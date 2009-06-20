« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show  (Read 5718 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #80 on: July 14, 2023, 10:30:44 pm »
sweet jesus christ almighty ..... I just saw this on CNN, but can't find anything online to link to as yet:

Vivek Ramaswamy is saying that the US federal Reserve is "adding zeroes" to the bank accounts of "media companies".



Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #81 on: July 16, 2023, 12:34:14 am »
Not a Republican but definitely a candidate.

Quote
A number of high-profile Jewish groups are denouncing Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr.s false remarks that Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people are most immune to Covid-19.

Speaking at a dinner in New York City earlier this week, Kennedy said theres an argument that it is ethnically targeted, according to video shared by the New York Post on Saturday.

Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese, Kennedy said, adding that we dont know whether its deliberately targeted that or not.

Ashkenazi Jews trace their roots to Central and Eastern Europe and represent a majority of the US Jewish population.

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/15/politics/rfk-jr-covid-jewish-groups/index.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #82 on: July 16, 2023, 12:46:49 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 16, 2023, 12:34:14 am
Not a Republican but definitely a candidate.
I think I saw a poll the other day saying he was preferred to Biden by 17% (I think it was) of Democrats.

I tell ya, how the fuck the US still exists amazes me.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #83 on: July 16, 2023, 01:58:01 am »

Quote
https://twitter.com/FriedrichPieter/status/1680025819400241152

Ramaswamys views on India contrast with his tough approach toward China.

Vivek Ramaswamy is a hypocrite, blasting Xi but praising Modi even as the BJP seeks to exterminate the Christian community in India while Vivek courts Christian voters in US.

"Vivek Ramaswamy, Evangelicals, and Indias Anti-Christian Modi" - https://globelynews.com/americas/vivek-ramaswamy-modi-hindu-nationalism/
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #84 on: July 16, 2023, 01:33:03 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/15/ron-desantis-florida-state-guard-militia-veterans-quit

A Florida state guard established by the rightwing governor, Ron DeSantis, under the guise of a civilian disaster relief force is instead being trained as an armed, combat-ready militia under his personal command, according to military veteran recruits who have quit the program.

Promoted by DeSantis as an emergency focused, civilian defense force when it was established in June 2022, the state guard has quickly morphed into something quite different, the report found.

Volunteers have been trained for military combat, including the use of weapons; khaki polo shirts and pants were replaced by camouflage uniforms; and recruits were barked at by boot camp instructors at the joint training base who woke them before dawn and imposed lights-out by 10pm.

Additionally, DeSantiss compliant, Republican-led state legislature has contributed to the change of direction, this year approving a massive expansion in the forces funding, size and equipment. Its budget increased from $10m to $107.5m, and its maximum size more than tripled from 400 recruits to 1,500.

On the governors shopping list were helicopters, boats, police powers and reportedly even cellphone-hacking technology for a force outside of federal jurisdiction, and accountable directly to him.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #85 on: July 16, 2023, 06:16:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 16, 2023, 12:46:49 am
I think I saw a poll the other day saying he was preferred to Biden by 17% (I think it was) of Democrats.

I tell ya, how the fuck the US still exists amazes me.

And it's crazy that the dems can't or won't stop him running on the democrat ticket.The guy seems a grade one conspiracy loon.Only gonna do damage.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,749
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 16, 2023, 06:16:11 pm

And it's crazy that the dems can't or won't stop him running on the democrat ticket.The guy seems a grade one conspiracy loon.Only gonna do damage.
Just how would they do that?

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/gop-senators-rattled-by-radical-conservative-populism/ar-AA1dXSUY?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=dd48001bea614e98a0e7c07237c0c82e&ei=11
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 12:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 16, 2023, 06:16:11 pm

And it's crazy that the dems can't or won't stop him running on the democrat ticket.The guy seems a grade one conspiracy loon.Only gonna do damage.

Is he party member who has the funds? You can't just block people who want to run. Seems like they're not allowing any challengers to Biden the exposure of an official debate though, which is about as censuring as they can be.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:49:31 pm by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,939
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 01:39:46 pm »
Will Biden last until the election? Are they pumping him with a cocktail of busty virgins' blood and formaldehyde?

He beat the orange anus in 2020, but could be an electoral drag come 2024.

Not that I would want the RFK jr loon anywhere near office.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 01:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:39:46 pm
Will Biden last until the election? Are they pumping him with a cocktail of busty virgins' blood and formaldehyde?

He beat the orange anus in 2020, but could be an electoral drag come 2024.

Not that I would want the RFK jr loon anywhere near office.

last week CNN (or maybe MSNBC) had a focus group of Dem voters, with the focus specifically on Biden's age.  the consensus seemed to be that they'd prefer someone younger to be the nominee in 2024.  but none of them said who that person should be.  (nobody I think mentioned Harris)

sums it all up really.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,939
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 02:11:49 pm »
Harris has been the least visible VP I can remember.

