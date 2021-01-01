Having had a bit of a rewatch of the game, I'm coming away thinking that we weren't very good.



Personally thought that while yes, Trent was looking to get on the ball, his position within the setup shifted wider again and this made our midfield look again much more pedestrian than we have been looking in the last couple of games.



Another thing I noted was that Salah once again found himself out wide too much and therefore unable to influence the play like he has been. Hendo was much more central and not making the wide overlapping runs.



The CBs didn't also feel like they took as high a line when the ball was being played up to Awoniyi in transition.



In short, we went back to the setup that saw us struggle. If anything, it looked like we were building with 2-3 again a lot of the game.



The highlight for me was maybe the shape in itself was that Robbo was able to be much more aggressive on the left.



I'm not sure if it was done necessarily to counter the Forest setup, but I thought it made us lack the ability to impose ourselves in the final third. Also felt that at home against Forest, there really wasn't that much need to play Fab and Trent in that midfield.



Curtis had an average game after 3 really good ones in that he seemed a lot 'deeper' and getting on it less. Same with Gakpo, thought the way we set up didn't provide him with the springboard to do what he normally does.



IMO, if we were gonna set up 2-3-2-3 like I feel we did, I would have like to have seen Darwin start ahead of Gakpo.



We weren't lucky to win by any means, just that I think despite the numbers and stuff we weren't super good and in fact much less good today than we were in the draw against Arsenal.