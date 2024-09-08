Just heard that Benny Golson has passed age 95. Golson was a great player. With several of his pieces now Jazz standards. He was also a part of Blakey's Jazz Messengers when they made that seminal LP, Moanin'. On which he wrote most of the pieces. Thanks for all the great music. RIP.







<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x5aC0G3JBKA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x5aC0G3JBKA</a>













<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CTzRHq_cH5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CTzRHq_cH5E</a>













