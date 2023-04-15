« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show  (Read 2061 times)

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« on: April 14, 2023, 02:32:30 pm »
Quote
Raw Story
MAGA loyalists flip out at Ronna McDaniel over first GOP primary debate plan
Story by Tom Boggioni  49m ago

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel's announcement on Fox News about the first 2024 GOP presidential primary debate was met with howls of outrage from supporters of Donald Trump who fear he won't get a fair shake.

According to a report from MSNBC's Ja'han Jones, McDaniels announced that the key debate that will bring all the announced candidates together at one time in Milwaukee will be hosted in partnership with the Young Americas Foundation which has indicated a preference for former Vice President Mike Pence.

That, in turn, has set off a war with supporters of Donald Trump, including former White House adviser Steve Bannon who criticized the decision by stating, "YAF is Never Trump and Pro Pence. How did RNC do this....."

Pro-Trump Turning Point USA's Tyler Bowen also lashed out, writing on Twitter, "The RNC has chosen a pro-Mike Pence 501c3 to host a debate. Just wait until you hear about the CNN debates theyre lining up. Didnt think it could actually get worse by getting out of the commission, but I think this may end up making the base hate the RNC even more.

According to MSNBC's Jones, "There are two intraparty feuds at play in the Trumpist rights outrage over the primary debate setup. Theres the Trump-Pence feud, between the two men and their supporters. But theres also a feud between purported youth-based organizations like TPUSA and YAF over who is best suited to lead the Republican Partys youth outreach and, fundamentally, who should get the most institutional support to do so."

He added, "So when you watch TPUSA folks crying over YAFs role in the first primary debate, theres certainly a lot of Trump fealty involved. But there appears to be a great deal of jealousy involved as well. And I, for one, am enjoying watching it all go down."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/maga-loyalists-flip-out-at-ronna-mcdaniel-over-first-gop-primary-debate-plan/ar-AA19RKzJ?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=f41e8b1033ff437498504ad91d5c91f2&ei=34

This should be one of the most illustrative shitshows ever planned.  Worse than the Paris Final but with a much better outcome.

For 3 days beginning July 15, these conflicted morons will have a loon contest which should be a mocku all it's own, culminating in the unraveling of the 'Party of Lincoln.'

(aside to John C: this thread will have a short lifetime)
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,328
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #1 on: April 14, 2023, 04:03:29 pm »
I think "Freak Show" is far more descriptive. ;D

As if Pence stands any chance of being president. To say he has the personality of a glass of milk would be an insult to milk.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,457
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #2 on: April 14, 2023, 04:07:12 pm »
Does Pence actually think he can be President? Thats amazing to me. Hes obviously not going to be offered the Trump VP role, and the spineless Pence would be the weakest person in human history if he were to accept scraps from the man who nearly got him killed. Trump is a sociopath, whats Pence? Some kind of oblivious masochist?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #3 on: April 14, 2023, 11:33:16 pm »
The 'trial' match for this shit show is currently being played out at the NRA Convention in Indiana.

14 Acres of Guns.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #4 on: April 16, 2023, 04:13:59 pm »
Quote
Raw Story
Lindsey Graham scorches 'irresponsible' Marjorie Taylor Greene for defending military leaker
Story by David Edwards  1h ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) disagreed with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she defended a man who allegedly leaked sensitive military secrets.

During an interview on ABC, host Jonathan Karl noted that Greene and others had spoken in defense of suspected leaker Jack Teixeira.

"I mean, take a look at what Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted," Karl remarked. "She said Jack Teixeira is white, male, Christian, and anti-war."

"I mean, Tucker Carlson's kind of turning him into a hero," the host observed. "What do you make of that?"

"What they're suggesting will destroy America's ability to defend itself," Graham argued. "It is not okay. If you're a member of the military intelligence community and you disagree with American policy, and you think you're going to be okay when it comes to leaking classified information, you're going to go to jail."

"It's one of the most irresponsible statements you can make," he added. "There is no justification for this. For any member of Congress to suggest it's okay to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible and puts America in serious danger."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/lindsey-graham-scorches-irresponsible-marjorie-taylor-greene-for-defending-military-leaker/ar-AA19ViRD?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=6f886b393ff049f69bfd97af1861dfd9&ei=14


Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #5 on: April 18, 2023, 02:07:43 am »
Quote
The Independent
Trump says if elected he will force federal workers to pass a political test and fire them if they fail
Story by Eric Garcia  11h ago

Former president Donald Trump said that if he returns to the White House in 2025, he will mandate that federal employes take a civil service test and workers who do not pass would be fired.

The former president made the remarks in a video released on Friday.

I will require every federal employee to pass a new civil service test, demonstrating an understanding our constutitional limited government, he said.

Mr Trump said that the test would include command of due proceess rights, equal protection, free speech, religious liberty and Fourth Amendment to the Constitutions protection against unreasonable search and seizure, which led him to mention the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago estate in August for classified documents.

We will put unelected bureaucrats back in their place, librate the US economy and attract millions of jobs and trillions of dollars to our shores, he said.

Mr Trump has previously called on putting in new requirements for federal employees. In March of last year, he called on passing laws that would make every employee who works under the executive branch fireable by the president.

We will pass critical reforms making every executive branch employee fireable by the president of the United States, he said at the time. The deep state must and will be brought to heel. Its already happening.

Throughout his presidency, Mr Trump regularly went after various executive branch officials, such as when he fired FBI director James Comey and when he regularly attacked his attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Mr Trump was recently indicted and arraigned in Manhattan on 34 charges related to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He also faces a federal investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, whom Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed, to investigate both his keeping of classified documents and his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, including his actions on January 6.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-says-if-elected-he-will-force-federal-workers-to-pass-a-political-test-and-fire-them-if-they-fail/ar-AA19XJVd?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=c037f100fa4f4106ac0f59d404a78e96&ei=12

The sound of a babbling crook.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #6 on: April 18, 2023, 11:19:39 pm »
Quote
NEWSDAY
Former Trump Lawyer Upset She's Harassed for Not Supporting Him 100 Percent
BY ANDREW STANTON ON 4/15/23 AT 3:16 PM EDT

(Soon to be sued by Dominion ) Jenna Ellis, an attorney who previously represented Donald Trump, raised concerns about being harassed online for not supporting the former president "100%" as he again seeks the presidency.

Ellis, who worked as an attorney on Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, has recently faced backlash from some Trump supporters for making positive comments about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seen as Trump's top opponent in the 2024 GOP primary should he choose to challenge Trumpthough Ellis has not made an endorsement in the race.

