liked his long passes, didn't he?
