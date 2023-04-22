Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, Saturday, 22 April 2023, 15h, Anfield

Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.

What to say? Home game against a drowning team on a terrible run of form. We seem to be picking up a fistful of steam, playing some angry football and have finally decided to score away goals against sinking teams. So ahead of this game, the biggest question I have is: Can we use this match to further lift the team spirits, get even more synced and better prepared for upcoming matches. Not to be disrespectful of Forest, I'm certain they'll have their plans and will desperately want to put much needed points on the board. But not this time I think, not at Anfield. No pasarán!So let's look briefly at where we stand ahead of this game.Out of many great aspects to the win against Leeds, having Jota score (twice mind you) was my favourite. He needed that, we needed that and I see no reason now why he couldn't go on a nice little scoring streak in remaining games. All of a sudden, with Diaz back, Gakpo growing in stature, Nunez and Mo contributing consistently - we look incredibly potent in attack. Not only can we put out a dangerous front line, but we can maintain the intensity and offer new problems to the defenders by introducing some pretty dangerous and varied options from the bench. Here's hoping they stay fit for the rest of the season, because this part of otherwise bad campaign, could possibly serve us really well for next year. We have the chance to properly develop chemistry in this new attack, experiement a bit with positions and line things up. Also, should we get a bit lucky and close the gap to Top 4 - not a bad thing to have the attack on fire.What's with media comparing Trent to De Bruyne? Yeah I know - stats. But is it that hard to offer some kind of a balanced view when it comes to him? He's either a defending disaster or the best playmaker in the league (often both). Few, carefully managed dips into midfield and off they go - hype in overdrive, painting pictures of future that will never actually come to pass. The much maligned midfield will not be saved by Trent, as demonstrated by him actually still playing as right back for all intents and purposes. But it does offer a creative solution to some issues we have faced this year. His roaming, puts the opposition almost constantly in two minds as to where to go, who to cover and what to focus on. He's a permanent overload wherever he goes and is well equipped with skills to take advantage of unfolding chaos (as that wonderful goal he sets up for Nunez shows).But that aside - I would say that it's not Trent, but actually Jones that has been the catalyst of this moderate upturn in midfield form. Yes, he isn't the most defensively astute player, but Curtis is still a proper midfielder, armed with good ball control and vision. He keeps it flowing and can greatly contribute up the pitch, by moving the ball decisively in dangerous areas. Also both Henderson and Fabinho have been, if not great, certainly better. It's all getting there it seems, as long as they stay fit, and with mostly one game a week, no reason why we can't keep up the pressing and running levels.Defense though, I'd say they are possibly our most in-form line, however they are also carrying the biggest burden. Especially with the Trent experiment converting Konate into one-man defence. We're asking a lot out of them these days, and for the most part, they do deliver. As long as there is enough energy in midfield, I'm relatively comfortable we'll be solid in defence.Going through all that, things to seem better, even good. Strange what few injuries less and a slightly less congested schedule can do. Season is obviously a write-off in many ways, but it can still offer a great foundation for next year and Forest may just be ideal opposition to build on that. Their form is terrible, they concede a lot and don't really score all that much. They also have some important players like Wood, Kouyate and Henderson out injured, which makes them even more vulnerable. I don't know, don't want to jinx it, but we should really not only win, but win well here. Saying that, any three points will do me just fine. But it would be great to have one of those nice, dominant spring games, where grass is green, Liverpool red and goals are like wine.