Ellis recently voiced concerns on Twitter over alleged harassment targeting her and other women from some Trump supporters. In a series of tweets throughout the past week, she has criticized some conservatives for making offensive posts about her, also warning that the right-wing's embrace of this sort of tactic will be damaging to Trump's election campaign.

"Trump 2024's message to women like me and Erin Perrine," she wrote on Friday, referring to a Trump 2020 communications official who now supports DeSantis. "You're either 100% in all the time or you deserve to be harassed."

Trump 2024's message to women like me and Erin Perrine:

You're either 100% in all the time or you deserve to be harassed.

 Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) April 14, 2023

In a statement to Newsweek on Saturday afternoon, Ellis wrote: "Sexual harassment, threats of violence, and comparisons to sex workers are never okay legally or ethically. This isn't about being offended by a meme, it's about not violating the law and basic standards of decency while engaging in political discourse."

She added that the memes are not only being shared by troll accounts, some of which have been suspended, but by prominent conservative influencers including Alex Bruesewitz and Caitlyn Jenner.

"My question is whether the Trump family wants these vile people associated with them or condones sexual harassment? Women who previously represented Trump and are now pro-DeSantis, like Erin Perrine, should be able to do their jobs and have their political opinions without malicious threats of violence online," Ellis wrote.

She pointed to one specific instance of what she views as harassment involving Bruesewitz, a Republican strategist who has been affiliated with Trump's Save America PAC. Ellis has said that Bruesewitz and his allies had shared a meme comparing her to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who has alleged to have had an affair with Trump, though he has denied these claims, which she viewed as harassment.

Bruesewitz responded to Ellis' allegations in a statement to Newsweek on Saturday, saying he does not believe his posts constitute as harassment.

"Memeing is not harassing. Jenna Ellis attacks people on Twitter all the time, she should get thicker skin if she wants to stand in the arena," he wrote. "And to be clear, I didn't make any of the memes. She sent me a cease and desist letter for sharing a meme that was posted by numerous accounts already. What a joke."

The cease and desist letter was sent to Bruesewitz by Ellis' employer, the American Family Association.

Ellis has also tweeted about other instances of harassment, accusing some conservative meme-makers of posting photos depicting a "cartoon version" of her in a sexual position or comparing her to Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, who has been subject to conservative attacks for being transgender.

"Yet apparently I'm worthy of being compared to a porn star and sexually harassed just because I also like what DeSantis is doing in Florida. This is what they mean by 'loyalty,'" she also tweeted on Friday. "I have no regrets for my service. But I don't work for him now and definitely don't support this."

Yet apparently Im worthy of being compared to a porn star and sexually harassed just because I also like what DeSantis is doing in Florida.

This is what they mean by loyalty.

I have no regrets for my service. But I dont work for him now and definitely dont support this.

 Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) April 15, 2023

On Monday, Ellis accused Trump-aligned conservatives of engaging in "blatant sexism & vulgarity," sharing a number of comments she has received attacking her over positive remarks made about DeSantis.

"I was called a lot of things and had a lot of leftist hit pieces trying to destroy my credibility while I represented Trump," she tweeted. "But I never saw a media outlet or journo use the blatant sexism & vulgarity that 'MAGA influencers' do now. And I don't even work for DeSantis. Telling."

Trump and DeSantis supporters have long engaged in online debates about which Republican should be the GOP's presidential nominee, with personal attacks at times being made. Although DeSantis has not yet formally announced a presidential campaign, Trump remains favored to snag the GOP nomination, according to recent polling.

The infighting has drawn condemnation from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and Trump ally, who tweeted on Friday, "The online personal fights between Trump and DeSantis influencers needs to stop. It makes everyone look bad and helps no one."

https://www.newsweek.com/former-trump-lawyer-upset-shes-harassed-not-supporting-him-100-percent-1794588

Schadenfreude or justice?

Sweet worreva.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #7 on: April 18, 2023, 11:23:32 pm »
Everything Chump touches, dies.

Everyone that works for him hates him.

What a legacy.

Probly live to 120.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #8 on: April 19, 2023, 03:40:43 am »
Quote

The Washington Post
Trump team prepares to fight efforts to block him from ballots over Jan. 6
Story by Michael Scherer  17h ago

Donald Trumps campaign team is preparing for a state-by-state legal battle later this year over untested claims that a Civil War-era clause in the U.S. Constitution bars the former president from appearing on Republican primary ballots because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Two nonprofit groups who do not disclose all their donors, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and Free Speech For People, have prepared multipronged legal strategies to challenge Trump across the country under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. They have written letters to state election officials calling on them to block Trump from the ballot, while separately preparing voter lawsuits and state election board complaints.

Section 3  ratified in 1868 to punish Confederate officials after the war  disqualifies any officer of the United States from future public office who, after taking an oath to support the U.S. Constitution, has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the country. Attorneys at both groups argue that Trumps role before and during the Jan. 6 riot is evidence he engaged in insurrection, a claim that was specifically endorsed by the House select committee that investigated the attack.

It is a strategy designed to enforce the Constitution to bar Trump from serving as president, CREW chief counsel Donald Sherman said of the legal efforts. We have had two major insurrections in this country. One was the Civil War, which gave rise to Section 3. And one was Jan. 6.

But there is little recent legal precedent to guide courts on how to apply Section 3. Opponents of the effort are likely to argue that state elections officials have a ministerial role that does not allow them to bar candidates under the constitution, according to attorneys familiar with the issues. They will likely also argue that Trump did not engage in an insurrection, that Section 3 should not apply to a candidate before an election and that there needs to be an act of Congress to enforce Section 3. Legal scholars have also raised questions about whether a former president who has never served in another office counts as an officer under the clause.

What these undemocratic organizations are doing is blatant election interference and tampering, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. They are not even trying to hide it anymore and it is sad they want to deprive the American people of choosing Donald Trump  the overwhelming front-runner by far  as their President. History will not judge them kindly.

Opponents also warn of the damage judges or election officials would do to the electoral process if they intervene to deny Republican voters the option of choosing Trump after much of the campaign season has passed. The Section 3 challenges cannot be filed until Trump applies for or is granted ballot access late this year, attorneys say, giving the courts just a matter of months to decide on the merits of the claim before votes are cast in the nomination fight.

The practical implications of this is the greatest disruption of our electoral system that has been contemplated since the Civil War, said James Bopp, a conservative attorney who represented two members of Congress last year whose ballot access was unsuccessfully challenged under Section 3. On a practical level, this is so cynical and would be so destructive, it is actually in my view beyond comprehension.

