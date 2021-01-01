« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dead musician tribute thread  (Read 10923 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,462
  • Dutch Class
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
« Reply #200 on: Today at 10:34:55 am »
RIP Francoise Hardy. A gorgeous icon of an era with a gentle voice. She had been very ill for years. Glad to know she is no longer suffering
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 