Liam Payne, only 31.RIP.Awful news.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-TE_Ys4iwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-TE_Ys4iwM</a>
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Awww another one from my distant past has gone.Paul DiAnno. Original Iron Maiden singer. I remember buying and loving that Killers album back in the day. Bruce took Maiden to another level but Paul was the OG.Just 66 but a good innings in light of recent events. RIP
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Not a dead head myself but imagine there are a few in these partsPhil Lesh has diedhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ce9gjy4lpkpo
John Peel, 20yrs just passed. RIP Kopite
