Dead musician tribute thread

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
June 12, 2024, 10:34:55 am
RIP Francoise Hardy. A gorgeous icon of an era with a gentle voice. She had been very ill for years. Glad to know she is no longer suffering
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
June 12, 2024, 01:49:01 pm
RIP Francoise Hardy. A gorgeous icon of an era with a gentle voice. She had been very ill for years. Glad to know she is no longer suffering
RIP

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/WtpvikPvewk?si=Qe2bhVKAwHoTqeUr" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/WtpvikPvewk?si=Qe2bhVKAwHoTqeUr</a>
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
June 17, 2024, 05:05:48 pm
Paul Spencer, otherwise known as Dario G, has passed away at the age of 53 :(
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
June 17, 2024, 05:35:47 pm
Paul Spencer, otherwise known as Dario G, has passed away at the age of 53 :(

From Crewe I think, hence the name.

Sunchyme (is that how it was spelt?) and the World Cup 98 song with the body paint video were fairly ubiquitous at the time. RIP
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
June 17, 2024, 05:47:37 pm
I bloody well love Sunchyme, might be my favourite 90s dance tune.

And it's some sort of irony that he's died at the start of another footy tournament, considering it's impossible to think of France 98 without hearing Carnivale de Paris.

RIP.
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
June 17, 2024, 06:51:02 pm
Makes me want to listen to Life in a Northern Town again now actually.
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
June 17, 2024, 09:31:40 pm
thats it
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
June 17, 2024, 11:26:09 pm
Until now, I always misremembered Dario G as a group not a guy.

The incredible thing about carnival de Paris is that it wasnt even chosen as the official song. The official song and anthem were both terrible.
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
June 18, 2024, 08:18:00 am
In much the same way as Simply Red's We're In This Together was the official song of Euro 96.
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
June 25, 2024, 12:37:52 pm
Premillennial 1 hit wonders.

Quote
Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock dies aged 49
The singer is most widely recognised for 1999 hit 'Butterfly'

Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of Crazy Town, has died. He was aged 49.

The singer, whose real name is Seth Binzer, was found in his Los Angeles home earlier this week. The reports were shared by various outlets including Kerrang! and NewsWeek, and an LA medical examiner has confirmed news of his death.

At time of writing, few details about his passing have been shared, and a cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

https://www.nme.com/news/music/crazy-town-singer-shifty-shellshock-dies-aged-49-3768444

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6FEDrU85FLE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6FEDrU85FLE</a>
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Today at 04:11:53 pm
Just noticed this on the bbc website.
John Mayall has died. Remember my dad revering the Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton album.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c80ej3j9j72o
