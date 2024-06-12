RIP Francoise Hardy. A gorgeous icon of an era with a gentle voice. She had been very ill for years. Glad to know she is no longer suffering
Paul Spencer, otherwise known as Dario G, has passed away at the age of 53
Crosby Nick never fails.
From Crewe I think, hence the name.Sunchyme (is that how it was spelt?) and the World Cup 98 song with the body paint video were fairly ubiquitous at the time. RIP
I bloody well love Sunchyme, might be my favourite 90s dance tune.And it's some sort of irony that he's died at the start of another footy tournament, considering it's impossible to think of France 98 without hearing Carnivale de Paris. RIP.
Makes me want to listen to Life in a Northern Town again now actually.
Page created in 0.047 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]