The political implications of the coming fight, meanwhile, are difficult to predict. Several of Trumps Republican rivals have signaled that they will make Trumps electability in a general election an issue, an argument that could be aided by courtroom drama about his role in Jan. 6. Lawyers on both sides of the issue say if a judge ruled that Section 3 applies in any state, the case would likely be immediately appealed to federal court and potentially fast-tracked to the Supreme Court for review.

Efforts to boot Trump from the ballot could also further solidify Republican support behind the former president, echoing Trumps boost in polls and fundraising that accompanied his recent indictment by a New York prosecutor this month on charges of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to an adult-film star. Republican rivals would also be pressured to file amicus briefs supporting Trump in the legal fight, Trump advisers argue.

This is a prime example of election interference. They are writing Donald Trumps message themselves, said one Trump campaign adviser who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the strategy to push back. The question is really what judge is going to grant any one of these states the ability to interfere with the American electoral process  We are very aware of the task before us.

The adviser said the Trump team expects legal challenges in blue states such as California, New York, Connecticut, Oregon, Maryland, Massachusetts, Washington and Michigan. But the groups have not ruled out a far broader strategy, and some attorneys studying the issue have pointed to North Carolina and Georgia as ripe targets for a Section 3 challenge.

Both CREW and Free Speech For People are nonpartisan nonprofits that are not required by law to disclose their donors, but they have a long history of working in concert with Democratic policy priorities. LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, a major Democratic donor who opposes Trumps reelection, has given money to support Free Speech For Peoples work on this issue, according to a person familiar with the donation who spoke on the condition of anonymity since the gift had not been disclosed.

Free Speech For People has also been working with Mi Familia Vota, a Latino voting group that ran ads against Trump in the 2020 election. The group has launched a campaign to pressure Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is the chair of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, to prevent Trump from appearing on that states ballot because of Section 3, with an upcoming rally scheduled for April 26 in Denver.

Griswolds office did not respond to requests for comment.

The Latino community and the immigrant community became target number one during his administration, Mi Familia Votas executive director Hector Sanchez Barba said. This is so important to us as an organization.

Ron Fein, the legal director of Free Speech For People, said his group has reached out to elections officials in all states to prepare the groundwork for legal challenges. He helped lead Section 3 challenges last year against Reps. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). The Cawthorn case was dismissed after he lost his primary for reelection, and the Greene case ended in defeat when a judge ruled that her actions after taking the oath of office did not constitute engaging in an insurrection.

Fein said the fact pattern about Trumps role in Jan. 6 is more clear.

Our goals are to force Donald Trump to answer questions under oath about his involvement in the January 6 insurrection, and to obtain court decisions holding that he is disqualified from public office and excluding him from the ballot, Fein said in a statement.

CREW successfully represented a group of New Mexico residents last year in a case that ended with a state judge disqualifying Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin from office under Section 3 because of his role in the events of Jan. 6. The judge found that Griffin engaged in insurrection by working to mobilize people for violence at the Capitol, breaching the Capitol police barricades and then joined the crowd in chants as they attacked the building. The New Mexico Supreme Court dismissed Griffins appeal of the ruling.

Free Speech For People has since drafted a declaration that secretaries of state could use to bar Trump from the ballot. The draft notes that Congress has described Jan. 6 as an insurrection, as have multiple courts around the country. The draft also cites legal precedent from 1869 and 1871 that held, like the New Mexico court, that a person does not have to commit violence to be found to have engaged in insurrection.

Gerard Magliocca, a law professor at Indiana University, has written extensively on Section 3 and advised both groups now seeking to apply the clause to Trump. He has noted that Section 3 was clearly applied to Jefferson Davis, the former president of the Confederate States, who did not fight personally in the Civil War and was not convicted of a crime.

Magliocca said the ongoing Justice Department investigation of Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack could also factor into how courts, including the Supreme Court, view the Section 3 claim.

I think there will be some judicial decisions saying he is ineligible, Magliocca said. If he is indicted in these other cases, that increases the possibility that you can find five justices who will be interested in disqualifying him.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-team-prepares-to-fight-efforts-to-block-him-from-ballots-over-jan-6/ar-AA19ZNry?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=91a568c1c8584dc8a96b316fee14d8f3&ei=11
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #9 on: April 19, 2023, 03:51:39 am »
Trump will make more money out of office as a martyr.

I think he and Punk Jr. will start Trump Militia. 

Imagine Bannon, Roger Stone, unjailed OatsKeepers and Prod Boys training Rittenhouses in Hugo Boss uniforms for State defense in Florida and Euro American (white) sections of the South.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,527
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #10 on: April 19, 2023, 04:06:15 am »
Quote from: jambutty on April 19, 2023, 03:51:39 am


Imagine Bannon, Roger Stone, unjailed OatsKeepers and Prod Boys

Hugo Baker on Succession recently became a Prod Boy...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #11 on: April 19, 2023, 01:19:58 pm »
Quote
Raw Story
Police called to Michigan GOP meeting as physical fight breaks out among attendees
Story by Brad Reed  53m ago

Police late last week were called in after a physical fight broke out among attendees at the Michigan Republican Party's new state central committee meeting.

Bridge MI reports that a fight erupted on Friday night at the Doherty Hotel in Clare, Michigan between allies of current Michigan GOP Chairman Kristina Karamo and ally-turned-rival Matthew DePerno.

"A video recording obtained by Bridge Michigan shows a confrontation between Kalamazoo Republican Party Chair Kelly Sackett and Macomb County GOP Secretary Melissa Pehlis," the publication writes. "After they exchanged words, Sackett appeared to knock a cigarette and phone from the hand of Pehlis, who responded by thrusting an open hand at Sackett's head."

In an interview with Bridge MI, Sackett revealed that she filed a police complaint against Pehlis over the incident, which was apparently a dispute about DePerno's moves to purportedly purge people loyal to Karamo from the Kalamazoo Republican Party.

While Sackett did not elaborate further on the incident, DePerno himself went on the record to condemn Pehlis as a ""Karamo sycophant who was there, it appears, to intentionally harass" Sackett.

DePerno also took a shot at Karamo, who defeated him to become the Michigan Republican Party Chair earlier this year.

"There's big internal disputes within the party right now, and Karamo has done nothing to bring the party together," he said. "And how could she after she ran on a platform for the chair to divide the party? Her platform was to burn it down to eliminate the people who don't agree with her."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/police-called-to-michigan-gop-meeting-as-physical-fight-breaks-out-among-attendees/ar-AA1a2Zk5?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=b7afc5645a8244cdbf04087bca7f8b32&ei=13

Hopefully a precursor to the big event.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #12 on: April 20, 2023, 12:43:28 am »
Quote
DC News Now
Van Jones advises DeSantis to go after Trump's looks, family
Story by Stephen Neukam  2h ago

(The Hill)  Political strategist and commentator Van Jones says Ron DeSantis is not prepared for his looming GOP White House primary fight against former President Trump, advising the Florida governor, who has not yet declared his candidacy, to go low.

