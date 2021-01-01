Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Dead musician tribute thread
Topic: Dead musician tribute thread
rafathegaffa83
Legacy Fan
Posts: 42,462
Dutch Class
Re: Dead musician tribute thread
«
Reply #200 on:
Today
at 10:34:55 am »
RIP Francoise Hardy. A gorgeous icon of an era with a gentle voice. She had been very ill for years. Glad to know she is no longer suffering
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Dead musician tribute thread
