« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dead musician tribute thread  (Read 22976 times)

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,448
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #280 on: October 18, 2024, 08:42:16 am »
I have heard of One Direction but I will be honest, I could have walked past this kid in the street and not recognised him.

That said, it seems the poor kid didn't get the support he needed, such a sad story.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,268
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #281 on: October 19, 2024, 08:31:54 am »
Quote from: John C on October 16, 2024, 11:06:42 pm
Liam Payne, only 31.
RIP.
Awful news.
RIP.

Found this to be alot more sadder than I thought it would be.

I've had an irrational fear of balconies since my son was born. Never even crossed my mind until he was and now I want to avoid them like the plague.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,179
  • How are we
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #282 on: October 19, 2024, 09:45:24 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-TE_Ys4iwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-TE_Ys4iwM</a>

:(
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,508
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #283 on: October 19, 2024, 12:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Snail on October 19, 2024, 09:45:24 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-TE_Ys4iwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-TE_Ys4iwM</a>

:(
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W-TE_Ys4iwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W-TE_Ys4iwM</a>
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,648
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #284 on: October 21, 2024, 05:15:09 pm »
Awww another one from my distant past has gone.

Paul DiAnno. Original Iron Maiden singer.  I remember buying and loving that Killers album back in the day.  Bruce took Maiden to another level but Paul was the OG.

Just 66 but a good innings in light of recent events. :(

RIP
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,689
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #285 on: October 21, 2024, 08:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 21, 2024, 05:15:09 pm
Awww another one from my distant past has gone.

Paul DiAnno. Original Iron Maiden singer.  I remember buying and loving that Killers album back in the day.  Bruce took Maiden to another level but Paul was the OG.

Just 66 but a good innings in light of recent events. :(

RIP

I loved Paul's voice on the first two albums, suited Maiden but yeah Bruce was the one who shone.

RIP
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #286 on: October 22, 2024, 02:00:53 pm »
RIP Paul, that was a shocker to hear yesterday, despite his ill health. Was only giving the first IM a spin in the car two weeks ago, such a great album.
On the way to work put in The Beast Live CD to listen to this morning.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,993
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #287 on: October 25, 2024, 10:31:49 pm »
Not a dead head myself but imagine there are a few in these parts

Phil Lesh has died

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ce9gjy4lpkpo

Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,899
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 12:10:57 am »
John Peel, 20yrs just passed.

RIP Kopite
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 08:32:29 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 25, 2024, 10:31:49 pm
Not a dead head myself but imagine there are a few in these parts

Phil Lesh has died

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ce9gjy4lpkpo


 :(


R.I.P.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,508
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 12:10:57 am
John Peel, 20yrs just passed.

RIP Kopite
RIP.

I saw the Finn Brothers at The Empire the night after Jon Peel passed.
Johnny Marr got up with them and played Teenage Kicks as a tribute to him. 
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,512
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #291 on: Today at 01:52:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 25, 2024, 10:31:49 pm
Not a dead head myself but imagine there are a few in these parts

Phil Lesh has died

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ce9gjy4lpkpo



Just come here to post that.

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2024/oct/25/phil-lesh-grateful-dead-dies

I've been into The Grateful.Dead since 1991 when on Camp America . All the kids were playing this music in the musician hut and I asked ' who's this '. It's the Dead maaan was the response. What a band ! In the words of Jerry Garcia " It's not about being the best of what you do . It's about being the only one doing it '. The Dead are the best ! Take it easy Phil and thanks for carrying the torch when Jerry passed away and thanks for those meandering bass lines of yours.

In the land of the living the ship of the sun is driven by the Grateful Dead - The Egyptian Book of the Dead.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,512
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #292 on: Today at 01:55:09 pm »
Gives me an excuse to post this.

The Grateful Dead Movie - 1976 in Winterland San Francisco.

https://youtu.be/pZPJ_VN3Iis?si=9YufRbYCf1pTPp1M
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 