A pro-DeSantis group aired its first TV ad earlier this week, bashing Trump for targeting DeSantis on his past positions on Medicare and Social Security and turning the attack back around on the former president.

That wont work, Jones, a CNN political analyst, said in an advance clip from Comedy Central's "Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News," shared exclusively with The Hill on Wednesday.

"The problem they have with someone like DeSantis is he doesn't know how to fight," Jones told the animated hosts of the show. "If he thinks he is going to be able to beat Donald Trump by splitting hairs about Social Security policy, he hasn't watched Donald Trump."

Trump has regularly gotten down in the mud when attacking his opponents, including sharing a social media post that accused DeSantis of partying with underage girls when he was a high school teacher. The TV ad from the pro-DeSantis group followed one on the Florida governor from a pro-Trump organization making fun of a story that circulated about DeSantis eating pudding with his fingers while also attacking his policies.

Jones said that instead, DeSantis should take the fight to Trump in more personal terms.

"You go after Donald Trump by going after things he really cares about. He's a vain man," he said. "You talk about his looks, you talk about his hair, you talk about his family, you do stuff that's gonna throw him off his game."

"Unfortunately, that is not in the Ron DeSantis playbook," he added.

He is not prepared for this fight and its obvious.

The animated hosts of the show then go on to play the pro-Trump ad that mocked the pudding story about DeSantis, putting the pro-DeSantis ad in the corner of the screen before getting rid of it altogether.

The full episode is set to air tonight at 11:30.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/van-jones-advises-desantis-to-go-after-trump-s-looks-family/ar-AA1a4wWj?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=4fda046a97204034847645ea35486232&ei=32
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #13 on: April 20, 2023, 04:57:38 pm »
Quote
Time
The Republican Party Has a Plan to Alienate Every Swing Voter in America
Story by Philip Elliott  4h ago

A week after the midterm elections, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri offered a coldbut probably correctdiagnosis of the wreckage facing his party. Working-class, independent voters who had previously cast ballots for Barack Obama and Donald Trump had stayed home, thwarting the GOPs hopes of a broad House majority and a narrow one in the Senate. The Red Wave forecast by so many never materialized, and the soul-searching had begun.

I think that this election was the funeral for the Republican Party as we know it, said Hawley, adding: We need to have a conversation about our core convictions as a party. Clearly, this party is going to have to actually be different or we are not going to be a majority party in this country.

It was a bold statement considering the narrow majority Republicans had secured in the House, prompting some to accurately predict that Speaker-in-Waiting Kevin McCarthy was going to have to capitulate to the partys fringe to secure the gavel. Ahead of his shambolic leadership election, McCarthy hustled and caved to his far right. As for the White House, McCarthy told reporters he could work with anybody who wants to work to make America better, and expected a cool relationship with the Biden White House to warm once he held the gavel.

Well, that hasnt exactly unfolded as planned; Biden and McCarthy havent spoken since their first chat in February. And, it turns out, McCarthy and his fellow Republicans continue to push an agenda that may well serve the partys loudest voices cheering for conflict, but not its chase of a stable, predictable governing majority.

With headwinds facing Bidens likely re-election campaign and frustrations with Washington showing no signs of weakening, the fortunes of the modern GOP should be far brighter than they are. Sure, a tarnished ex-President who is under criminal indictment and maintains a vise-like grip on the party is partly to blame, but that alone doesnt explain the ways in which GOP leaders are choosing to present themselves to voters at every turn.

Just consider the messages coming from House Republicans on Monday. McCarthy traveled to the beating heart of the global economyWall Streetto demand deep cuts in government spending in exchange for a vote that would let the government pay bills already accrued, a threat evocative of the 2011 debt ceiling showdown that sent markets into a crisis and cost Americans $1.3 billion. Meanwhile, his fellow House Republicans gathered nearby in lower Manhattan, employing dodgy crime stats at a show trial-esque hearing aimed at discrediting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting Donald Trumps fraud case.

Not to be too blunt, but neither of these headlines seem geared toward a Hawleyan reboot of the Republican Party. Spite can be fun, but it isnt a policy. A global economic crisis is never good, but whats potentially in the hopper amid the debt ceiling standoff would be a fiscal doomsday, with one analysis of the still-forming GOP debt plan agreement predicting it could cost more than 700,000 jobs. The policies put forward by McCarthyno raised taxes, no touching of Social Security or Medicarewould demand a whopping 52% cut from everything else on the federal books to meet the goal of a balanced budget within a decade. And polls show a majority of Americans approve of Braggs prosecution of Trump.

But the tone-deaf messaging is not exclusive to the House. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisperhaps the most serious potential challenger to Trumps re-nomination at the momentsigned a six-week ban on abortions in his state during a private ceremony last week, and followed that days later by threatening to build a prison next to the spot many families regard as the happiest place on Earth. Floridas abortion ban comes in the immediate wake of a stunning upset in Wisconsin, where voters showed that tightening access to abortion is a political loser, and a year after voters in Kansas did the same. The culture wars in general have left parents exhausted, and the coordinated anti-trans rights campaigns coming out of Florida and other states may work with the partys base but do little to help expand the GOP tent.

Then consider the personal. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the groundbreaking California lawmaker who is retiring at the end of this term, has been absent from Washington since being hospitalized in February for shingles. Feinsteins absence has left Democrats in something of a limbo, given Senate rules, and incapable of doing one of only things they actually have the power to do with a Republican-controlled House, which is to confirm judges. Reluctantly, Feinstein asked to be temporarily removed from the Judiciary Committee so another Democrat could serve and push through nominees; Republicans on Monday blocked that effort, and may pull the same move if Feinstein resigns and Democrats try again to fill her seat on the committee. (After all, there is precedent for denying lawmakers requests to change committees, dating back to 1891.) While this is a fight mostly being consumed in Washington, the decision by Senate Republicans to pull the kind of hardball tactics more in league with their House brethren further signals to those in the political middle about the partys goals, and governing isnt on the list.

