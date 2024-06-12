RIP Francoise Hardy. A gorgeous icon of an era with a gentle voice. She had been very ill for years. Glad to know she is no longer suffering
Paul Spencer, otherwise known as Dario G, has passed away at the age of 53
Crosby Nick never fails.
From Crewe I think, hence the name.Sunchyme (is that how it was spelt?) and the World Cup 98 song with the body paint video were fairly ubiquitous at the time. RIP
I bloody well love Sunchyme, might be my favourite 90s dance tune.And it's some sort of irony that he's died at the start of another footy tournament, considering it's impossible to think of France 98 without hearing Carnivale de Paris. RIP.
Makes me want to listen to Life in a Northern Town again now actually.
The incredible thing about carnival de Paris is that it wasnt even chosen as the official song. The official song and anthem were both terrible.
Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock dies aged 49The singer is most widely recognised for 1999 hit 'Butterfly'Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of Crazy Town, has died. He was aged 49.The singer, whose real name is Seth Binzer, was found in his Los Angeles home earlier this week. The reports were shared by various outlets including Kerrang! and NewsWeek, and an LA medical examiner has confirmed news of his death.At time of writing, few details about his passing have been shared, and a cause of death has not been publicly revealed.https://www.nme.com/news/music/crazy-town-singer-shifty-shellshock-dies-aged-49-3768444
