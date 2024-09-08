Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Dead musician tribute thread
Topic: Dead musician tribute thread
Baby Huey
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,940
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #240 on:
September 8, 2024, 05:09:28 pm
Herbie played that iconic bass on Walk On The Wild Side. That's what I'll always remember him for. The electric bass laid over the upright bass. Brilliant.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oG6fayQBm9w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oG6fayQBm9w</a>
Baby Huey
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,940
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #241 on:
September 12, 2024, 05:00:03 pm
So Frankie Beverley passed away yesterday. Another one who has been a massive part of my musical life. RIP brother.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fa3LTtBisiA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fa3LTtBisiA</a>
reddebs
areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,789
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #242 on:
September 16, 2024, 07:53:37 am
Tito Jackson RIP.
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,120
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #243 on:
September 16, 2024, 08:56:07 am
RIP Tito, another taken too young. 70 is no age really.
Logged
Baby Huey
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,940
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #244 on:
Today
at 02:46:52 pm
Just heard that Benny Golson has passed age 95. Golson was a great player. With several of his pieces now Jazz standards. He was also a part of Blakey's Jazz Messengers when they made that seminal LP, Moanin'. On which he wrote most of the pieces. Thanks for all the great music. RIP.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x5aC0G3JBKA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x5aC0G3JBKA</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CTzRHq_cH5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CTzRHq_cH5E</a>