Put plainly, Republicans from Washington, D.C. to Tallahassee seem to be chasing political duds in order to placate the partys fringes. It may feel good to go on cable and insinuate Biden is senile or criminal, and the partys hacks may giggle. But thats not a formula to win over swing voters who are watching from afar and just hoping Washington can remember that there are real people with real interests that need some real tending. This performative version of conservatism may feel fun in the moment, but its no substitute for long-term control of the gavels.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/the-republican-party-has-a-plan-to-alienate-every-swing-voter-in-america/ar-AA1a6hn6?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=9771c5cc1d5e4370ae569babcfdcf3b1&ei=31
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,723
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #14 on: April 20, 2023, 05:42:15 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on April 20, 2023, 12:43:28 am



Oh please make that happen.

An all-out bitch-fight between the orange anus and the neo-fascist DeSantis would be amazing to watch
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #15 on: April 20, 2023, 08:24:00 pm »
Does having that mad covid conspiracy nutter kennedy running count as part of the fucking clown show?
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #16 on: April 21, 2023, 04:43:23 pm »
Quote
Axios Sneak Peek
Poll: GOP voters say fighting "woke" ideology more important than stopping Social Security cuts
Story by Erin Doherty  2h ago

Most Republican primary voters say fighting "woke" ideology in schools and businesses is more important to them than protecting Medicare and Social Security from cuts, a new Wall Street Journal poll out today showed.

Driving the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a potential 2024 candidate, has made conservative cultural issues in education a central part of his agenda, a move the poll indicates could help him with the GOP's most ardent supporters.

He signed into law a ban on the instruction of gender and sexuality in elementary school, which was recently expanded to include middle and high school.

He also signed the "Stop WOKE" Act which would ban classroom and corporate trainings that make students or employees feel discomfort over their race. (The bill has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.)
The big picture: Former President Trump has attacked DeSantis over his past support for changes to Social Security and Medicare.

But 55% of Republicans say that fighting "woke ideology in our schools and businesses" is more important than protecting entitlement programs from cuts, per the Journal poll.

27% of Republican voters say protecting Social Security and Medicare benefits from cuts is more important to them.

However, 49% of all voters said they would support a candidate who pledged to keep entitlements as they are rather than push for cuts.

That's a marked change from December, when the Florida governor led led Trump 52% to 38% in a hypothetical matchup, per the WSJ.

In a potential field of 12 Republican candidates, Trump wins 48% of support to DeSantis' 24% among likely Republican primary voters, 13% of which say they are undecided.

Methodology: The Journal poll was conducted April 11-17 by Impact Research and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates. The poll is based on a sample of 1,500 registered voters, with a margin of error of ± 2.5 percentage points.

The margin of error was ±4 percentage points among a sample of 600 likely Republican primary voters.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/poll-gop-voters-say-fighting-woke-ideology-more-important-than-stopping-social-security-cuts/ar-AA1a99S2?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=fe5da79601924144900ef083a99c3e27&ei=38
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #17 on: April 21, 2023, 05:12:51 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on April 21, 2023, 04:43:23 pm


Unless the majority of the US has fallen down the nuts GOP rabbit hole theres zero chance of the Republicans winning the next election. 

That may last until they break free from Trumps influence and somehow purge the nuts wing.  Maybe the party is all down that rabbit hole.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,328
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #18 on: April 21, 2023, 06:51:31 pm »
Trump will get the nomination. He'll get it even if he's in prison. And then the GOP will be massacred in 2024.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #19 on: April 21, 2023, 09:31:12 pm »
Quote
NBC News
Polls show Trump with big lead over DeSantis. But against Biden, it's a different story
Story by Ben Kamisar  4h ago

Polling of the Republican presidential field is clear  former President Donald Trump has a significant lead over any potential challenger, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But it's a different story in hypothetical general election matchups between the two possible Republican nominees and President Joe Biden  with DeSantis consistently performing better than Trump (although those results are within the margin of error).

A new Wall Street Journal poll released Friday showed Trump winning 48% of a 12-person GOP field, with DeSantis following with 24% among likely Republican primary voters. Trump comes out on top of a hypothetical one-on-one matchup with DeSantis 51% to 38% too.

Recent polls have shown a similar trend too, including a Quinnipiac University poll from late March that shows Trump at 47% in a 15-person GOP field, followed by DeSantis at 33%, and with Trump posting a similar lead over DeSantis in a one-on-one matchup.

However, a late March poll from the GOP-aligned Echelon Insights shows Biden leading both men by 3 percentage points.

Virtually all the available general election polling shows results within the margin of error, no surprise considering the national popular vote and results in key swing states are expected to finish with a margin in the low single digits. But the totality of the data suggests that at this point, DeSantis may have the edge over Trump against Biden.

The national Wall Street Journal poll asked registered voters who they'd choose in hypothetical matchups between Biden and each Republican frontrunner. With Trump on the ballot, 48% said they'd definitely or probably vote for Biden, while 45% preferred Trump.

But with DeSantis on the ballot, 48% said they preferred the Republican, compared to 45% choosing Biden.

Those margins are virtually identical to Quinnipiac's findings just a few weeks earlier -- Biden leading Trump 48% to 46%, and DeSantis leading Biden 48% to 46%.

Swing state polling released this week shows a similar dynamic too, including three recent polls from the Republican polling firm Public Opinion Strategies reported on across various outlets (note: POS is the Republican half of the NBC News bipartisan polling outfit).

The Dispatch reported Friday that a POS poll of 500 registered voters in Michigan shows DeSantis leading Biden 45%-43%, but Biden leading Trump 45%-42%.

And McClatchy reported earlier this week that DeSantis leads Biden in Pennsylvania 45% to 42% and in Arizona 48% to 42%, while Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania 46% to 42% and in Arizona 45% to 44%.

Obviously, it's all so early. Republicans won't pick their nominee for about a year, and DeSantis hasn't even officially announced, let alone spent a year defining himself (and being defined) on the national stage.

But amid all the news about Trump dominating the primary polling over Trump, it's worth remembering that the general election polling shows a different story.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/polls-show-trump-with-big-lead-over-desantis-but-against-biden-it-s-a-different-story/ar-AA1a9PmY?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=b0f966db727c43cd842615ade7fd3400&ei=33

Polls had Hilary killing Chump.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,328
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #20 on: April 21, 2023, 09:58:23 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on April 21, 2023, 09:31:12 pm
Polls had Hilary killing Chump.

Trump was an unknown quantity back then, and Hilary wasn't president. Biden can stand on his record. It's not pristine, but it's bloody better than Trump's.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #21 on: April 22, 2023, 05:53:53 am »
Quote
USA TODAY
'It's like he's Voldemort': Chris Christie attacks potential 2024 opponents for not going after Trump
Story by Ken Tran, USA TODAY  Yesterday 1:25 PM

HENNIKER, N.H.  Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie continued testing the waters for a long-shot presidential bid in New Hampshire, the primary state where he finished virtually last in 2016 and soon prompted his exit from the presidential field.

