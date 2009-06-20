Even if you point to the "1/6 of Democrats prefer him to Biden" then it doesn't follow that those Democrats are going to refuse to vote for Biden if they can't get their nutjob on the ballot. We don't know why they prefer RFK Jr, it could just be looking at the age gap. Sure, the Bernie Bros were a thing and a lot didn't turn out for Hillary, but that doesn't mean it will definitely happen again with completely different candidates.
The DNC seem to want to squeeze out any exposure for Biden's challengers and aren't hosting any official debates. Biden will probably not even refer to anyone else, and the WH will bat away questions about them as a party matter. A recent poll has Biden +70 over Kennedy, no mention of Williamson. If after a couple of the primaries we can see their support is truly minimal, that'll be that and the media will stop giving them any attention.
An independent run could be more damaging.
If you ignore his batshit bollocks about vaccinations, his politics would resonate with many on here.
As a lawyer, he's taken action against loads of corporations on environmental issues.
He's set up organisations to champion environmental causes
He's assisted indigenous people in the US and Central/South America in asserting their rights
He's been very outspoken about the evils of wealth inequality and the growing wealth and power of the billionaires
He supported Elizabeth Warren's plan for a wealth tax
Criticised the role the US (CIA) played in destabilising leftist governments in the ME and C/S America in the 50's/60's/70's
Supports stronger gun control
Spoken out against Republican attempts at voter suppression
Has supported and campaigned for both Clintons and Obama
Wouldn't be the first charismatic [economic] lefty with fuckwitted views on some other topics