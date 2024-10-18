Not a dead head myself but imagine there are a few in these parts



Phil Lesh has died



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ce9gjy4lpkpo







Just come here to post that.I've been into The Grateful.Dead since 1991 when on Camp America . All the kids were playing this music in the musician hut and I asked ' who's this '. It's the Dead maaan was the response. What a band ! In the words of Jerry Garcia " It's not about being the best of what you do . It's about being the only one doing it '. The Dead are the best ! Take it easy Phil and thanks for carrying the torch when Jerry passed away and thanks for those meandering bass lines of yours.In the land of the living the ship of the sun is driven by the Grateful Dead - The Egyptian Book of the Dead.