You people didnt treat me very nicely, Christie joked Thursday evening to a small gathering of Granite State voters at New England College in Henniker.

Christie sought to set himself apart from the rest of the 2024 Republican field, pointing out by name how his potential opponents such as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have declined to go after former President Donald Trump. Christie said Trump was akin to Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter series, a villain so feared its dangerous to speak his name.

Its like hes Voldemort, Christie said, Youre not going to beat someone by closing your eyes, clicking your heels together three times and saying theres no place like home.

Christie says he will make a decision on running by mid-May.

If he does decide to throw his hat in the ring, Christie has some catching up to do in the key early-voting state of New Hampshire.

Christie polls at just 1% support in a hypothetical primary, according to a poll released by the University of New Hampshire on Wednesday. Leading the poll is Trump at 42% and DeSantis at 22%, the two presumed front-runners since the beginning of the 2024 GOP primary race. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

Christie opened his town hall by conceding Trump is the front-runner in the race but emphasized he cant come back.

He failed us as president based on what he himself told us in 2015, in 2016, what he would do when he became president, said Christie, who supported Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. He failed us as a president on the promises he made to us.

Christie blasted Trump for a plethora of reasons, pointing out his failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act, mocking his attempts to build a wall across the southern border and slamming his campaign message to drain the swamp in Washington.

Trumps biggest flaw? His attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Christie said.

He undermined our democracy. And the only reason he undermined our democracy was because he was pissed, Christie said. He undermined our democracy because he was angry we didnt reelect him.

He knows he lost to Joe Biden, Christie added, and thats why hes so upset.

Christie also took time to attack President Joe Biden on inflation and the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. But in a way, Christie pinned the Biden administration on Trump.

Biden is the product of Trumps failures, Christie said. If Trump wins the GOP primary in 2024, Christie made clear he believes Republicans will see a repeat of 2020.

If (Trump) is the nominee in 2024, Joe Biden will be the president in 2025, Christie said.

Christie notes Social Security and Medicare shortfalls: The truth matters
On Social Security and Medicare, issues that have stumped prospective presidents because of the popularity of the programs with voters, Christie addressed the reality of the programs looming shortfalls. The social safety nets are set to run out of cash in less than a decade, according to the annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report.

Asked how he would preserve the programs, Christie suggested raising the retirement age and excluding recipients above a certain income level.

We need to make sure we preserve the systems, but we have to do it honestly, Christie said. The truth matters.

Christies unapologetic attitude toward Trump was appreciated by some of his attendees, who said they are looking for honesty and integrity in a GOP nominee. But some remain skeptical of Christie even if they have a favorable opinion of him.

Were looking for integrity, said Jeffrey Cooper, 71, from Portsmouth. Do I think that he can really turn the Republican Party around? I hate to say this, but the Republican Party itself has gone so much off the rails that even if I like him I have difficulty voting for him.

Even then, Cooper, who is an undeclared voter, said he plans to vote in the 2024 Republican primary. Cooper voted in the 2020 Democratic primary, campaigned for then-candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and ultimately voted for Biden in the 2020 election.

Im a centrist. I dont like ideologues on either side. I like somebody who's competent and can govern. Cooper said, mentioning GOP New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, with whom he often agrees and disagrees. Christie, to Cooper, resembled part of his ideal candidate.

Thats the way it goes in America. But civility is what we really need returning.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/it-s-like-he-s-voldemort-chris-christie-attacks-potential-2024-opponents-for-not-going-after-trump/ar-AA1a8BFa?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=4e38e402bf714f5cbc0342072bff4e3c&ei=10
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #22 on: April 22, 2023, 06:31:38 am »
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #23 on: April 22, 2023, 12:41:25 pm »
Quote
Business Insider
Trump offered pizza to supporters in a Florida restaurant, asking: 'Does anybody want a piece that I've eaten?'
Story by ashoaib@insider.com (Alia Shoaib)  1h ago

Former President Donald Trump offered a half-eaten slice of pizza to enthusiastic supporters while making a surprise stop at Downtown House of Pizza in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday night.

The video, posted on Twitter by CNN reporter Kate Sullivan, shows the former president holding a box of pepperoni pizza in one hand and a slice in the other as the crowd chants "Trump."

"Does anybody want a piece that I've eaten?" he shouts before taking a bite from the slice. But even for Trump's adoring supporters, the invitation was too much, and they replied "No!" in unison.

Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) April 22, 2023
Over 100 supporters rushed to see Trump as he stopped to get pizza, causing "pandemonium," according to local outlet Wink News.

Trump's love of fast food is well-documented. His former aides said that pizza was one of the "major food groups" on Trump Force One, and he even appeared in an ad for Pizza Hut with his ex-wife Ivana in 1995.

However, he has previously said that he doesn't eat pizza crust.

The former president stopped by the eaterie after giving a speech at the Lee County GOP's 2023 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.

The event included speeches from Rep. Greg Steube, Rep. Byron Donalds, and political operative Roger Stone.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-offered-pizza-to-supporters-in-a-florida-restaurant-asking-does-anybody-want-a-piece-that-i-ve-eaten/ar-AA1abcMf?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=0d1a598bfad24e63adbdce21eef7e09f&ei=33
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #24 on: April 25, 2023, 12:10:33 pm »
Quote

News Nation
DeSantis PAC offers to pay to relocate Trump after attack
Yesterday 10:21 AM

(NewsNation)  A Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis super PAC has vowed it would financially support former President Donald Trumps move to California after the Republican 2024 front-runner targeted the Sunshine States leader in an email campaign.

Donald Trump has so deeply disparaged the state of Florida by calling it the worst state, we at Never Back Down will help him leave by offering financial assistance to help him move to his beloved California, so he can be close to his good buddy Gavin Newsom, whom he loves so intensely and gets along with so well. The good news is that since so many people are moving to the state of Florida, thanks to the incredible success of Governor Ron DeSantis, no one will notice when Trump leaves, Never Back Down CEO Chris Jankowski said in a statement.

In the email issued last Friday, Trump targeted DeSantis leadership in the state and cited statistics that portray Florida in a negative light, including ones saying that Florida is one of the least affordable states to live in. Trump has resided in Florida since he left the White House.

The email also blasts the state of Florida for being among the worst states to live, work, raise a family, retire and many other issues. The email referred to statistics from organizations like U.S. News and World Report, Money Inc. and the Florida Policy Institute when talking about the state, The Hill reported.

