He's amazing. The maturity and sheer talent is outstanding across all aspects of his game.



His positioning, defensively and offensively, is really, really good. He's really good at snuffing out danger in a counter press situation. Some of his touches today were also really, really good. He can also dribble himself out of danger. And has the bravery required to play in a Klopp's team in spades.



If he continues his current trajectory, he's going to have a brilliant career at Liverpool.