Dead musician tribute thread

rafathegaffa83

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #200 on: June 12, 2024, 10:34:55 am
RIP Francoise Hardy. A gorgeous icon of an era with a gentle voice. She had been very ill for years. Glad to know she is no longer suffering
Ray K

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #201 on: June 12, 2024, 01:49:01 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 12, 2024, 10:34:55 am
RIP Francoise Hardy. A gorgeous icon of an era with a gentle voice. She had been very ill for years. Glad to know she is no longer suffering
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/WtpvikPvewk?si=Qe2bhVKAwHoTqeUr" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/WtpvikPvewk?si=Qe2bhVKAwHoTqeUr</a>
gerrardisgod

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #202 on: Today at 05:05:48 pm
Paul Spencer, otherwise known as Dario G, has passed away at the age of 53 :(
Crosby Nick

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #203 on: Today at 05:35:47 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:05:48 pm
Paul Spencer, otherwise known as Dario G, has passed away at the age of 53 :(

From Crewe I think, hence the name.

Sunchyme (is that how it was spelt?) and the World Cup 98 song with the body paint video were fairly ubiquitous at the time. RIP
Ray K

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #204 on: Today at 05:47:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:35:47 pm
From Crewe I think, hence the name.

Sunchyme (is that how it was spelt?) and the World Cup 98 song with the body paint video were fairly ubiquitous at the time. RIP
I bloody well love Sunchyme, might be my favourite 90s dance tune.

And it's some sort of irony that he's died at the start of another footy tournament, considering it's impossible to think of France 98 without hearing Carnivale de Paris.

RIP.
Crosby Nick

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #205 on: Today at 06:51:02 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:47:37 pm
I bloody well love Sunchyme, might be my favourite 90s dance tune.

And it's some sort of irony that he's died at the start of another footy tournament, considering it's impossible to think of France 98 without hearing Carnivale de Paris.

RIP.

Makes me want to listen to Life in a Northern Town again now actually.
tray fenny

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #206 on: Today at 09:31:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:51:02 pm
Makes me want to listen to Life in a Northern Town again now actually.
thats it
thejbs

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #207 on: Today at 11:26:09 pm
Until now, I always misremembered Dario G as a group not a guy.

The incredible thing about carnival de Paris is that it wasnt even chosen as the official song. The official song and anthem were both terrible.