Its one of the latest attacks Trump has targeted DeSantis with. A Trump PAC launched a pudding fingers attack ad last week directed at DeSantis, which said that he loves sticking his fingers where they dont belong. And were not just talking about pudding.

DeSantis has not yet announced a 2024 bid.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/desantis-pac-offers-to-pay-to-relocate-trump-after-attack/ar-AA1ah1wx?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=27494fc93c95483d9ae7bdc215196702&ei=63


Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #25 on: April 25, 2023, 12:21:52 pm »
Quote
Newsweek
MAGA Celebrates 'Free and Uncensored' Tucker Carlson
Story by Aila Slisco  Yesterday 7:35 PM

Supporters of former President Donald Trump and his "MAGA" movement are speculating that Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News will give rise to a more "free" and "uncensored" version of the conservative commentator.

Fox News abruptly announced the decision to "part ways" with Carlson on Monday. His top-rated opinion show Tucker Carlson Tonight will be immediately replaced with a rotating cast of personalities on Fox News Tonight. The decision came only days after the network settled a Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit for a massive $787.5 million.

While many MAGA followers initially reacted to news of the ouster with shock and outrage, some soon declared their intentions to remain loyal to Carlson and claimed that the change would have a positive impact on the right-wing pundit's career.

"This is a good thing," tweeted far-right activist and failed congressional candidate Laura Loomer. "Fox News was controlled opposition. They had a blacklist and even censored Tucker. Now he's free to do what he wants and hopefully Fox goes bankrupt. Especially now that it's essentially the DeSantis News Network. Good riddance."

"Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow!" Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted. "Thank you for being one of the greatest and most powerful voices in the conservative movement. Can't wait to see what's next!"

"Remember when [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi kicked me off of all my committees?" tweeted Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. "I was set free. So is Tucker Carlson. Can't wait."

"The best decision I ever made was leaving Fox," tweeted former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. "Good for you, @TuckerCarlson. You're free & uncensored!"

Although Lake drew a parallel between Carlson's high-profile exit and her own former media career, she was never an employee at Fox News. Lake served as an anchor at local Phoenix Fox station KSAZ before entering politics.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former president, speculated that Carlson could benefit from leaving "the mainstream media" during an interview with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Trump Jr. agreed with Kirk's suggestion that Carlson would be "great" on Rumble, a video platform known for hosting conservative content, saying that he would "love to see him there."

"We're seeing sort of the mainstream media and everything they're doing anyway," said Trump Jr. "I think perhaps even a talent like his is wasted in those kind of areas."

"I'd love to see Tucker speak his mind," he continued. "Speak with even fewer restraints on a platform where he's not answering to the Paul Ryans and the Karl Roves."

Outside of conservative circles, there were some who suggested that Carlson departing Fox News was a "devastating blow to MAGA"

"Tucker will emerge elsewhere doing something repulsive," tweeted former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski. "But if he thought that was a better option than Fox he would've done that awhile ago. Truth is, Tucker out of that primetime slot is a devastating blow to MAGA and right-wing propaganda in general. Another domino falls."

"Maga tears over Tucker Carlson are flowing like a flood," @DCelesteSpencer tweeted in response to anti-Muslim activist and conservative commentator Brigitte Gabriel, saying she would "never" watch Fox News again. "Bwahahaha."

Carlson's next steps remain unclear. Former CNN anchor Brian Stelter tweeted on Monday that Carlson and Don Lemon, who was ousted at CNN on the same day, had both retained the services of "famously aggressive entertainment lawyer Bryan Freedman."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/news/maga-celebrates-free-and-uncensored-tucker-carlson/ar-AA1ahWWn?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=27494fc93c95483d9ae7bdc215196702&ei=69
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #26 on: April 25, 2023, 12:41:14 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on April 21, 2023, 09:31:12 pm
Polls had Hilary killing Chump.

To be fair, she did.  It was the ridiculousness of the way the electoral college that meant that she won by 3 million votes, but due to some last minute swings in Pennsylvania (were she lost by less than 75k), Michigan (where she lost by 10k) and Wisonsin (20k lost by) meant that she lost the EC vote.  Literally - take those 3 states, swap around <60k votes between the three and she wins 273-258.  Since then. all 3 went blue in 2020, all 3 went blue in 2022 by a larger margin.  And it is fairly certain that the FBI "leaking" of investigations into Hilary 2 weeks before the general cost her electorally - without those leaks, I think you'd have definitely seen Michigan and Wisconsin vote her, also PA maybe the marging was too high to be solely explained by that.

Since then: the GOP have got massively more unpopular, with their handling of Roe vs Wade being deeply unpopular even with most Red voters; most of the Covid related deaths were GOP leaning due to age; Biden has done a fantastic job of keeping out of the news whilst, mostly, achieving a hell of a lot; he doesn't have the negative press Hilary had in 2016; etc.  Trump will have the negative press of actual crimes going to trial, the experience of many who saw what little he did (apart from to help the Rich), the over-turning of Roe vs Wade (one of the biggest motivating factors in people turning out to vote him), etc.

In terms of electorally - not only have WI, MI and PA got more blue even since 2020, Arizona (11 EC votes) have swung blue (in 2020) and then got more blue (in 2022), Georgia had 2 elections in a row where they went blue.  Whilst you can't say the same for a single other purple/blue seat swinging blue.  So I think it's fair to suggest that the circumstances, polls are more likely to be accurate if they polled similarly
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #27 on: April 25, 2023, 12:46:32 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #28 on: April 25, 2023, 01:09:34 pm »
Quote
Raw Story
Democrats plan 'dirty tactics' to make sure 'marred' Donald Trump gets GOP nomination: columnist
Story by Adam Nichols  1h ago

Former President Donald Trump has the backing of the majority of Democrats who hope such "marred" candidate will ease Joe Bidens path back to the White House, a USA Today columnist wrote Tuesday.

Bidens announcement that hes seeking re-election has excited few in the Democratic Party, wrote Ingrid Jacques. And they see the best chance for what they consider a weak candidate is to pit him against someone even less likely to win.

Thats why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has them fearful  they see him as a more viable choice for president than Trump.

He hasnt even announced hes running yet, but the Republican has caught the left's attention big time, Jacques writes.

"In fact, DeSantis seems to have become the new target of derangement syndrome," with liberals obsessed over his every move and decision  much like they did throughout the Trump years. 

Jacques claims approval ratings for Biden  who announced his reelection bid early Tuesday  are terrible. More than half of Democrats, and 70% of Americans, want somebody else to be the partys nominee.

So, if he is running, they want him to face the weakest contender.

And she wrote that Democratic strategists are adept at dirty tactics, as seen by the millions of dollars that party strategists spent to fund primary races of the most extreme MAGA candidates in last years primaries in the hope that potential GOP voters will be repulsed.

