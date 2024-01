So no-one has died there, phew



Lowell George 1945-79

Richie Hayward 1946-2010 (met him outside the Lomax)

Paul Barrere 1948-2019 (only noticed he'd died a month ago, saw him with Fred Tackett in Southport, bizarre)



According to Fred Tackett, "We were driving down the New Jersey Turnpike in this bus and we stopped at this pizza joint off the highway. Everybody in the band shared a cheese pizza but Lowell bought a large pizza with everything on it, carried it to the back of the bus, and he ate the entire pizza by himself. He died two or three days later. So, when people ask me, 'What really killed Lowell?' I say, 'It was a pizza on the New Jersey Turnpike.'"