I assumed that, given Biden's age, she would be taking a pretty prominent role, kind of being groomed as the next Democrat candidate, and being the 'energy' of the duo. But that's not happened at all.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,062
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 03:01:05 pm »
RJK Jnr has the potential to be a real spanner in the works.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 03:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:01:05 pm
RJK Jnr has the potential to be a real spanner in the works.
He surely stands no chance. A complete fruit loop.

In what way do you think he might cause significant problems? I've not been following it closely, so maybe I've missed something.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,062
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 04:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:49:51 pm
He surely stands no chance. A complete fruit loop.

In what way do you think he might cause significant problems? I've not been following it closely, so maybe I've missed something.

 ;)




He's got the name and polls well.

Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 04:09:52 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:07:08 am
Just how would they do that?

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/gop-senators-rattled-by-radical-conservative-populism/ar-AA1dXSUY?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=dd48001bea614e98a0e7c07237c0c82e&ei=11

I dunno was asking a question.You seem to be the Democratic Party rep on here.Is there a membership? Or can any old loon just say i'm running as a dem,even if you don't uphold any of the party values? 
https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/16/opinions/opinion-rfk-jr-jews-chinese-racism-antisemitism-obeidallah/index.html.This guy shouldn't be running for a bus let alone for President.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 05:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:03:12 pm
;)



He's got the name and polls well.
That's the Republicans, of course. Genuine question: what significant problems do you foresee for the Democratic nomination? Yes, Kennedy has name recognition, but so does Ted Bundy.

Kennedy - as he should be - is just going to be ignored by the Democratic Party.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 05:26:57 pm »
Even if you point to the "1/6 of Democrats prefer him to Biden" then it doesn't follow that those Democrats are going to refuse to vote for Biden if they can't get their nutjob on the ballot. We don't know why they prefer RFK Jr, it could just be looking at the age gap. Sure, the Bernie Bros were a thing and a lot didn't turn out for Hillary, but that doesn't mean it will definitely happen again with completely different candidates.

The DNC seem to want to squeeze out any exposure for Biden's challengers and aren't hosting any official debates. Biden will probably not even refer to anyone else, and the WH will bat away questions about them as a party matter. A recent poll has Biden +70 over Kennedy, no mention of Williamson. If after a couple of the primaries we can see their support is truly minimal, that'll be that and the media will stop giving them any attention.

An independent run could be more damaging.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 05:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 05:26:57 pm
Even if you point to the "1/6 of Democrats prefer him to Biden" then it doesn't follow that those Democrats are going to refuse to vote for Biden if they can't get their nutjob on the ballot. We don't know why they prefer RFK Jr, it could just be looking at the age gap. Sure, the Bernie Bros were a thing and a lot didn't turn out for Hillary, but that doesn't mean it will definitely happen again with completely different candidates.

The DNC seem to want to squeeze out any exposure for Biden's challengers and aren't hosting any official debates. Biden will probably not even refer to anyone else, and the WH will bat away questions about them as a party matter. A recent poll has Biden +70 over Kennedy, no mention of Williamson. If after a couple of the primaries we can see their support is truly minimal, that'll be that and the media will stop giving them any attention.

An independent run could be more damaging.


Oh we know.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,939
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 05:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 05:26:57 pm
Even if you point to the "1/6 of Democrats prefer him to Biden" then it doesn't follow that those Democrats are going to refuse to vote for Biden if they can't get their nutjob on the ballot. We don't know why they prefer RFK Jr, it could just be looking at the age gap. Sure, the Bernie Bros were a thing and a lot didn't turn out for Hillary, but that doesn't mean it will definitely happen again with completely different candidates.

The DNC seem to want to squeeze out any exposure for Biden's challengers and aren't hosting any official debates. Biden will probably not even refer to anyone else, and the WH will bat away questions about them as a party matter. A recent poll has Biden +70 over Kennedy, no mention of Williamson. If after a couple of the primaries we can see their support is truly minimal, that'll be that and the media will stop giving them any attention.

An independent run could be more damaging.


If you ignore his batshit bollocks about vaccinations, his politics would resonate with many on here.

As a lawyer, he's taken action against loads of corporations on environmental issues.
He's set up organisations to champion environmental causes
He's assisted indigenous people in the US and Central/South America in asserting their rights
He's been very outspoken about the evils of wealth inequality and the growing wealth and power of the billionaires
He supported Elizabeth Warren's plan for a wealth tax
Criticised the role the US (CIA) played in destabilising leftist governments in the ME and C/S America in the 50's/60's/70's
Supports stronger gun control
Spoken out against Republican attempts at voter suppression
Has supported and campaigned for both Clintons and Obama


Wouldn't be the first charismatic [economic] lefty with fuckwitted views on some other topics
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,749
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #99 on: Today at 07:49:29 pm »
Imo, RFK is a nonentity.

Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:47:42 pm

If you ignore his batshit bollocks about vaccinations, his politics would resonate with many on here.




It's not just that though is it, he's a conspiracy loving racist prick.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,939
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:31:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:24:57 pm

It's not just that though is it, he's a conspiracy loving racist prick.


Genuine question, but can you give me some examples that haven't been mentioned already (it would be good to know)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,443
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:44:54 pm »
Should I just merge this with the general States thread?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 