Thats why some Democratic strategists are putting their money on former President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee next year, the columnist wrote. You can bet the party will do everything in its power to make sure thats the case.

Though Trump is leading DeSantis in fundraising and polling, hes beating Biden in hypothetical matchups in battleground states, Jacques said.

Of course, as Trump proved in 2016 when Democrats also saw him as the weakest competitor, the now-former president shouldnt be underestimated. A lot has happened, though, in the past seven years."

She added: "Democrats are betting Trump would face a much tougher electorate in the general election  especially given Trumps rocky last few years, marred by the Jan. 6 riot, multiple criminal investigations and an indictment.

The fact that Democratic insiders are wishing for Trump should serve as a wake-up call to Republicans: If beating Biden is the goal, then Trumps not their guy.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/democrats-plan-dirty-tactics-to-make-sure-marred-donald-trump-gets-gop-nomination-columnist/ar-AA1aj1kl?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=27494fc93c95483d9ae7bdc215196702&ei=83
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,457
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #29 on: April 25, 2023, 01:47:38 pm »
Jacques seems disingenuous.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,723
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #30 on: April 25, 2023, 03:41:08 pm »
A bitter war between the orange anus and Gilead Ron would be fun to watch
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,236
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #31 on: April 25, 2023, 08:34:13 pm »
We've got 4 US politics threads on the go.
-This
-Joe's
-Trumps
-State of the States

Is there any reason why this can't be merged with the general stats of the states thread?
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,527
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #32 on: April 25, 2023, 09:03:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 25, 2023, 08:34:13 pm
We've got 4 US politics threads on the go.
-This
-Joe's
-Trumps
-State of the States

Is there any reason why this can't be merged with the general stats of the states thread?

4 times the cheapshots stateside, though, Juan...

can't deny a prime source of RAWK amusement.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #33 on: April 25, 2023, 09:49:56 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on April 14, 2023, 02:32:30 pm

(aside to John C: this thread will have a short lifetime)

Putting them into one will get the thread all over the place.

Plus, I'm hoping the Yank baiters will stay off this one. It can be closed right after the convention.

Does it take up that much bandwidth?

Andy on his tod has loads more threads.

I'm willing to piss off anytime.  It's work keeping you mugs properly informed. 8)
« Last Edit: April 25, 2023, 09:51:52 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,368
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #34 on: April 25, 2023, 10:20:45 pm »
Quote
Raw Story
'Nobody got my approval': Trump furious he wasn't consulted about GOP debates  he's out
Story by Sarah K. Burris  2h ago

Former President Donald Trump intends to leave the Republican Party debates to his opponents, giving them all a free hour of media and all of the attention that follows, according to his latest post on Truth Social.

The RNC announced their 2024 debates, stating that their first will be held in Milwaukee in August 2023, the site for the 2024 RNC convention. The decision was announced Feb. 23, a full two months before Trump's Tuesday tantrum.

Trump ranted that he wasn't consulted about the presidential debates for the 2024 cycle, and as such, he doesn't plan on attending, despite the dates being far enough in the future he could build his schedule around them. It's the fact that he wasn't taken into consideration that is the problem.

"I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them," Trump posted. "When youre leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the 'questions,' why subject yourself to being libeled and abused? Also, the Second Debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the Chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, Publisher of The Washington Post. NO!"

Ironically, in April 2022, the Republican Party left the Commission on Presidential Debates that was established jointly by the Democratic and Republican parties in 1987, claiming that they were biased.

"Today, the RNC voted to withdraw from the biased CPD, and we are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people," RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement.

Trump had such a poor performance in the 2020 presidential debates that the following weeks were filled with the press about his unhinged behavior. One report even noted that his own supporters were put off by it, and his campaign expressed concern about the fallout.

The second debate in Miami, Florida, in 2020 was canceled because Trump refused to participate. It was supposed to be a townhall style event with audience members asking questions of the candidates.

But the 2020 election wasn't the first time, either. During the 2016 campaigns, Newsmax was holding a debate between Republican candidates, and Trump refused to participate in that one as well.

Critics remarked that it appears Trump simply can't debate. In 2016 when Trump refused to debate, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speculated it was out of fear.

"We can debate foreign policy if he wants, but the problem is, he doesn't have even a basic modicum of knowledge" on foreign policy, Cruz said in a Fox interview. "He was saying just a week ago that he was eager to get one on one with me. Well, this debate, the field is narrowed even more and he could have had a direct debate with me, and yet Donald apparently is ducking, he's afraid of being challenged."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/nobody-got-my-approval-trump-furious-he-wasn-t-consulted-about-gop-debates-he-s-out/ar-AA1aknNn?ocid=mailsignout&pc=U591&cvid=9a2046861be64fc996164688c793ca95&ei=153
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,236
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #35 on: April 25, 2023, 10:40:35 pm »
OK cool, leave it as it is for now.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,171
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #36 on: June 5, 2023, 06:58:26 pm »
Pence officially running then, as widely expected. He's got a lot of work to do to win over the 'Hang Mike Pence' wing of the modern Republican party you'd have thought. Receiving death threats from your electorate is a pretty historic disadvantage to start with.

Quite a few declared now, up to 12 I think. Given that Trump's overall polling has increased as 2023 has worn on, and seems to hover in the mid-50s, you've got to wonder why some of them are putting themselves through it.

Breaking down the polling to the state level you do start to see closer races, and even a few polls that break for DeSantis (and indeed others), but unless some shocking revelation emerges from one of the myriad Trump trials, it's hard to see anyone else gathering enough of a bloc across the nation to get the nomination.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,457
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:27:11 am »
No revelation is going to change the cultists minds. They like/worship him for what he is. He allows them to be the worst versions of themselves in public. The GOP is dead, the cancer has killed it.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #38 on: Today at 01:47:57 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:27:11 am
No revelation is going to change the cultists minds. They like/worship him for what he is. He allows them to be the worst versions of themselves in public. The GOP is dead, the cancer has killed it.

All started with Reagan bringing the evangelicals in, is when the Republicans started to go insane. The good news is that they will have to moderate a lot in the near future or be locked out of power as younger generations are not on board with their extremist social conservative stances at all. Once the Boomers are gone I fully expect to see America become a lot more like Canada.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,823
  • Kloppite
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #39 on: Today at 03:18:35 am »
Fuckin hell, i see former NJ Governor Chris Christie has entered the race too, he was once tipped to run for President, & was popular with Republicans at the time, but a few scandals later including infamous Bridgegate supperd things

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-65814308
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 